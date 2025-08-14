News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More

AUS vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 3rd T20I – 16/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 14, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I in Cairns.

Cricket / International
16/08/2025 – 14:45
Australia
VS
14:45
16/08/2025
South Africa
1 2
1.39
3
1.42
2.90
1.44
2.79
1.37
3.1
1.37
3.1
Odds updated on August 14, 2025 at 6:58 pm

AUS vs SA Predictions: Cairns to host maiden T20I as Australia and South Africa clash in a decider 

With the series scoreline tied 1-1, South Africa (SA) and Australia (AUS) will square off in the third and final T20I on August 16. The series decider will take place at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, with the action scheduled to begin at 2:45 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the AUS vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

148/7

Cambodia Women CAM-W

34/10

Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 114 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

29/2

Cambodia Women CAM-W

28/6

Singapore Womens won by 8 wickets

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Sir Oliver Split SOS

103/2

Zagreb Warriors ZGW

102/5

Sir Oliver Split beat Zagreb Warriors by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

106/8

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

109/0

Zagreb Assassins beat Zagreb Sokol by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

76/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

75/4

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Greens SLGR

46/1

SLC Greys SLGY

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
14 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

224/4

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings
Table of contents show

AUS vs SA Predictions – 3rd T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Australia vs South Africa match.

Tim David to score over 22.5 runs – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Tim David has been sensational in the shorter format in recent months. He has smashed 102 not out, 83, and 50 in three of the last four T20 internationals. With that form on his side, you can bank on him to get another quick start. 

Total sixes over 18.5 – Parimatch @ 1.80, BET HERE

These two teams possess some excellent power-hitters in their ranks. The likes of Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius can hit sixes with ease. 

Australia to score over 62.5 runs in the powerplay – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

The Aussies have been batting with an ultra aggressive mindset, trying to hit everything out of the park. They have smashed 71/4 and 58/2 in the powerplay in the last two games. Back them to go big early in the innings again. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns has not hosted an international T20Is yet. There have been two T20s in BBL and WBBL, with the average first innings score 168. Expect a good pitch for batting in this game. 

ALSO READ: 

AUS vs SA Odds 3rd T20I

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets
Australia win the match 1.39 1.42 1.44 1.37 1.37
South Africa win the match 3 2.90 2.79 3.1 3.1
Australia win the match
1xBet 1.39
Stake 1.42
Parimatch 1.44
BC Game 1.37
Rajabets 1.37
South Africa win the match
1xBet 3
Stake 2.90
Parimatch 2.79
BC Game 3.1
Rajabets 3.1

Head-to-Head Record AUS vs SA  

The head-to-head record between these two teams in T20 internationals is in favour of Australia. They have clinched 18 out of 27 matches whereas South Africa have come out victorious nine times. Australia have also dominated the recent record, winning six of the last seven games.

Australia 

The home side could not seal the series in the previous encounter as they went down by 53 runs. Their bowlers had no answers to the carnage Dewald Brevis brought upon them. 

Chasing a huge target of 219, Australia lost two wickets in the first four overs. Tim David kept their hopes alive with a blistering fifty off 24 balls but others could not keep following his dismissal. 

Australia made a couple of changes for the second game, benching Josh Inglis and Nathan Ellis for Alex Carey and Sean Abbott. Expect them to revert back to the original line-up. 

Possible XI: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa 

The Proteas hammered the hosts by 53 runs on the back of a record-breaking knock from Brevis. The youngster put on an exhibition of his shot-making, smashing 125 off 56 deliveries with eight sixes.

Kwena Maphaka went for 57 in his four overs but picked three crucial wickets. Corbin Bosch also took 3 for 20 in his three overs as they defended the total with ease. 

South Africa made two changes in the previous game, bringing in Rassie van der Dussen and Nqabayomzi Peter for George Linde and Senuram Muthusamy. Linde could be back for this game. 

Possible XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.

Where to Watch AUS vs SA 3rd T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I match.

  • The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. For live streaming, you can visit the JioHotstar app and website.
  • South Africa fans can watch the match live on SuperSport TV. 
  • Those in Australia can catch the live action on Foxtel and Kayo sports. 

Toss Prediction 

Batting first can be tricky at a venue where there hasn’t been much T20 cricket played. Teams like having a target in front and will look to chase. Expect the toss-winning captain to choose to field first.

AUS vs SA 3rd T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match. 

Weather conditions

Cairns, Queensland is likely to be clear on Saturday evening as per the weather forecast. There will be high levels of humidity at over 80% but rain should not pose any threat. The temperature is expected to range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius, with the wind gusts blowing at up to 28 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Australia 

Despite coming off a defeat in the second game, Australia will walk into this contest as favourites. The home side has a 64% chance of winning the decider. 

Key matchup

Tim David has been in incredible form with the bat. His match-up against Kagiso Rabada could be key for South Africa. David has hit 24 off 17 in T20s while Rabada has dismissed him once. 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
LNS vs TRT predictions for Match 13 of The Hundred 2025.

LNS vs TRT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 13 – 14/08/2025

9:37 pm
Sandip Pawar
WEF vs MNR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 12 – 13/08/2025

WEF vs MNR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 12 – 13/08/2025

5:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 4th T20I Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

March 22, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.
logo