News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
babar azam mohammed rizwan asia cup 2025 pakistan squad
pakistan-cricket

Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan Ignored Yet Again As Pakistan Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 17, 2025
1 min read

Captain Salman Agha stuck with his balance of youth and experienced players for the Asia Cup

babar azam mohammed rizwan asia cup 2025 pakistan squad

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s T20I exile continued with the Asia Cup 2025 as Pakistan ignored the star batter duo in their 17-player squad for the multi-nation tournament.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha stuck to his choice of young guns for the top-order with the inclusion of Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz and Sahibzada Farhan.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan ignored for Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad

After being rested for the Bangladesh series last month, senior pacers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali returned to the squad for the recent West Indies series and kept their places.

Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheen Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman were the other experienced campaigners in the side.

Pakistan have recently won the T20I series in West Indies 2-1 and will look to carry on that momentum into the tri-series in UAE with hosts and Afghansitan before the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan squad for the UAE Tri-series and Asia Cup 2025

Salman Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

More to follow..

Asia Cup 2025
Babar Azam
Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan
Salman Agha
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Former Opener Ahmed Shehzad Brutally Roasts Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Amid Captaincy & Strike Rate Concerns

Former Opener Brutally Roasts Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Amid Captaincy & Strike Rate Concerns

Pakistan suffered its first ODI series loss to the West Indies in the last 34 years.
August 14, 2025
Aditya Ighe
Former Pakistan Star Lashes Out At Mike Hesson After Shambolic Performance Against the West Indies

Former Pakistan Star Lashes Out At Mike Hesson After Shambolic Performance Against the West Indies

Pakistan were bundled out for 92 against the West Indies.
August 14, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Pakistan Batters Get Involved in Verbal Fight, Throw Bat in Anger After Horrible Run-Out in Top End T20 Series

Pakistan Batters Get Involved in Verbal Fight, Throw Bat in Anger After Horrible Run-Out in Top End T20 Series

August 14, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Out-of-Favour Pakistan Batter Smashes Back-to-Back Centuries To Push His Case for a Comeback Into the ODI Side

Out-of-Favour Pakistan Batter Smashes Back-to-Back Centuries To Push His Case for a Comeback Into the ODI Side

Since the 2023 World Cup, he has played only three ODIs.
August 13, 2025
Sagar Paul
babar azam future replacements pakistan saim ayub sahizada farhan Hasaz Nawaz

3 Pakistan Players Who Could Replace Babar Azam In The Long Run In Limited-Overs Cricket

Pakistan are heading in a new direction to overcome the dependence on Babar Azam
August 9, 2025
Samarnath Soory
pakistan-batter-imam-ul-haq-makes-strong-case-for-asia-cup-2025-selection-with-career-best-159-in-one-day-cup-match

Pakistan Batter Makes Strong Case for Asia Cup 2025 Selection With Career-Best 159 in One Day Cup Match

He has not played a T20I for Pakistan since 2019.
August 9, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.