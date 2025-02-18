Match prediction for Bangladesh vs India Champions Trophy 2025 Match 2 in Dubai.

BAN vs IND Predictions: Match analysis and tips for Bangladesh vs India Champions Trophy 2025 Match 2 in Dubai

2017 runners-up India will hope to go the distance this time

India, who finished as runners-up in the previous edition eight years back in 2017 will be hoping to go the extra distance this time around. For that, the Men in Blue will be eager to start off on a winning note when they take on Asian rivals Bangladesh in their tournament opener. The high-octane fixture is slated to take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai with the action scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.

BAN vs IND Prediction – Champions Trophy 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this BAN vs IND Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The Indian team definitely looks lethal on paper and outclasses Bangladesh in every department. Although Bangladesh has the ability to spring a sudden surprise, the Men in Blue are brimming with confidence after whitewashing England in the recent ODIs and are expected to secure a comfortable win.

Shubman Gill looked in tremendous form in the England ODIs, smashing 259 runs in 3 games at an impressive average of 86.33. He also notched up a century and two fifties and will hope to get India off to a flying start against Bangladesh as well.

The dynamic left-hander can contribute across every department. He will bowl in the middle overs and look to make crucial breakthroughs. Axar can also float around in the batting order and make a handy contribution.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch initially favours fast bowlers, providing some seam movement with the new ball. However, batting conditions tend to improve as the game progresses. Spinners can become more effective during the middle overs, particularly if the surface begins to slow down. The average first-innings score at this venue is 218, with the highest recorded total being 355.

BAN vs IND Odds Champions Trophy 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Bangladesh win the match 6.62 7 6.67 7 7 India win the match 1.11 1.1 1.11 1.1 1.1

Head-to-Head Record BAN vs IND in ODIs

The head-to-head record between these two teams in the 50-vers format sees India with a massive lead. Out of the 41 matches played, the Men in Blue won 32 while Bangladesh won just 8 games. One match ended without any result.

Bangladesh

With Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan no longer in the squad, the Bangladesh team now revolves around Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Taskin Ahmed. Tanzid Hasan will open the innings alongside Soumya Sarkar.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will anchor the middle order, supported by Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah. Taskin Ahmed will spearhead the bowling attack, backed by Mustafizur Rahman and Miraz.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India

India have one of the strongest batting lineups in the tournament. The top order seems sorted with Rohit and Gill opening the batting followed by Virat and Shreyas Iyer at No.3 and No.4 respectively.

Next, it is expected that KL Rahul will get the nod over Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeping role. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be the all-rounders.

While Kuldeep becomes an automatic pick, India might opt to go with a left and right arm seaming combination in Arshdeep and Mohammed Shami.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Where to Watch BAN vs IND Champions Trophy 2025 match

Check out the details of where to watch the BAN vs IND Champions Trophy 2025 match.

In India, the live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

In Pakistan, fans can watch live telecast on PTV and Ten Sports. Live Streaming will be available Myco and Tamasha apps

In England, SKY Sports will cover the telecast and the streaming.

In US, Willow TV will show the live streaming.

In West Indies, ESPN Caribbean will live stream matches.

In Australia, the matches can be live streamed on Prime Video.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch live telecast on Toffee app. Nagorik TV and T Sports will cover the live streaming.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ, NOW, and SkyGo app will show the live streaming of matches.

In Sri Lanka,Maharaja TV has the streaming rights

In Afghanistan, ATN will show the live streaming.

Toss Prediction

In 58 games, teams chasing the target have won 34 times. Furthermore, the dew factor can also influence the toss decision. Captains may prefer to bowl first as the dew can make batting much easier under lights and reduce the effectiveness of spinners.

BAN vs IND Champions Trophy 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The temperature in Dubai is expected to be around mid-20s (°C). However, there is a 55% chance that rain can play spoilsport.

Favourites to win the match – India

The bookmakers have India as clear favourites, heading into the first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 with an 85% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Rohit Sharma comes into this tournament fresh off his 32nd ODI century. On the other hand, Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman will shoulder the new ball responsibilities and will be eager to send Rohit back to the pavilion early in India’s innings. Speaking of numbers, Mustafizur has dismissed Rohit three times in 10 ODI encounters.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.