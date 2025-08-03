News
Pakistan Youngster Hassan Nawaz Whacks Three Successive Sixes Against RCB All-rounder Romario Shepherd [WATCH]
pakistan-cricket

Pakistan Youngster Hassan Nawaz Whacks Three Successive Sixes Against RCB All-rounder [WATCH]

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 3, 2025
3 min read

But Pakistan lost the match by two wickets.

Pakistan Youngster Hassan Nawaz Whacks Three Successive Sixes Against RCB All-rounder Romario Shepherd [WATCH]

Pakistani batter Hassan Nawaz has amassed three consecutive over-boundaries off West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd in the second WI vs PAK T20I in Lauderhill. After winning the series opener by 14 runs, the visitors were off to a struggling start in this fixture, with three of their top four batters coming back to the pavilion for single-digit scores.

Following a run-a-ball 20 (19) from Fakhar Zaman, the momentum started to shift during Nawaz’s 60-run partnership with skipper Salman Ali Agha. The 22-year-old was batting at 21 runs off 18 balls when he took on Shepherd in the 15th over of the innings to smack three successive sixes. But the veteran Windies all-rounder Jason Holder soon put an end to his innings with a swift caught and bowled before the youngster could manage a few more firing shots to escalate Pakistan’s total.

Watch Hassan Nawaz’s three consecutive sixes here:

West Indies Level Series After Winning WI vs PAK 2nd T20I

A stunning bowling effort from the Caribbeans restricted Pakistan to 133/9. Despite Nawaz’s fierce innings (40 off 23) at a strike rate of 173.91, Holder was the highlight of the first innings with his four-wicket haul alongside Gudakesh Motie, who struck in back-to-back deliveries to remove Pakistan’s captain Salman and Faheem Ashraf. However, a poor start in batting complicated their chances in a low-scoring contest.

But Holder once again proved to be the savior for the West Indies when they needed three runs of the final ball, and he hit a boundary to win the match by two wickets. This victory also levelled the three-match series, with the series decider to be played on August 4, on the same stadium.

ALSO READ:

Hassan Nawaz for Pakistan in T20Is

The 22-year-old made his debut for Pakistan in the five-match away T20I series against New Zealand in March 2025. Since then, he has proved to be a valuable addition to the Men in Green’s squad in the shortest format of the game. Notably, the batter has been dismissed for a duck five times in 13 matches so far.

But he has also scored 324 runs, in his short career span, at a blistering strike rate of 174.19 and already whacked 25 maximums in the format. His heroics also include an unbeaten 105-run knock against the Black Caps in the third New Zealand vs Pakistan fixture. Interestingly, apart from this, he managed to score just one more run out of five matches of that series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Hassan Nawaz
Pakistan
RCB
Romario Shepherd
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
West Indies vs Pakistan
WI vs PAK
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Bilateral Series Between Pakistan & Ireland Postponed To 2027 Amid Packed Calendar

Bilateral Series Between Pakistan & Ireland Postponed To 2027 Amid Packed Calendar

Pakistan are 1-0 up against the West Indies in the T20I series.
10:17 pm
Amogh Bodas
'Baseless, Fabricated' – PCB Dismisses Spat Between Shaheen Afridi and Salman Ali Agha Ahead of WI vs PAK T20I Series
August 1, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Baseless, Fabricated’ – PCB Dismisses Spat Between Shaheen Afridi and Salman Ali Agha Ahead of WI vs PAK T20I Series

August 1, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Pakistan To Play Tri-Series With These Asian Teams Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan To Play Tri-Series With These Asian Teams Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan registered victory against the West Indies by 14 runs in the 1st T20I.
August 1, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Why is Babar Azam Not in Pakistan Playing XI For WI vs PAK T20Is?

Why is Babar Azam Not in Pakistan Playing XI For WI vs PAK T20Is?

He was last seen to don the T20I green for Pakistan against South Africa in December 2024. 
August 1, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Why is Mohammad Rizwan Not in Pakistan Playing XI For WI vs PAK T20Is?

Why is Mohammad Rizwan Not in Pakistan Playing XI For WI vs PAK T20Is?

He last played a T20I in December 2024.
August 1, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Pakistan Announce Squad For West Indies Series, One Big Name Recalled After Bangladesh Debacle

Pakistan Announce Squad For West Indies Series, One Big Name Recalled After Bangladesh Debacle

Pakistan will play three ODIs and 3 T20Is against the West Indies.
July 25, 2025
Amogh Bodas
