‘It’s Going Out Of Fashion’ – Former Opener Takes A Dig At India After Pakistan Beat South Africa in 1st Test

Pakistan kickstarted their World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle with a big 93-run win over South Africa in the first of the two-match series.

Following the encounter, players of both teams were spotted exchanging the customary handshakes. On seeing that, former Pakistan cricketer turned commentator Aamer Sohail took a dig at India after the recent handshake saga in Asia Cup 2025 where the Men in Blue denied shaking hands at toss and post-match. The situation spiralled so much that the Indian team did not even get to lift the trophy despite winning the tournament.

Echoing on the same lines, Sohail could be heard saying on air,

“And it’s good to see teams shaking hands, it’s going out of fashion.”

After three previous disappointing cycles where the Men in Green finished fifth, seventh and ninth (last), failing to qualify for a WTC Final, the Shan Masood-led side have one of the strongest chances to make it all the way this time around, given how the schedule has been drawn.

They started on the right note against South Africa, with the chief architect of the win being spinner Noman Ali who weaved his magic to finish with a match-haul of 10 wickets. Sajid Khan also took five wickets as South Africa were choked badly by spin.

Pakistan batted first and posted 378 in their first innings, courtesy of four fifties – Imam-ul-Haq (93), Shan Masood (76), Mohammad Rizwan (75), Salman Ali Agha (93). It was then Noman’s magic who took a six-wicket haul to bundle out the visitors for 269 but not before Ryan Rickelton’s 71 and Tony de Zorzi’s 104 made some amends.

In their second innings Pakistan was however bowled out for 167, as Senuran Muthusamy took a fifer to finish the match with 11 wickets, setting up a target of 277 for SA to win but the Proteas couldn’t capitalise and ended up conceding the match.

