Zimbabwe Pacer Fined 15% for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct After A Throw At Lhuan-dre Pretorius During ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 

He picked up two wickets including Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Kundai Matigimu has been fined 15 per cent of the match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa in Bulawayo. The drama unfolded during the 72nd over of the first innings, when Matigimu threw the ball at the 19-year-old batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius, fielding a ball in his follow-through. The ball hit the southpaw batter’s wrist at close range.

Kundai Matigumu Fined For Breaching ICC Regulations

Matigimu was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which reads, “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

Matigimu accepted the offence and sanctions imposed by ICC’s Elite Panel match referee Ranjan Madugalle. His acknowledgement of the mistake avoided the need for a formal hearing. Apart from the match fees, the Zimbabwean pacer was handed one demerit point. This marked his first offence within 24 months.

However, the right-arm pacer eventually dismissed Pretorious, who was caught by Wellington Masakadza. Playing his fourth Test, the 27-year-old pacer picked up two wickets for 124 runs in his 21.2 overs. He departed on a duck in Zimbabwe’s first innings.

Exceptional Run For Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Pretorious continued his innings despite a blow on his wrist. Playing his second Test, the southpaw hit 78 runs off just 87 balls with seven fours and three maximums. His 215-run partnership with stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder took the game away from the hosts. Notably, the 19 years and 93-day-old batter had become the youngest South African batter to score a century in Test cricket during the first Test. However, the notable performance came from Mulder, who registered the fifth-highest individual score in Test cricket history, smashing a whopping 367 runs off just 334 balls.

Day 2 Highlights

The match officials ended the second day early due to bad light. On expected terms, South Africa dominated the day courtesy of Mulder’s innings that helped the visitors post 626/5 on the board. Mulder had a great opportunity to go past Brian Lara’s world record of 400 runs but decided to declare the innings.

Bowlers then did their job beautifully, bowling out Zimbabwe for just 170 runs. Prenelan Subrayen took four wickets, while Mulder and Codi Yusuf picked two apiece. Only Sean Williams displayed some resilience with the willow, scoring 83 off 55 balls. The Proteas enforced the follow-on and picked the wicket of Dion Myers early on. The hosts are trailing by 402 runs against South Africa.

