AUS vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd ODI – 22/08/2025

Match prediction for Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI in Mackay.
South Africa (SA) hammered Australia (AUS) by 98 runs in the opening game of the three-match series. The hosts will be desperate to level the scoreline when the two teams square off in the second ODI on August 22. The action will unfold at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, with the match slated to start at 10:00 AM IST.
Check out our analysis for the AUS vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
135/5
134/8
Melbourne Renegades Academy Won by 5 wickets
81/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Here are some of the best bets for this Australia vs South Africa match.
Aiden Markram was excellent in the previous match as he started his all-format opener journey with an 82 off 81. He has amassed 1,013 runs in ODIs in the last two years, averaging 45 with two hundreds and seven fifties.
The South Africa skipper is coming off a 65-run knock in the previous outing. Temba Bavuma has scored over 1,900 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of 44.46. He has five hundreds and eight fifties in ODIs.
Travis Head picked four wickets in the previous game and scored 27 runs in 24 balls. With no other off-spin option in the side, his bowling will be used more regularly. As a batter, he averages 37 in ODIs in the past 12 months.
Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay has not hosted any men’s international cricket, so there’s no data to rely on. It has hosted five women’s T20 games, and the average first innings score of 138 suggests good batting conditions.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Stake
|Australia win the match
|1.49
|1.47
|1.55
|1.47
|1.47
|South Africa win the match
|2.69
|2.70
|2.45
|2.70
|2.65
|Australia win the match
|1xBet
|1.49
|BC Game
|1.47
|Parimatch
|1.55
|Rajabets
|1.47
|Stake
|1.47
|South Africa win the match
|1xBet
|2.69
|BC Game
|2.70
|Parimatch
|2.45
|Rajabets
|2.70
|Stake
|2.65
These two rivals have faced each other 111 times in ODI cricket. South Africa are slightly ahead with 56 wins, whereas Australia have clinched 51 games. The Proteas have been dominant in recent years, winning eight out of 11 ODIs.
The home side was smashed by South Africa in the series opener in Cairns. They will be eager to settle the scores when Mackay hosts its first men’s international fixture. Australia lost the first ODI by 98 runs.
Travis Head was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with 4 for 57, but they could not stop the visitors from posting a strong total of 296. Chasing that, they got off to a great start with 60 runs in just seven overs. But then suffered a huge collapse, losing six wickets for 29 runs. Mitch Marsh fought with his 88 off 92 before they were bowled out.
Australia went with Aaron Hardie in the previous game, but could bring in Cooper Connolly for this fixture. Nathan Ellis could also sit out for Xavier Bartlett.
Possible XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
The Proteas continued their recent dominance over the Aussies in the fifty-over format with another comprehensive victory. Aiden Markram scored 82 runs in 81 balls while opening the innings. Captain Temba Bavuma (65) and Matthew Breetzke (57) also registered fifties.
South Africa were put under pressure by the Aussie openers in the second innings before Prenelan Subrayen removed Head. Keshav Maharaj then ran through their middle order with five wickets.
Subrayen was reported for suspect bowling action and is likely to miss this game. Earlier, SA called up Kwena Maphaka to replace injured Kagiso Rabada.
Possible XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.
Check out the details of where to watch the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match.
Since there have been no men’s competitive games played here, how the surface behaves is uncertain. So batting first can be tricky. Expect the toss-winning captain to choose to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.
The weather in Mackay is expected to be partly sunny on Friday with no threat of rain. The humidity levels could be high at 71%, with the wind gusts travelling at up to 37 kmph. The temperature should range between 22 to 28 degrees Celsius.
Despite losing the first game, Australia are the favourites heading into this game. The betting market has given the hosts a 64% chance of winning this clash.
Aiden Markram has an outstanding record against Josh Hazlewood in the fifty-over format. He has smashed 82 runs from 71 deliveries and has not lost his wicket even once.