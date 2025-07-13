ZIM, SA, NZ Tri-series Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe, South Africa, and New Zealand T20I Series in India? 

The tri-series will kick off on July 14.

Zimbabwe are set to host South Africa and New Zealand for a T20I tri-series, starting on July 14. All the matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club, with the Final taking place on July 26. The hosts will play under the leadership of Sikandar Raza. Notably, former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will not feature in this series due to his participation in the ongoing T20 Blast 2025 for Middlesex.

Previously, the Black Caps dominated the five-match home T20I series against Pakistan in March. New Zealand won with the score line of 4-1. Interestingly, South Africa are also coming on the back of a 2-0 home T20I series victory over the Men in Green in December 2024. However, the recent record of the hosts in the format holds two 2-1 losses against Pakistan and Afghanistan at home before sealing a 1-0 victory over Ireland in a three-match series.

The last time South Africa faced New Zealand in this format, the Proteas emerged victorious by 78 runs. However, the hosts are yet to win a match against either of the visitors in a 20-over fixture.

ZIM, SA, and NZ T20I Tri-series Live Streaming: Where to Watch T20I Tri-series Live Streaming in India?

The ZIM, SA, and NZ T20I tri-series will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app.

ZIM, SA, and NZ T20I Tri-series Live Telecast: Where to Watch T20I Tri-series Live Telecast in India?

The ZIM, SA, and NZ T20I tri-series will not be broadcast on television.

ZIM, SA, and NZ T20I Tri-series: Where to Watch Live Streaming in Zimbabwe, South Africa, New Zealand, and Rest of the World?

The ZIM, SA, and NZ T20I tri-series will be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.

Zimbabwe: ZBC TV

ZBC TV South Africa: SuperSport network

SuperSport network New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ, Sky Sports Now, and ThreeNow

Sky Sports NZ, Sky Sports Now, and ThreeNow UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports

Sky Sports and TNT Sports Pakistan: Ten Sports, PTV Sports, Tamasha, and Tapmad

ZIM, SA, and NZ T20I Tri-series: Schedule

1st T20I: July 14, Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Harare Sports Club

July 14, Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Harare Sports Club 2nd T20I: July 16, New Zealand vs South Africa, Harare Sports Club

July 16, New Zealand vs South Africa, Harare Sports Club 3rd T20I: July 18, Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Harare Sports Club

July 18, Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Harare Sports Club 4th T20I: July 20, Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Harare Sports Club

July 20, Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Harare Sports Club 5th T20I: July 22, New Zealand vs South Africa, Harare Sports Club

July 22, New Zealand vs South Africa, Harare Sports Club 6th T20I: July 24, Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Harare Sports Club

July 24, Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Harare Sports Club Final: July 26, TBC vs TBC, Harare Sports Club

ZIM, SA, and NZ T20I Tri-series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The T20I tri-series matches will start at 1:00 PM local time and 4:30 PM IST.

ZIM, SA, and NZ T20I Tri-series: Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, and Tafadzwa Tsiga.

South Africa: Rassie van der Dussen (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Andile Simelane.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, and Ish Sodhi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.