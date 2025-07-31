Why is Mohammad Rizwan Not in Pakistan Playing XI For WI vs PAK T20Is?

He last played a T20I in December 2024.
The West Indies are currently hosting Pakistan for a T20I series, following their thrashing 0-5 defeat against Australia at home in the format. The visitors are also coming on the back of a 2-1 away T20I series loss against Bangladesh. However, Pakistan’s ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has not made it to the T20I side, which will take on the hosts on August 1, August 3 and August 4, respectively.
Previously, the wicketkeeper-batter also did not feature in Pakistan’s T20I squad for their New Zealand tour in March 2025. He was also not considered for the recent home and away 20-over series against Bangladesh. He last played a T20I in December 2024 against South Africa.
Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had decided to drop two of the prominent names, including Rizwan and former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, from their T20I lineup, after their continued dismal performances throughout the last year or more. Notably, Rizwan put up 617 runs, including just five half-centuries, in 21 T20I matches at a below-par strike rate of 117.30 in 2024.
ALSO READ:
They had also axed pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after his lean stats against the Black Caps. However, after missing out on two 20-over series against Bangladesh, the seamer has made a comeback in the T20I setup for their clashes against the West Indies.
Though the opener has seen a recent decline in his form in the shortest format of the game, he still continues to lead his country in the ODIs. The 33-year-old has scored 425 runs in his latest 10 matches in the format, which also includes an unbeaten knock of 122 against South Africa in the third fixture of the tri-series in February 2025.
Although he is not selected for the T20I series against the West Indies, Rizwan will be back as the skipper of Pakistan in the following ODI series, starting on August 8. Notably, this will be their first 50-over campaign since the Champions Trophy 2025 debacle at home, which was followed by a 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand in April 2025.
Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Agha (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.
