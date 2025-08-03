Pakistan Youngster Hassan Nawaz Whacks Three Successive Sixes Against RCB All-rounder [WATCH]

But Pakistan lost the match by two wickets.

Pakistani batter Hassan Nawaz has amassed three consecutive over-boundaries off West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd in the second WI vs PAK T20I in Lauderhill. After winning the series opener by 14 runs, the visitors were off to a struggling start in this fixture, with three of their top four batters coming back to the pavilion for single-digit scores.

Following a run-a-ball 20 (19) from Fakhar Zaman, the momentum started to shift during Nawaz’s 60-run partnership with skipper Salman Ali Agha. The 22-year-old was batting at 21 runs off 18 balls when he took on Shepherd in the 15th over of the innings to smack three successive sixes. But the veteran Windies all-rounder Jason Holder soon put an end to his innings with a swift caught and bowled before the youngster could manage a few more firing shots to escalate Pakistan’s total.

Watch Hassan Nawaz’s three consecutive sixes here:

WE ARE BLESSED TO HAVE YOU HASSAN NAWAZ!!!



3 CONSECUTIVE SIXES TO SHEPHERD 🤯pic.twitter.com/poXUS0mIPr — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) August 3, 2025

West Indies Level Series After Winning WI vs PAK 2nd T20I

A stunning bowling effort from the Caribbeans restricted Pakistan to 133/9. Despite Nawaz’s fierce innings (40 off 23) at a strike rate of 173.91, Holder was the highlight of the first innings with his four-wicket haul alongside Gudakesh Motie, who struck in back-to-back deliveries to remove Pakistan’s captain Salman and Faheem Ashraf. However, a poor start in batting complicated their chances in a low-scoring contest.

But Holder once again proved to be the savior for the West Indies when they needed three runs of the final ball, and he hit a boundary to win the match by two wickets. This victory also levelled the three-match series, with the series decider to be played on August 4, on the same stadium.

Hassan Nawaz for Pakistan in T20Is

The 22-year-old made his debut for Pakistan in the five-match away T20I series against New Zealand in March 2025. Since then, he has proved to be a valuable addition to the Men in Green’s squad in the shortest format of the game. Notably, the batter has been dismissed for a duck five times in 13 matches so far.

But he has also scored 324 runs, in his short career span, at a blistering strike rate of 174.19 and already whacked 25 maximums in the format. His heroics also include an unbeaten 105-run knock against the Black Caps in the third New Zealand vs Pakistan fixture. Interestingly, apart from this, he managed to score just one more run out of five matches of that series.

