News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Kundai Matigimu Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2nd Test
news

Zimbabwe Pacer Fined 15% for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct After A Throw At Lhuan-dre Pretorius During ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 8, 2025
3 min read

He picked up two wickets including Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Kundai Matigimu Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2nd Test

Zimbabwe fast bowler Kundai Matigimu has been fined 15 per cent of the match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa in Bulawayo. The drama unfolded during the 72nd over of the first innings, when Matigimu threw the ball at the 19-year-old batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius, fielding a ball in his follow-through. The ball hit the southpaw batter’s wrist at close range.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

116/10

Indonesia INA

168/10

Indonesia beat South Korea by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

69/2

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
Bulgaria Women BUL-W

132/4

Greece Women GRC-W

176/2

Greece Women beat Bulgaria Women by 44 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Greece Women GRC-W

Serbia Women SBA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Turkey Women TKW-W

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Gent Wolves GENW

188/2

Hasselt Titans HAST

123/7

Gent Wolves beat Hasselt Titans by 65 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Hasselt Titans HAST

85/2

Ostend Tigers OSTG

119/6

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Antwerp Giants ATPG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Hasselt Titans HAST

Liege Stallions LEST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

125/7

91 Yards Club 91YC

131/6

91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 6 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

132/6

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Guernsey GUE

Jersey JER

13/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Guernsey GUE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

48/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

296/4

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

115/9

Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 181 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

164/7

Malaysia Reds MR

109/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

93/6

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Germany GER

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Piton Strikers PTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Amazonian Warriors AMW

Iyanola Heritage IYH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings

Kundai Matigumu Fined For Breaching ICC Regulations

Matigimu was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which reads, “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

Matigimu accepted the offence and sanctions imposed by ICC’s Elite Panel match referee Ranjan Madugalle. His acknowledgement of the mistake avoided the need for a formal hearing. Apart from the match fees, the Zimbabwean pacer was handed one demerit point. This marked his first offence within 24 months.

However, the right-arm pacer eventually dismissed Pretorious, who was caught by Wellington Masakadza. Playing his fourth Test, the 27-year-old pacer picked up two wickets for 124 runs in his 21.2 overs. He departed on a duck in Zimbabwe’s first innings.

Exceptional Run For Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Pretorious continued his innings despite a blow on his wrist. Playing his second Test, the southpaw hit 78 runs off just 87 balls with seven fours and three maximums. His 215-run partnership with stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder took the game away from the hosts. Notably, the 19 years and 93-day-old batter had become the youngest South African batter to score a century in Test cricket during the first Test. However, the notable performance came from Mulder, who registered the fifth-highest individual score in Test cricket history, smashing a whopping 367 runs off just 334 balls.

Day 2 Highlights

The match officials ended the second day early due to bad light. On expected terms, South Africa dominated the day courtesy of Mulder’s innings that helped the visitors post 626/5 on the board. Mulder had a great opportunity to go past Brian Lara’s world record of 400 runs but decided to declare the innings.

Bowlers then did their job beautifully, bowling out Zimbabwe for just 170 runs. Prenelan Subrayen took four wickets, while Mulder and Codi Yusuf picked two apiece. Only Sean Williams displayed some resilience with the willow, scoring 83 off 55 balls. The Proteas enforced the follow-on and picked the wicket of Dion Myers early on. The hosts are trailing by 402 runs against South Africa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Kundai Matigimu
Lhuan-Dre Pretorius
South Africa
ZIM vs SA
Zimbabwe
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Brother of Rajasthan Royals Sensation Makes It To U19 Squad Of International Side

Brother of Rajasthan Royals Sensation Makes It To U19 Squad Of International Side

4:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
england-captain-star-spinner nat sciver brunt sophie ecclestone-return-as-ecb-announce-15-member-squad-for-odi-series-against-india

England Captain, Star Spinner Return As ECB Announce 15-Member Women’s Squad for ODI Series Against India

England and India will lock horns in a three-match women's ODI series against India from July 16.
3:38 pm
Vishnu PN
Will Jofra Archer Play the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s After Missing the Edgbaston Test Match

Will Jofra Archer Play the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s After Missing the Edgbaston Test Match?

Archer made his Test debut at Lord’s back in 2019 and has not played a Test since February 2021.
3:15 pm
Sagar Paul
'Bring Him Into The Mix' - Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Reveals His First Thoughts After Watching Shubman Gill in Nets

‘Bring Him Into The Mix’ – Former India Head Coach Reveals His First Thoughts After Watching Shubman Gill in Nets

He has scored 585 runs in the first two matches of the England Test tour so far.
2:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli on Shubman Gill England vs India 2025

Former India Cricketer Reveals Chat With Virat Kohli on Test Captaincy; Draws Parallel With Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli finished as India's most successful captain in Test cricket.
1:38 pm
Aditya Ighe
Prithvi Shaw Joins Maharashtra To Revive Career Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Prithvi Shaw Joins New Team To Revive Career Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Prithvi Shaw thanked the Mumbai Cricket Association for all the support he received over the years.
12:48 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.