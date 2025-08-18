News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More

AUS vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 1st ODI – 19/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 18, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI in Cairns.

Cricket / International
19/08/2025 – 10:00
Australia
VS
10:00
19/08/2025
South Africa
1 2
1.44
2.85
1.42
2.85
1.45
2.76
1.42
2.85
1.42
2.85
Odds updated on August 18, 2025 at 1:18 pm

AUS vs SA Predictions: Australia and South Africa shift focus to ODIs after an enthralling T20I series  

Following an action-packed T20I series, South Africa (SA) and Australia (AUS) are set to take on each other in three ODIs starting August 19. The series opener will take place at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, with the scheduled start time of 10:00 AM IST.

Check out our analysis for the AUS vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Masroor Sports Club MRSC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
MTV Stallions MTV

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
18 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

144/7

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

175/7

Melbourne Stars Academy beat Nepal by 31 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

142/6

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Table of contents show

AUS vs SA Predictions – 1st ODI – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Australia vs South Africa match.

Travis Head to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 2.62, BET HERE

Travis Head had an awful T20I series and he will be desperate to return among runs. He has made 187 runs in his last six ODI innings at an average of 37 while striking at 129. Back him to come good in this game. 

Josh Hazlewood to be the top Australia bowler – Parimatch @ 3.40, BET HERE

Josh Hazlewood has an outstanding record in the fifty-over format and will be a big threat here. He has taken 30 wickets from 22 games in the last two years. 

Aiden Markram to score over 30.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Aiden Markram has been one of the better performing players in the format for South Africa in recent times. He has scored 931 runs in the last two years at an average of 44.33 with two hundreds and six fifties. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns has hosted five ODIs in the past. The pitches have been balanced with some assistance for bowlers. In three matches played here in 2022, the average first innings score was 231. 

ALSO READ: 

AUS vs SA Odds 1st ODI

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets
Australia win the match 1.44 1.42 1.45 1.42 1.42
South Africa win the match 2.85 2.85 2.76 2.85 2.85
Australia win the match
1xBet 1.44
Stake 1.42
Parimatch 1.45
BC Game 1.42
Rajabets 1.42
South Africa win the match
1xBet 2.85
Stake 2.85
Parimatch 2.76
BC Game 2.85
Rajabets 2.85

Head-to-Head Record AUS vs SA  

These two teams share a competitive head-to-head record in the fifty-over format. Out of 110 matches, South Africa have clinched 55 whereas Australia have come out on top 51 times. The Proteas dominate the recent record with seven wins in the last 10 ODIs.

Australia 

Australia haven’t played any fifty-over cricket since the Champions Trophy 2025, which took place in March. They reached the semi-final of that tournament but crashed out after losing to the eventual champions India by four wickets. 

They have a depleted side for this series with Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc rested while Steve Smith honouring his commitments in The Hundred. It will allow other youngsters to prove their mettle. 

Cooper Connolly should slot in at number three while Cameron Green will replace Glenn Maxwell, who retired from the format. Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, and Ben Dwarshuis are likely to form the pace attack. 

Possible XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa 

This will be the first ODI assignment since the Champions Trophy for the Proteas as well. They too made it to the semi-finals in that tournament but lost to New Zealand by 50 runs. 

South Africa will have to rebuild towards the home World Cup with Heinrich Klaasen retiring from international cricket. David Miller and Marco Jansen aren’t available for this series while Rassie van der Dussen was omitted. 

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Corbin Bosch will get opportunities to stake their claim in the best XI.  

Possible XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Where to Watch AUS vs SA 1st ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match.

  • The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. For live streaming, you can visit the JioHotstar app and website.
  • South Africa fans can watch the match live on SuperSport TV. 
  • Those in Australia can catch the live action on Foxtel and Kayo sports. 

Toss Prediction 

With the nature of the surface largely unknown, it can be tricky to set a target here. Three of the five matches played here were won by the chasing side. Expect the toss-winning captain to choose to field first.

AUS vs SA 1st ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather in Cairns, Queensland is expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Tuesday. Rain, however, might not be a huge threat with just 1% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be at 48%, with the wind gusts blowing at up to 39 kmph. The temperature should range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Australia 

The home side Australia are favourites ahead of this game according to the betting market. The Aussies have a 69% chance of winning this encounter. 

Key matchup

Travis Head vs Kagiso Rabada could be a key matchup here. The left-hand batter has scored 62 runs off 55 balls against the speedster and has lost his wicket three times. 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
SOB vs OVI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 19 – 18/08/2025

SOB vs OVI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 19 – 18/08/2025

3:34 pm
Darpan Jain
BPH vs LNS predictions for Match 18 of The Hundred 2025.

BPH vs LNS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 18 – 17/08/2025

10:47 am
Sandip Pawar
MNR vs NOS predictions for Match 17 of The Hundred 2025.

MNR vs NOS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 17 – 17/08/2025

10:40 am
Sandip Pawar

Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 4th T20I Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

March 22, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.
logo