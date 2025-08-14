Former Opener Brutally Roasts Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Amid Captaincy & Strike Rate Concerns

Pakistan suffered its first ODI series loss to the West Indies in the last 34 years.

Former opener Ahmed Shehzad has slammed Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan after he failed to make significant contributions both as a captain and batter in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Pakistan suffered its first ODI series loss to the West Indies in the last 34 years. It was the Windies who made a remarkable comeback to the series after losing the series opener, clinching it 2-1.

All matches (52) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – TBW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 148/7 CAM-W 34/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W 29/2 CAM-W 28/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS 103/2 ZGW 102/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 106/8 ZGA 109/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS 97/6 RJM 113/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA 145/1 ZAS 141/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA 99/8 SOS 80/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR 247/10 SOM 239/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – MGD – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM 112/10 BNB 87/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – IAI – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR 46/1 SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – BIP – Fixtures Standings Result – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W 116/10 TRW-W 149/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS 227/4 BANA 148/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – NEP – Fixtures Standings

Ahmed Shehzad Slams Mohammad Rizwan Over His Comments

“Neither is he batting nor is he keeping. Neither can I see his fitness. Nor does he know how to say anything like this. Sometimes he takes the momentum, gives it, takes it, gives it; this keeps happening,” Shehzad said in a video going viral on social media.

“(Ya to kabhi win hai ya toh learn hai chalta rehta hai. Aaj fir learn hua.) Sometimes he wins or he learns; this keeps happening. Today he learnt again. So this is how your cricket is going. We have never seen Pakistan’s cricket like this. Every day, he gives a new surprise.”

Rizwan managed just 69 runs across three innings at an average of 23, at a poor strike rate of 63.88. He even failed to bring out the best from his bowlers. In the series opener, the right-hand batter scored 53 runs off 69 balls as a No. 4 batter in the 281-run chase and helped Pakistan win the contest by five wickets. He managed 16 runs in the second innings while registering a golden duck in the third encounter.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Rizwan’s Poor Strike Rate & Captaincy

Shehzad’s fiery comments came amid growing concerns over Rizwan’s captaincy. Fans and experts are also questioning his poor strike rates in ODI cricket. The issue first came to notice during the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, where he scored just 59 runs in two matches at a meagre strike rate of 53.84. In 2025, the right-hander has featured in 11 ODIs, scoring 361 runs at an average of 36.1 and a strike rate of just 71.2 – the worst among batters with at least 300 runs in the format this year.

Rizwan took over the captaincy from Babar Azam on October 27, 2024. Under his leadership, Pakistan enjoyed success early on as the Men in Green defeated Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa in their respective homes. But since then, Pakistan seemed to have lost the momentum. Pakistan have emerged triumphant in only two ODIs out of 12 in the year 2025. So far, Rizwan’s captaincy record reads: 20 matches, nine wins, and 11 defeats.