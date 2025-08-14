Former Opener Brutally Roasts Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Amid Captaincy & Strike Rate Concerns

Pakistan suffered its first ODI series loss to the West Indies in the last 34 years.
Former opener Ahmed Shehzad has slammed Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan after he failed to make significant contributions both as a captain and batter in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against the West Indies.
Pakistan suffered its first ODI series loss to the West Indies in the last 34 years. It was the Windies who made a remarkable comeback to the series after losing the series opener, clinching it 2-1.
“Neither is he batting nor is he keeping. Neither can I see his fitness. Nor does he know how to say anything like this. Sometimes he takes the momentum, gives it, takes it, gives it; this keeps happening,” Shehzad said in a video going viral on social media.
“(Ya to kabhi win hai ya toh learn hai chalta rehta hai. Aaj fir learn hua.) Sometimes he wins or he learns; this keeps happening. Today he learnt again. So this is how your cricket is going. We have never seen Pakistan’s cricket like this. Every day, he gives a new surprise.”
Rizwan managed just 69 runs across three innings at an average of 23, at a poor strike rate of 63.88. He even failed to bring out the best from his bowlers. In the series opener, the right-hand batter scored 53 runs off 69 balls as a No. 4 batter in the 281-run chase and helped Pakistan win the contest by five wickets. He managed 16 runs in the second innings while registering a golden duck in the third encounter.
Shehzad’s fiery comments came amid growing concerns over Rizwan’s captaincy. Fans and experts are also questioning his poor strike rates in ODI cricket. The issue first came to notice during the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, where he scored just 59 runs in two matches at a meagre strike rate of 53.84. In 2025, the right-hander has featured in 11 ODIs, scoring 361 runs at an average of 36.1 and a strike rate of just 71.2 – the worst among batters with at least 300 runs in the format this year.
Rizwan took over the captaincy from Babar Azam on October 27, 2024. Under his leadership, Pakistan enjoyed success early on as the Men in Green defeated Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa in their respective homes. But since then, Pakistan seemed to have lost the momentum. Pakistan have emerged triumphant in only two ODIs out of 12 in the year 2025. So far, Rizwan’s captaincy record reads: 20 matches, nine wins, and 11 defeats.