News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former Opener Ahmed Shehzad Brutally Roasts Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Amid Captaincy & Strike Rate Concerns
pakistan-cricket

Former Opener Brutally Roasts Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Amid Captaincy & Strike Rate Concerns

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 14, 2025
3 min read

Pakistan suffered its first ODI series loss to the West Indies in the last 34 years.

Former Opener Ahmed Shehzad Brutally Roasts Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Amid Captaincy & Strike Rate Concerns

Former opener Ahmed Shehzad has slammed Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan after he failed to make significant contributions both as a captain and batter in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against the West Indies. 

Pakistan suffered its first ODI series loss to the West Indies in the last 34 years. It was the Windies who made a remarkable comeback to the series after losing the series opener, clinching it 2-1.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

148/7

Cambodia Women CAM-W

34/10

Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 114 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

29/2

Cambodia Women CAM-W

28/6

Singapore Womens won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Sir Oliver Split SOS

103/2

Zagreb Warriors ZGW

102/5

Sir Oliver Split beat Zagreb Warriors by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

106/8

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

109/0

Zagreb Assassins beat Zagreb Sokol by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Sir Oliver Split SOS

97/6

Rijeka Markhors RJM

113/7

Rijeka Markhors beat Sir Oliver Split by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

145/1

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

141/7

Zagreb Assassins beat Zagreb Sokol by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

99/8

Sir Oliver Split SOS

80/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

247/10

Somerset SOM

239/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mysore Warriors MYW

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Match abandoned due to wet outfield (with toss)

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

112/10

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

87/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Greens SLGR

46/1

SLC Greys SLGY

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
14 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
London Spirit Women LSW-W

116/10

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

149/6

Trent Rockets Women beat London Spirit Women by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

227/4

Bangladesh A BANA

148/10

Pakistan Shaheens beat Bangladesh A by 79 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings

Ahmed Shehzad Slams Mohammad Rizwan Over His Comments

“Neither is he batting nor is he keeping. Neither can I see his fitness. Nor does he know how to say anything like this. Sometimes he takes the momentum, gives it, takes it, gives it; this keeps happening,” Shehzad said in a video going viral on social media.

“(Ya to kabhi win hai ya toh learn hai chalta rehta hai. Aaj fir learn hua.) Sometimes he wins or he learns; this keeps happening. Today he learnt again. So this is how your cricket is going. We have never seen Pakistan’s cricket like this. Every day, he gives a new surprise.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cric Leaks (@cricleaksofficial)

Rizwan managed just 69 runs across three innings at an average of 23, at a poor strike rate of 63.88. He even failed to bring out the best from his bowlers. In the series opener, the right-hand batter scored 53 runs off 69 balls as a No. 4 batter in the 281-run chase and helped Pakistan win the contest by five wickets. He managed 16 runs in the second innings while registering a golden duck in the third encounter.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Rizwan’s Poor Strike Rate & Captaincy

Shehzad’s fiery comments came amid growing concerns over Rizwan’s captaincy. Fans and experts are also questioning his poor strike rates in ODI cricket. The issue first came to notice during the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, where he scored just 59 runs in two matches at a meagre strike rate of 53.84. In 2025, the right-hander has featured in 11 ODIs, scoring 361 runs at an average of 36.1 and a strike rate of just 71.2 – the worst among batters with at least 300 runs in the format this year.

Rizwan took over the captaincy from Babar Azam on October 27, 2024. Under his leadership, Pakistan enjoyed success early on as the Men in Green defeated Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa in their respective homes. But since then, Pakistan seemed to have lost the momentum. Pakistan have emerged triumphant in only two ODIs out of 12 in the year 2025. So far, Rizwan’s captaincy record reads: 20 matches, nine wins, and 11 defeats.

Ahmed Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan
PAK vs WI
Pakistan
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Former Pakistan Star Lashes Out At Mike Hesson After Shambolic Performance Against the West Indies

Former Pakistan Star Lashes Out At Mike Hesson After Shambolic Performance Against the West Indies

Pakistan were bundled out for 92 against the West Indies.
9:35 pm
Amogh Bodas
Pakistan Batters Get Involved in Verbal Fight, Throw Bat in Anger After Horrible Run-Out in Top End T20 Series

Pakistan Batters Get Involved in Verbal Fight, Throw Bat in Anger After Horrible Run-Out in Top End T20 Series

8:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Out-of-Favour Pakistan Batter Smashes Back-to-Back Centuries To Push His Case for a Comeback Into the ODI Side

Out-of-Favour Pakistan Batter Smashes Back-to-Back Centuries To Push His Case for a Comeback Into the ODI Side

Since the 2023 World Cup, he has played only three ODIs.
August 13, 2025
Sagar Paul
babar azam future replacements pakistan saim ayub sahizada farhan Hasaz Nawaz

3 Pakistan Players Who Could Replace Babar Azam In The Long Run In Limited-Overs Cricket

Pakistan are heading in a new direction to overcome the dependence on Babar Azam
August 9, 2025
Samarnath Soory
pakistan-batter-imam-ul-haq-makes-strong-case-for-asia-cup-2025-selection-with-career-best-159-in-one-day-cup-match

Pakistan Batter Makes Strong Case for Asia Cup 2025 Selection With Career-Best 159 in One Day Cup Match

He has not played a T20I for Pakistan since 2019.
August 9, 2025
Vishnu PN
Fakhar Zaman WI vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan

Huge Relief for Pakistan as Key Player Expected to Be Fit for Asia Cup 2025 After Recent Injury Scare

He missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury.
August 9, 2025
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.