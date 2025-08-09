AUS vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 1st T20I – 10/08/2025

Match prediction for Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I in Darwin.

AUS vs SA Predictions: Enthralling Series Awaits as nearly full-strength Australia and South Africa collide

Australia and South Africa are set to square off in a white-ball series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs. The tour will kick off with the first T20I on Sunday, August 10. The two teams will meet at Marrara Oval in Darwin, with the first ball to be bowled at 2:45 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the AUS vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions.

AUS vs SA Predictions – 1st T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Australia vs South Africa match.

Josh Inglis to score over 31.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Josh Inglis has been in good form, hitting two fifties in the recent series against the West Indies. He has made 450 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 35 while striking at 178.

Total sixes over 14.5 – Parimatch @ 1.85, BET HERE

Both these teams possess some outstanding hitters in their line-up, including Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Ryan Rickelton, Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, and Dewald Brevis. On a good batting wicket, you can expect plenty of sixes.

Aiden Markram to score over 20.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Aiden Markram had a solid IPL campaign this year. He has scored 785 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 140. Markram has registered eight fifties in this period.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Marrara Oval, Darwin, has not hosted any T20 games in men’s or women’s cricket. So there is no data to rely on. However, you can expect a flat pitch with plenty of runs on offer.

AUS vs SA Odds 1st T20I

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake Australia win the match 1.44 1.42 1.30 1.42 1.42 South Africa win the match 2.90 2.85 3.33 2.85 2.90

Head-to-Head Record AUS vs SA

Australia dominates the head-to-head record between these two teams in the shorter format. Of the 25 encounters, Australia have claimed 17 while South Africa have won eight. The Aussies have won all of the previous five matches.

Australia

Australia will look to pick up from where they left off on the tour of West Indies. They hammered the hosts in the T20 series by 5-0, chasing the target successfully in each game.

The Mitch Marsh-led side will now host South Africa in three T20Is. Their frontline pace duo of Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc will not be available for this series. Travis Head, who was rested from the West Indies series, is back for this assignment. Glenn Maxwell opened the innings there but will move down the order.

Possible XI: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa

The Proteas men recently played in the Zimbabwe Tri-series, where they reached the final. They lost the final against New Zealand, but they were without their first-choice side. They will have their star players back for this series.

Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, and Ryan Rickelton are back for this tour. David Miller will not be part of it due to The Hundred commitments.

Possible XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Where to Watch AUS vs SA 1st T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. For live streaming, you can visit the JioHotstar app and website.

South Africa fans can watch the match live on SuperSport TV.

Those in Australia can catch the live action on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Toss Prediction

The teams usually prefer having a target in front of them in the shorter format. The pitch will remain the same throughout the game. Expect the toss-winning captain to opt to field first.

AUS vs SA 1st T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Darwin is expected to be clear on Sunday evening with no threat of rain. The humidity levels could be at 43% while the wind gusts travel at up to 19 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Australia

The bookmakers have placed Australia as strong favourites heading into the first T20 international. They have a 65% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Travis Head has scored 20 runs in 12 balls against Kagiso Rabada in the shorter format. It’s a tiny sample size, but this could be an interesting battle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.