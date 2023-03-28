Can Chennai win the Indian T20 League 2023?

After finishing ninth on the table last season, Team Chennai look to turn things around in the Indian T20 League 2023.

Team Chennai has been the second most successful team in the Indian T20 League, having won the title four times. The MS Dhoni-led side is also the most consistent in the league, making it to the playoffs in all seasons except two.

Chennai won the 2021 edition after finishing seventh a year earlier. They finished ninth on the table in the 2022 season, winning only four and losing 10 matches. In what could potentially be Dhoni's final season of his illustrious playing career, Chennai would be hoping to give him a fitting farewell by winning their fifth title.

But what are their chances of winning the Indian T20 League 2023? Do they have a squad capable of turning things around from the shambles of the previous season?

Return of Home-Away fixtures a huge boost for Chennai

Team Chennai love playing at their home venue of M. A. Chidambaram Stadium - the Chepauk. A venue where they have been very dominant over the years. The Chepauk is unique to most of the other venues in the Indian T20 League, with significant assistance for spinners.

Dhoni loves spinners and he is a master in using spin to choke oppositions. The Chepauk has been a fortress for Chennai, winning 40 out of 59 matches played here. Playing seven matches at the Chepauk increases their chances of making it to the top four by quite a bit.

Chennai Bank on All-rounders

Team Chennai's biggest signing in the 2023 auction was Ben Stokes. The England all-rounder, however, is only expected to play as a specialist batter with his knee troubling him. Where he slots into the batting order will be crucial for their success.

We expect Stokes to bat at number three, with Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad opening.

Team Chennai have several all-rounders in Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Shivam Dube and Mitchell Santner. Moeen and Jadeja, in particular, will be vital at the Chepauk.

Pace Attack Remains a Concern

Chennai bat deep but their issues lie in their pace unit. Deepak Chahar is returning from an injury and hasn't had much game-time. He will be partnered by Pretorius or Sisanda Magala. Magala was roped in as the replacement for Kyle Jamieson and this will be his first season in India.

Team Chennai can manage this issue at home but how they tackle this on the road will decide their fate.

