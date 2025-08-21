News
AUS vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd ODI – 22/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 21, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI in Mackay.

Cricket / International
22/08/2025 – 10:00
Australia
VS
10:00
22/08/2025
South Africa
1 2
1.49
2.69
1.47
2.70
1.55
2.45
1.47
2.70
1.47
2.65
Odds updated on August 21, 2025 at 11:27 am

AUS vs SA Predictions: Australia look to bounce back after a thrashing in the series opener 

South Africa (SA) hammered Australia (AUS) by 98 runs in the opening game of the three-match series. The hosts will be desperate to level the scoreline when the two teams square off in the second ODI on August 22. The action will unfold at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, with the match slated to start at 10:00 AM IST.

Check out our analysis for the AUS vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Table of contents show

AUS vs SA Predictions – 2nd ODI – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Australia vs South Africa match.

Aiden Markram to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.10, BET HERE

Aiden Markram was excellent in the previous match as he started his all-format opener journey with an 82 off 81. He has amassed 1,013 runs in ODIs in the last two years, averaging 45 with two hundreds and seven fifties. 

Temba Bavuma to score over 27.5 runs – Parimatch @ 1.85, BET HERE

The South Africa skipper is coming off a 65-run knock in the previous outing. Temba Bavuma has scored over 1,900 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of 44.46. He has five hundreds and eight fifties in ODIs. 

Travis Head to score over 39.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Travis Head picked four wickets in the previous game and scored 27 runs in 24 balls. With no other off-spin option in the side, his bowling will be used more regularly. As a batter, he averages 37 in ODIs in the past 12 months. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay has not hosted any men’s international cricket, so there’s no data to rely on. It has hosted five women’s T20 games, and the average first innings score of 138 suggests good batting conditions. 

ALSO READ: 

AUS vs SA Odds 2nd ODI

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
Australia win the match 1.49 1.47 1.55 1.47 1.47
South Africa win the match 2.69 2.70 2.45 2.70 2.65
Australia win the match
1xBet 1.49
BC Game 1.47
Parimatch 1.55
Rajabets 1.47
Stake 1.47
South Africa win the match
1xBet 2.69
BC Game 2.70
Parimatch 2.45
Rajabets 2.70
Stake 2.65

Head-to-Head Record AUS vs SA  

These two rivals have faced each other 111 times in ODI cricket. South Africa are slightly ahead with 56 wins, whereas Australia have clinched 51 games. The Proteas have been dominant in recent years, winning eight out of 11 ODIs.

Australia 

The home side was smashed by South Africa in the series opener in Cairns. They will be eager to settle the scores when Mackay hosts its first men’s international fixture. Australia lost the first ODI by 98 runs. 

Travis Head was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with 4 for 57, but they could not stop the visitors from posting a strong total of 296. Chasing that, they got off to a great start with 60 runs in just seven overs. But then suffered a huge collapse, losing six wickets for 29 runs. Mitch Marsh fought with his 88 off 92 before they were bowled out. 

Australia went with Aaron Hardie in the previous game, but could bring in Cooper Connolly for this fixture. Nathan Ellis could also sit out for Xavier Bartlett.  

Possible XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa 

The Proteas continued their recent dominance over the Aussies in the fifty-over format with another comprehensive victory. Aiden Markram scored 82 runs in 81 balls while opening the innings. Captain Temba Bavuma (65) and Matthew Breetzke (57) also registered fifties.

South Africa were put under pressure by the Aussie openers in the second innings before Prenelan Subrayen removed Head. Keshav Maharaj then ran through their middle order with five wickets. 

Subrayen was reported for suspect bowling action and is likely to miss this game. Earlier, SA called up Kwena Maphaka to replace injured Kagiso Rabada. 

Possible XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.

Where to Watch AUS vs SA 2nd ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match.

  • The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. For live streaming, you can visit the JioHotstar app and website.
  • Fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport TV. 
  • Those in Australia can catch the live action on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. 

Toss Prediction 

Since there have been no men’s competitive games played here, how the surface behaves is uncertain. So batting first can be tricky. Expect the toss-winning captain to choose to field first.

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather in Mackay is expected to be partly sunny on Friday with no threat of rain. The humidity levels could be high at 71%, with the wind gusts travelling at up to 37 kmph. The temperature should range between 22 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Australia 

Despite losing the first game, Australia are the favourites heading into this game. The betting market has given the hosts a 64% chance of winning this clash. 

Key matchup

Aiden Markram has an outstanding record against Josh Hazlewood in the fifty-over format. He has smashed 82 runs from 71 deliveries and has not lost his wicket even once. 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
