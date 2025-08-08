Huge Relief for Pakistan as Key Player Expected to Be Fit for Asia Cup 2025 After Recent Injury Scare

He missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury.
Pakistan have received a huge relief ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025, as Fakhar Zaman is reportedly likely to get fit before the continental tournament, starting next month. The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 is all set to commence from September 9, with Hong Kong and the UAE locking horns in the campaign opener in the UAE.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
235/5
231/7
East Delhi Riders beat Outer Delhi Warriors by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
135/6
136/7
Cyprus beat Croatia by 3 wickets
–
137/5
–
–
Match Awarded to Spencer
160/5
166/3
East Molesey beat Wimbledon by 7 wickets
–
–
Match Canceled
–
–
–
299/3
–
220/6
–
–
43/5
44/1
91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 9 wickets
111/10
112/3
Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
139/10
166/8
Perak beat Selangor by 27 runs
175/10
92/10
Johor beat Penang by 83 runs
75/10
298/6
Kuala Lumpur beat Melaka by 223 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
98/9
110/6
Mysore Warriors Women beat Bengaluru Blasters Women by 12 runs
114/4
113/6
Mangalore Dragons Women beat Shivamogga Lioness Women by 6 wickets
–
–
–
–
130/10
168/5
Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats beat Eavion Eagles by 38 runs
69/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
192/4
168/8
SLC Greys beat SLC Blues by 24 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
116/7
138/5
Norway beat France by 22 runs
0/0
–
–
–
–
–
According to Geo Super’s report, Zaman’s injury is not serious, and he will need only 10-15 days more to recover fully. The report also claimed that he is on his way back to his home country from the United States. Once back home, Fakhar will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.
“He is currently in Dubai on his way back home from the United States and is expected to reach home tonight. I spoke to him personally, and he told me that it’s a minor injury and it will take him just 10 to 15 days to recover,” a source told Geo Super.
Zaman picked up a hamstring injury during the second T20I match against West Indies in Trinidad, which the visitors lost by two wickets. The drama unfolded while fielding in the 19th over of the hosts’ innings. The injury saw him missing the third and final T20I of the series, followed by three ODIs. This also meant that he will miss the tri-series between Pakistan, Afghanistan and the UAE before the Asia Cup.
In the first two T20Is, the 35-year-old batted at no. 3, with Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan opening the innings. Zaman scored 28 runs off 24 balls and 20 off 9 balls in the first and second T20Is, respectively. He missed the third match, where the Men in Green thrashed the hosts by 13 runs and sealed the series 2-1.
ALSO READ:
- Huge Relief for Pakistan as Key Player Expected to Be Fit for Asia Cup 2025 After Recent Injury Scare
- Veteran Australian Batter Eyes LA28 Olympics Dream With Explosive Franchise League Performances
- Ignored Gujarat Titans Player Pushes for a Spot in the Playing XI in IPL 2026 After DPL 2025 Brilliance
- Brother Of Mumbai Indians Star Gets Gig At Rajasthan Royals Franchise For CPL 2025
- Pakistan Batter Haider Ali Arrested, Released on Bail Over Sexual Assault Allegations During England Tour
Fakhar Zaman Eyes Another Comeback
Farkhar Zaman has been fighting with injuries quite frequently in recent times. Earlier in the year, the left-hand batter was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to an oblique injury. Even that time, he got injured while fielding in the opening game of the tournament. Imam-ul-Haq replaced him for the remainder of that tournament.
This fresh blow came a month before the Asia Cup 2025, which will be a dress rehearsal for the teams participating in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan would hope for Fakhar to get fit as early as possible and not sustain yet another injury before the T20 World Cup 2026.
Pakistan will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign with the game against Oman on September 12. They will next face their arch-rivals India on September 14, but uncertainty looms over this fixture due to border tensions between the two countries. The final group-stage match will be against the UAE on September 17.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.