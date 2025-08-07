News
Pakistan Batter Haider Ali Arrested During England Tour, Criminal Investigation Underway
pakistan-cricket

Pakistan Batter Arrested During England Tour, Criminal Investigation Underway

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 7, 2025
2 min read

The PCB has also placed him under 'provisional suspension' till the matter is resolved.

Pakistan Batter Haider Ali Arrested During England Tour, Criminal Investigation Underway

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali has come into the headlines for the wrong reasons after getting arrested for criminal activity during the Pakistan Shaheen’s (PAK-A) recent England tour. While the exact nature of his offence is yet unknown, the Greater Manchester Police have already launched an investigation. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also placed him under ‘provisional suspension’ till the matter is resolved.

In an official statement, the board further emphasised its commitment to upholding UK legal protocols and assured that the investigation would proceed without any obstruction. Additionally, the PCB stated that it would evaluate the findings once the inquiry is complete and that the board retains the authority to make final decisions and impose disciplinary measures in accordance with its Code of Conduct.

The statement from the PCB read, “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been made aware of a criminal investigation currently being conducted by the Greater Manchester Police involving cricketer Haider Ali. The investigation pertains to an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheen’s recent tour of England.”

It added, “The PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.”

ALSO READ:

Pakistan Batter Haider Ali During England Tour, Criminal Investigation Underway

Haider Ali, who was part of the Pakistan team during their runners-up finish in the T20 World Cup 2022, has fallen down the pecking order in the national side in the recent past. Having made his debut back in 2020, he has experience of 35 T20Is, accumulating 505 runs at an average of 17.41 and a strike rate of 124.69, including three half-centuries. He has also played two ODIs for the Men in Green, with his last appearance coming back in 2023.

On the recent tour, Haider Ali was a senior player and featured in all three 50-over games against a first-class XI, as well as two three-day games. In the white-ball leg, he looked in emphatic form, slamming 141 runs at an impressive average of 47, including two fifties. In the red-ball games, however, Ali struggled with scores of 0, 17, and 1.

The 24-year-old would have hoped to find his way back into the national team with his recent performances, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 lined up next year but this recent development has now put a big question mark on the rest of his cricket career.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Haider Ali
Pakistan Shaheens
PCB
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

