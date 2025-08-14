AUS vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 3rd T20I – 16/08/2025

Match prediction for Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I in Cairns.
With the series scoreline tied 1-1, South Africa (SA) and Australia (AUS) will square off in the third and final T20I on August 16. The series decider will take place at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, with the action scheduled to begin at 2:45 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the AUS vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Australia vs South Africa match.
Tim David has been sensational in the shorter format in recent months. He has smashed 102 not out, 83, and 50 in three of the last four T20 internationals. With that form on his side, you can bank on him to get another quick start.
These two teams possess some excellent power-hitters in their ranks. The likes of Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius can hit sixes with ease.
The Aussies have been batting with an ultra aggressive mindset, trying to hit everything out of the park. They have smashed 71/4 and 58/2 in the powerplay in the last two games. Back them to go big early in the innings again.
Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns has not hosted an international T20Is yet. There have been two T20s in BBL and WBBL, with the average first innings score 168. Expect a good pitch for batting in this game.
ALSO READ:
The head-to-head record between these two teams in T20 internationals is in favour of Australia. They have clinched 18 out of 27 matches whereas South Africa have come out victorious nine times. Australia have also dominated the recent record, winning six of the last seven games.
The home side could not seal the series in the previous encounter as they went down by 53 runs. Their bowlers had no answers to the carnage Dewald Brevis brought upon them.
Chasing a huge target of 219, Australia lost two wickets in the first four overs. Tim David kept their hopes alive with a blistering fifty off 24 balls but others could not keep following his dismissal.
Australia made a couple of changes for the second game, benching Josh Inglis and Nathan Ellis for Alex Carey and Sean Abbott. Expect them to revert back to the original line-up.
Possible XI: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
The Proteas hammered the hosts by 53 runs on the back of a record-breaking knock from Brevis. The youngster put on an exhibition of his shot-making, smashing 125 off 56 deliveries with eight sixes.
Kwena Maphaka went for 57 in his four overs but picked three crucial wickets. Corbin Bosch also took 3 for 20 in his three overs as they defended the total with ease.
South Africa made two changes in the previous game, bringing in Rassie van der Dussen and Nqabayomzi Peter for George Linde and Senuram Muthusamy. Linde could be back for this game.
Possible XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.
Check out the details of where to watch the Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I match.
Batting first can be tricky at a venue where there hasn’t been much T20 cricket played. Teams like having a target in front and will look to chase. Expect the toss-winning captain to choose to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.
Cairns, Queensland is likely to be clear on Saturday evening as per the weather forecast. There will be high levels of humidity at over 80% but rain should not pose any threat. The temperature is expected to range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius, with the wind gusts blowing at up to 28 kmph.
Despite coming off a defeat in the second game, Australia will walk into this contest as favourites. The home side has a 64% chance of winning the decider.
Tim David has been in incredible form with the bat. His match-up against Kagiso Rabada could be key for South Africa. David has hit 24 off 17 in T20s while Rabada has dismissed him once.