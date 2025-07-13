ZIM, SA, NZ Tri-series Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe, South Africa, and New Zealand T20I Series in India? 

The tri-series will kick off on July 14.
Zimbabwe are set to host South Africa and New Zealand for a T20I tri-series, starting on July 14. All the matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club, with the Final taking place on July 26. The hosts will play under the leadership of Sikandar Raza. Notably, former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will not feature in this series due to his participation in the ongoing T20 Blast 2025 for Middlesex.
Previously, the Black Caps dominated the five-match home T20I series against Pakistan in March. New Zealand won with the score line of 4-1. Interestingly, South Africa are also coming on the back of a 2-0 home T20I series victory over the Men in Green in December 2024. However, the recent record of the hosts in the format holds two 2-1 losses against Pakistan and Afghanistan at home before sealing a 1-0 victory over Ireland in a three-match series.
The last time South Africa faced New Zealand in this format, the Proteas emerged victorious by 78 runs. However, the hosts are yet to win a match against either of the visitors in a 20-over fixture.
The ZIM, SA, and NZ T20I tri-series will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app.
The ZIM, SA, and NZ T20I tri-series will not be broadcast on television.
The ZIM, SA, and NZ T20I tri-series will be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.
The T20I tri-series matches will start at 1:00 PM local time and 4:30 PM IST.
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, and Tafadzwa Tsiga.
South Africa: Rassie van der Dussen (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Andile Simelane.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, and Ish Sodhi.
