Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan Ignored Yet Again As Pakistan Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Captain Salman Agha stuck with his balance of youth and experienced players for the Asia Cup

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s T20I exile continued with the Asia Cup 2025 as Pakistan ignored the star batter duo in their 17-player squad for the multi-nation tournament.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha stuck to his choice of young guns for the top-order with the inclusion of Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz and Sahibzada Farhan.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan ignored for Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad

After being rested for the Bangladesh series last month, senior pacers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali returned to the squad for the recent West Indies series and kept their places.

Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheen Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman were the other experienced campaigners in the side.

Pakistan have recently won the T20I series in West Indies 2-1 and will look to carry on that momentum into the tri-series in UAE with hosts and Afghansitan before the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan squad for the UAE Tri-series and Asia Cup 2025

Salman Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

More to follow..