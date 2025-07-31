Why is Babar Azam Not in Pakistan Playing XI For WI vs PAK T20Is?

He was last seen to don the T20I green for Pakistan against South Africa in December 2024.
The West Indies are currently hosting Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by an ODI series consisting of three fixtures, starting on August 8. Notably, the former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has not been included in the side’s squad for the T20Is against the West Indies.
After a continued struggling period throughout the last year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to drop the former captain from the shortest format of the game. The opener failed to overcome his lean patch and scored only 738 runs in 24 matches, which included just six fifty-plus scores at a poor strike rate of 133.21. He was last seen to don the T20I green for Pakistan against South Africa in December 2024.
However, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was also axed from Pakistan’s T20I setup earlier, has made a comeback in the squad for the current T20I series. Notably, Babar is expected to make a comeback in the following 50-over series against the West Indies. Several other key players, including ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan, pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, who have missed out on the T20I team, have been named in the squad for the three upcoming ODIs.
The Men in Green have won only two out of their eight away 20-over fixtures so far in 2025. Earlier, they suffered a 4-1 series defeat while visiting New Zealand in March. They also could not carry on the momentum against Bangladesh and lost the latest T20I series by 2-1, after thrashing the same opponent at home to whitewash them by 3-0 in June 2025.
However, Salman Ali Agha and Co. would look to capitalise on the West Indies, who are battling with a poor form and coming on the back of their recent maiden five-match T20I series clean sweep at home by Australia.
Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Agha (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.
