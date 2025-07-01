News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
rishabh pant chris woakes eng vs ind 1st test leeds headingley
news

‘You Dont’ Really Know..’ – Chris Woakes Relishes Challenge Of Bowling To Rishabh Pant Ahead Of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 1, 2025
3 min read

Pant is now a keeper-batter with eight hundreds

rishabh pant chris woakes eng vs ind 1st test leeds headingley

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, while commentating for the first Test between England and India, remarked that he had never seen a batsman fall over on the pitch more than Rishabh Pant.

The unorthodox methods of the Indian wicket-keeper kept the England bowlers flummoxed throughout the match as he notched up two hundreds in the Leeds’ Test, becoming the first ever keeper-batter to do so on English soil.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

166/7

Mahipar Stars MPS

171/5

Mahipar Stars beat Maiwand Champions by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

148/5

BSCU All Stars BSAS

100/8

Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 48 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

39/1

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
India tour of England, Test, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

75/3

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

73/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

Chris Woakes praises Rishabh Pant’s twin hundreds in ENG vs IND 1st Test

There were multiple shots the left-hander sacrificed his balance for a good connection with the ball while playing behind the wicket and hitting it square. There were also sudden lunges against off-spinner Shoiab Bashir as well as pacers bowling at full tilt.

Pant climbed up the Test hundreds list by keeper-batters by reaching his eighth hundred overall and is only behind Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, Royal Challengers Bengaluru coach and former Zimbabwe left-hander Andy Flower and England’s keeping great Les Ames.

ALSO READ:

England lead pacer Chris Woakes felt that the unconventional methods employed by Pant make him one of the most challenging batters to bowl at and praised the 27-year-old for the excitement he brings to the pitch.

“Rishabh’s a player who you don’t really know what’s coming next. He’s a player who keeps you on your toes as a bowler, which is sometimes exciting to bowl against. But sometimes, he can put you on the back foot as a bowler. He makes the game move forward,” Woakes said in a press conference before the second Test in Edgbaston beginning on Wednesday.

England to have special plans to get Rishabh Pant out at Edgbaston

Along with Pant, the likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored hundreds but the bluntness of the visitors’ pace attack cost them dearly as England chased down 371 in the second innings to win the first Test by five wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy. It was also the first instance in Test history where a team with five hundreds had lost the match.

Woakes also said that Pant’s risks fortunately paid off in the first Test and England will have a meeting with their bowlers to devise a strategy to get him out early in Edgbaston.

England have named an unchanged playing XI for the match on Tuesday, despite speedster Jofra Archer named in the squad for the game.

India, meanwhile, are expected to make changes to their XI after the poor performance of some of their batters as well as tailenders who failed to contribute any runs in both the innings in the first Test.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chris Woakes
ENG vs IND
RIshabh Pant
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

SL vs BAN Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI Series in India?

SL vs BAN Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI Series in India?

1:15 pm
Sreejita Sen
End Of An Era As Nathan Lyon Passes Baton On To Teammate Alex Carey in Australia Test Team

End Of An Era As Nathan Lyon Passes Baton On To Teammate in Australia Test Team

The second West Indies vs Australia Test will kick off on July 3.
9:30 am
Sreejita Sen

RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan Efforts in Vain As England Under-19 Edge India Under-19 in Second Youth ODI

The three-match ODI series between England Under-19 and India Under-19 is now level 1-1.
12:39 am
Vishnu PN
After Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, PBKS Can Target Another Young Mumbai Talent After Impressive Show in England

After Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, PBKS Can Target Another Young Mumbai Talent for IPL 2026 After Impressive Show in England

12:01 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Dom Sibley England Cricket Team Bazball County Championship 2025

Discarded Batter Proves Test Readiness For England With Triple Century in County Championship 2025

Surrey declared their innings on 820/8 against Durham.
11:51 pm
Aditya Ighe
im-still-at-that-position-where-england-all-rounder chris woakes-opens-up-on-retirement-plans

‘I’m Still at That Position Where…’- England All-Rounder Opens Up on Retirement Plans

He is currently part of England's Test squad which is facing India.
11:42 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.