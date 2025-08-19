After Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Pakistan Star Suffers Another Jolt As PCB Announces 2025-26 Central Contracts

PCB have added 12 new names to their central contracts list
Just a day after being ignored for the Asia Cup 2025 squad, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been dealt with another blow as he was demoted from Category A of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) central contracts for 2025-26 season.
Babar, along with Mohammad Rizwan, were ignored for the Asia Cup 2025 squad and was suggested by head coach Mike Hesson to improve his strike rate in T20 cricket.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
296/8
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
137/4
136/9
Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Perth Scorchers Academy by 6 wickets
206/5
124/8
139/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Meanwhile, former captain Mohammad Hafeez suggested Rizwan and Babar to announce retirement from the shortest format if they feel they have been disrespected.
The duo have been demoted to Category B for the new season as there are no players present in Category A.
T20I captain Salman Agha was promoted from Category C to B along with young opener Saim Ayub and key pacer Haris Rauf.
A total of 30 players have been handed central contracts by the PCB with a total of 12 new entrants in the latest list.
ALSO READ:
Ahmed Daniyal, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufyan Moqim and Mohammad Haris were among the new talents added to the list while the likes of Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Abbas made a return with Category C.
Even though Pakistan selectors had ignored Babar and Rizwan, they have kept the experience of Shaheen Afridi, Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khushdil, Hasan Ali and Ashraf for the Asia Cup 2025.
Since Agha took over the T20I captaincy, Pakistan have back-to-back series against Bangladesh and beat West Indies 2-1 in the Caribbean but lost 4-1 in their tour of New Zealand.
There are nine players who were dropped from the previous central contracts list – Amir Jamal, Usman Khan, Mir Hamza, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira and Muhammad Irfan Khan.
Category B
Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Category C
Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel.
Category D
Ahmed Daniyal, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Mirza, Shan Masood, Sufiyan Muqeem.