Pakistan Batters Get Involved in Verbal Fight, Throw Bat in Anger After Horrible Run-Out in Top End T20 Series

Pakistan Shaheens openers Yasir Khan and Khawaja Nafay got involved in a nasty verbal battle after a horrible mix-up that led to a chaotic runout in the match against Bangladesh A in the ongoing Top End T20 series. For the unversed, the Top End series It is a curtain raiser tournament which will include a mix of Australian state academy teams, Big Bash League sides, and international teams, including Pakistan A, Bangladesh A, and Nepal.

Speaking about the run-out incident, it happened in the 12th over of the Shaheens’ innings after Yasir and Nafay gave them a solid start with a 118-run opening stand. Despite the dream start, the partnership ended in a controversial fashion with the two openers clashing.

What happened was Yasir was on strike and he tried to launch the first ball of the over on the leg side but mistimed and it thudded into his pads. Nafay at the other end set off immediately to take a quick single but with the wicketkeeper standing right behind the stumps, Yasir Khan turned down the run. By then, Nafay had almost reached the striker’s side and the Bangladesh wicketkeeper was quick to read the situation and he sent the ball towards the bowler who completed the runout.

Following the runout, Nafay lost his cool and threw his bat on the ground with both batters angrily mouthing words at each other.

Maybe the two Pakistani openers will talk through their mix up nice and calmly…



Or maybe Yasir and Nafay have a different way of communicating 🫣#TopEndT20 | Live on 7plus pic.twitter.com/40kLUR2PBA — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) August 14, 2025

Talking about the match, the run-out in the end didn’t affect too much as the Shaheens ended up posting 227/4 off their 20 overs. After respective fifties from both Yasir(61) and Nafay(62), Abdul Samad continued the momentum with another half-century (56).

Coming to the chase, Bangladesh A were then bowled out for 148 as the Shaheens completed a dominating 79-run win. The Tigers lost Mohammad Naim cheaply for 5 in the first over but an 86-run stand between Jishan Alam (33) and Saif Hassan (57) made amends for the early setback. Nevertheless, Bangladesh failed to capitalise and suffered a middle-order collapse barring a minor fightback of 22 runs from Nurul Hasan before the Pakistan bowlers ran through the lineup. For Pakistan, Saad Masood and Faisal Akram took three scalps each.

