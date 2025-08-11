BPH vs OVI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 10 – 12/08/2025

Match prediction for Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles in Birmingham.

BPH vs OVI Predictions: Charged-up Invincibles look to continue the momentum against Birmingham Phoenix

It will be Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) taking on the reigning champions Oval Invincibles (OVI) in Match No.10 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The action will unfold at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with the match scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the BPH vs OVI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

BPH vs OVI Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles The Hundred 2025 match.

Will Jacks to score over 31.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Will Jacks is coming off an outstanding knock in the previous game, hitting 61 off 26 deliveries. He has been in terrific form, smashing a century and three half-centuries in the last five innings.

Oval Invincibles to win – BC Game @ 1.65, BET HERE

Oval Invincibles have lived up to their champions tag in the season so far. They have a quality bowling unit, while Birmingham Phoenix have struggled with the bat.

Rashid Khan to pick over 1.5 wickets – Stake @ 2.35, BET HERE

Rashid Khan has been magnificent in the tournament so far. He took 3 for 11 in the first game and backed it up with 3 for 19 against Manchester Originals. You can back him to pick at least two wickets against a vulnerable batting unit.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at Edgbaston, Birmingham, are terrific for batting, with not much on offer for bowlers. High-scoring games are a norm in white-ball cricket at this ground. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket reads 166.

ALSO READ:

BPH vs OVI Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake Birmingham Phoenix win the match 2.32 1.95 2.15 1.95 2.30 Oval Invincibles win the match 1.63 1.85 1.65 1.85 1.65

Birmingham Phoenix win the match 1xBet 2.32 BC Game 1.95 Parimatch 2.15 Rajabets 1.95 Stake 2.30 Oval Invincibles win the match 1xBet 1.63 BC Game 1.85 Parimatch 1.65 Rajabets 1.85 Stake 1.65

Head-to-Head Record BPH vs OVI

These two teams have faced each other in four matches in The Hundred. Birmingham Phoenix have won three of those encounters while Oval Invincibles have managed to win only once. Invincibles clinched the most recent clash by eight wickets.

Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix will be desperate to get off the mark, having lost their first two games of the season. They went down against Trent Rockets by six wickets and later against Southern Brave by nine wickets.

The Phoenix batting unit struggled yet again, managing to post only 106/7 in their 100 balls. Joe Clarke was the top scorer with 36 off 27 balls. Benny Howell took 1 for 17 in 20 balls, but they didn’t have enough on the board.

Possible XII: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

Oval Invincibles

The reigning champions have had a great start to their season with back-to-back dominant victories. Oval Invincibles defeated London Spirit by six wickets in the first game and followed it up with a nine-wicket hammering of Manchester Originals.

Rashid Khan starred yet again with 3 for 19 in his 20 balls. Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, and Sam Curran also took two wickets each to bowl out the opponents to 128. Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye then obliterated the Manchester bowlers with a 114-run stand in 49 balls. Jacks smashed 61 off 26 while Muyeye made an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls.

Possible XI: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c/wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Sowter.

Where to Watch BPH vs OVI The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles The Hundred 2025 match.

Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Those living in other regions are kindly advised to check with their local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

Out of 16 matches hosted at this ground, nine were won by the chasing team. This season has seen chasing teams have more success. Expect the captain winning the toss to go with the trend and opt to field first.

BPH vs OVI The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the weather forecast, it should be clear in Birmingham on Tuesday evening. With only a 4% chance of precipitation, rain should not be an issue. The wind gusts are likely to travel at up to 26 kmph, with the humidity levels at around 46%. The temperature could range between 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Oval Invincibles

Looking at the betting market, Oval Invincibles will head into this encounter as favourites. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ben Duckett seems to get dismissed by left-arm pacers quite often in the shorter format. He averages 28.90 against this bowling type and strikes at 130. His battle against Jason Behrendorff with the new ball could be decisive.

