AUS vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 1st ODI – 19/08/2025

Match prediction for Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI in Cairns.

AUS vs SA Predictions: Australia and South Africa shift focus to ODIs after an enthralling T20I series

Following an action-packed T20I series, South Africa (SA) and Australia (AUS) are set to take on each other in three ODIs starting August 19. The series opener will take place at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, with the scheduled start time of 10:00 AM IST.

Check out our analysis for the AUS vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions.

AUS vs SA Predictions – 1st ODI – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Australia vs South Africa match.

Travis Head to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 2.62, BET HERE

Travis Head had an awful T20I series and he will be desperate to return among runs. He has made 187 runs in his last six ODI innings at an average of 37 while striking at 129. Back him to come good in this game.

Josh Hazlewood to be the top Australia bowler – Parimatch @ 3.40, BET HERE

Josh Hazlewood has an outstanding record in the fifty-over format and will be a big threat here. He has taken 30 wickets from 22 games in the last two years.

Aiden Markram to score over 30.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Aiden Markram has been one of the better performing players in the format for South Africa in recent times. He has scored 931 runs in the last two years at an average of 44.33 with two hundreds and six fifties.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns has hosted five ODIs in the past. The pitches have been balanced with some assistance for bowlers. In three matches played here in 2022, the average first innings score was 231.

ALSO READ:

AUS vs SA Odds 1st ODI

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Australia win the match 1.44 1.42 1.45 1.42 1.42 South Africa win the match 2.85 2.85 2.76 2.85 2.85

Head-to-Head Record AUS vs SA

These two teams share a competitive head-to-head record in the fifty-over format. Out of 110 matches, South Africa have clinched 55 whereas Australia have come out on top 51 times. The Proteas dominate the recent record with seven wins in the last 10 ODIs.

Australia

Australia haven’t played any fifty-over cricket since the Champions Trophy 2025, which took place in March. They reached the semi-final of that tournament but crashed out after losing to the eventual champions India by four wickets.

They have a depleted side for this series with Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc rested while Steve Smith honouring his commitments in The Hundred. It will allow other youngsters to prove their mettle.

Cooper Connolly should slot in at number three while Cameron Green will replace Glenn Maxwell, who retired from the format. Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, and Ben Dwarshuis are likely to form the pace attack.

Possible XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa

This will be the first ODI assignment since the Champions Trophy for the Proteas as well. They too made it to the semi-finals in that tournament but lost to New Zealand by 50 runs.

South Africa will have to rebuild towards the home World Cup with Heinrich Klaasen retiring from international cricket. David Miller and Marco Jansen aren’t available for this series while Rassie van der Dussen was omitted.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Corbin Bosch will get opportunities to stake their claim in the best XI.

Possible XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Where to Watch AUS vs SA 1st ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. For live streaming, you can visit the JioHotstar app and website.

South Africa fans can watch the match live on SuperSport TV.

Those in Australia can catch the live action on Foxtel and Kayo sports.

Toss Prediction

With the nature of the surface largely unknown, it can be tricky to set a target here. Three of the five matches played here were won by the chasing side. Expect the toss-winning captain to choose to field first.

AUS vs SA 1st ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Cairns, Queensland is expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Tuesday. Rain, however, might not be a huge threat with just 1% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be at 48%, with the wind gusts blowing at up to 39 kmph. The temperature should range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Australia

The home side Australia are favourites ahead of this game according to the betting market. The Aussies have a 69% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Travis Head vs Kagiso Rabada could be a key matchup here. The left-hand batter has scored 62 runs off 55 balls against the speedster and has lost his wicket three times.