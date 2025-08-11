News
AUS vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd T20I – 12/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 12, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I in Darwin.

Cricket / International
12/08/2025 – 14:45
Australia
VS
14:45
12/08/2025
South Africa
1 2
1.32
3.48
1.32
3.40
1.33
3.33
1.32
3.40
1.32
3.45
Odds updated on August 12, 2025 at 12:30 am

AUS vs SA Predictions: South Africa in need of improvement after season opener defeat 

South Africa (SA) need to bounce back quickly after suffering a defeat in the first T20I against Australia (AUS). The two rivals will meet in the second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, August 12. The contest will take place at the same venue, Marrara Oval in Darwin, with the action to begin at 2:45 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the AUS vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions.

AUS vs SA Predictions – 2nd T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Australia vs South Africa match.

Josh Hazlewood to score over 20.5 points – 1xBet @ 2.12, BET HERE

Josh Hazlewood has been one of the best pacers in the shorter format in recent times. He is coming off an excellent spell of 3 for 27 in the first game. Hazlewood has taken 25 wickets from 13 games this year at a strike rate of 11.5. 

Australia to score 61.5 runs in powerplay – Parimatch @ 1.80, BET HERE

The hosts have some excellent hitters in the likes of Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Tim David. They have batted with an extremely high intent in recent times and will continue that approach. 

Aiden Markram to score over 22.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Aiden Markram was dismissed early in the first game but remains a top betting option. He is generally a safe batter and has done well in the format recently. He has made 797 runs this year at an average of 35 while striking at 140. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The opening game of this series on Sunday was the first-ever T20 game hosted at Marrara Oval in Darwin. It was a pretty decent pitch for batting, but it seemed to slow down a bit as the match progressed. Over 330 runs were scored across two innings.  

ALSO READ: 

AUS vs SA Odds 2nd T20I

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
Australia win the match 1.32 1.32 1.33 1.32 1.32
South Africa win the match 3.48 3.40 3.33 3.40 3.45
Australia win the match
1xBet 1.32
BC Game 1.32
Parimatch 1.33
Rajabets 1.32
Stake 1.32
South Africa win the match
1xBet 3.48
BC Game 3.40
Parimatch 3.33
Rajabets 3.40
Stake 3.45

Head-to-Head Record AUS vs SA  

Australia dominate the head-to-head record between these two sides in the shorter format. They have won 18 out of 26 encounters while South Africa have claimed eight. As for the recent record, Australia have clinched all of the last six games.

Australia 

Australia continued their great form in T20 internationals under the captaincy of Mitch Marsh. They clinched the series opener by 17 runs on Sunday at the same venue in Darwin. Batting first, the home side came out with an ultra attacking mindset, trying to hit everything out of the park. 

Cameron Green hit 35 off 13 before they were reduced to 75 for 6 in eight overs. Tim David then blasted 83 off 52 to power the side to 179. Ben Dwarshuis took 3 for 26 while defending the target, with Josh Hazlewood also claiming 3 for 27 in his four.  

Australia are likely to go in with an unchanged line-up for this game. 

Possible XI: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa 

The Proteas men had a disappointing game on Sunday as they failed to chase the target of 180. Their bowlers could not get rid of the tail after having Australia against the wall. 

Chasing 180, they lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton added 72 runs for the fourth wicket before Stubbs fell for 37 off 27. South Africa lost three quick wickets afterwards, and all the hopes hinged on Rickelton. He fought but was dismissed for 71 off 55 to a stunning catch from Glenn Maxwell. 

South Africa could make one change to their playing XI, bringing in the leg-spinner Nqabayomzi Peter. 

Possible XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.

Where to Watch AUS vs SA 2nd T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I match.

  • The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. For live streaming, you can visit the JioHotstar app and website.
  • South Africa fans can watch the match live on SuperSport TV. 
  • Those in Australia can catch the live action on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. 

Toss Prediction 

Australia won the first match while batting first at this same venue, but both teams are still likely to prefer chasing. Expect the toss-winner to choose to field first.

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match. 

Weather conditions

Darwin should witness mainly clear weather on Tuesday evening as per the forecast. There is no threat of rain, but the humidity levels could be over 60%. The temperature should range between 20 to 25 degrees Celsius, while the wind gusts travel at up to 22 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Australia 

The home side, Australia, will head into this match as strong favourites. They are in great form, and the bookmakers have given them a 76% chance of winning. 

Key matchup

Australia captain Mitch Marsh has struck 63 runs off 39 balls against Kagiso Rabada in T20 cricket. The South African speedster has dismissed him twice, including in the previous game. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
