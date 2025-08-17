News
BPH vs LNS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 18 – 17/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 17, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit in Birmingham

Cricket / The Hundred
17/08/2025 – 22:30
Birmingham Phoenix
VS
22:30
17/08/2025
London Spirit
1 2
1.82
2.02
1.80
2
1.74
2.02
1.75
2.05
1.75
2.05
Odds updated on August 17, 2025 at 8:16 am

BPH vs LNS Predictions: Birmingham Phoenix in dire situation following three defeats 

Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) will take on London Spirit (LNS) in match no.18 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition on August 17. The second game of the Sunday doubleheader will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The action is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the BPH vs LNS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Table of contents

BPH vs LNS Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit The Hundred 2025 match.

Liam Livingstone to score over 31.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Liam Livingstone has returned to form with some outrageous hitting in this season. He has made 166 runs in four games at a strike rate of 155. He has taken a wicket each in the last two games.

Birmingham Phoenix to hit most sixes – BC Game @ 1.75, BET HERE

Birmingham Phoenix have a stronger batting unit on paper. They have some terrific six-hitters such as Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, and Jacob Bethell. Back them to hit most sixes. 

Jamie Smith to score over 20.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE 

Jamie Smith is coming off an excellent knock of 52 off 34 in the last game. He has opened the innings four times in the shorter format this year, scoring 154 runs at a strike rate of 181. He has hit two half-centuries. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

The pitches at Edgbaston, Birmingham have been pretty decent for batting with some assistance for bowlers. Since 2024, the average first innings score at this ground in The Hundred men’s competition stands at 135.  

ALSO READ: 

BPH vs LNS Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch Rajabets BC Game
Birmingham Phoenix win the match 1.82 1.80 1.74 1.75 1.75
London Spirit win the match 2.02 2 2.02 2.05 2.05
Birmingham Phoenix win the match
1xBet 1.82
Stake 1.80
Parimatch 1.74
Rajabets 1.75
BC Game 1.75
London Spirit win the match
1xBet 2.02
Stake 2
Parimatch 2.02
Rajabets 2.05
BC Game 2.05

Head-to-Head Record BPH vs LNS 

These two teams have faced off in four matches in The Hundred. Birmingham Phoenix have dominated the rivalry, winning all four games.  The last time they met, Phoenix came out on top by three wickets. 

Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix have had a disappointing start to the season and need to turn things around quickly. They have lost three games and won only once. Most recently, they lost to Northern Superchargers by 36 runs.

Their bowling attack was ineffective as they conceded 193 in 100 balls. Chasing the target, Liam Livingstone made 46 off 31 while Jacob Bethell struck 48 in 23 balls but their knocks weren’t enough. 

Dan Mousley missed the previous game but could be back for this game. Chris Wood received his first opportunity of the season in the previous match. 

Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Chris Wood.

London Spirit  

London Spirit have had a mixed tournament, winning two and losing two games each. They are coming off a 21-run win over Trent Rockets in their previous game. Jamie Smith opened the innings and smashed 52 off 34 while Kane Williamson struck 45 off 32. Ashton Turner also added 30 off 16 to push the total to 162. 

Richard Gleeson and Daniel Worrall took two wickets each while Jamie Overton claimed 1 for 15 in 20 deliveries. London have multiple pace bowling options and will look to rotate them. 

Possible XI: David Warner, Jamie Smith (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson.

Where to Watch BPH vs LNS The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit The Hundred 2025 match.

  • The Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.
  • England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.
  • Those living in other regions kindly check with the local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

11 out of 18 matches hosted at this ground were won by the chasing team. There has been a heavy preference by teams on batting second. Expect the captain winning the toss to go with the trend and choose to field first.

BPH vs LNS The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather could be increasingly cloudy in Birmingham on Sunday evening. However, with only a 5% chance of precipitation, rain should not be a big concern. The wind gusts are likely to travel at up to 35 kmph, with the humidity levels at around 73%. As for the temperature, it could range between 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Birmingham Phoenix 

Looking at the betting market, Birmingham Phoenix will walk into this encounter as favourites. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning. 

Key matchup

Liam Livingstone has been in outstanding touch in this tournament. His battle with Liam Dawson could decide the match. It is a small sample size but Livingstone has scored only 12 runs off 16 balls against the left-arm spinner.

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
