BPH vs TRT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 4 – 08/08/2025

Match prediction for Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets in Birmingham.
The fourth match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will have Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) and Trent Rockets (TRT) squaring off on August 8. The action will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the first ball to be bowled at 11:00 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the BPH vs TRT match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets match.
Ben Duckett has been in incredible form in the last couple of years across formats. In the previous season of The Hundred, he struck 269 runs from seven innings at an average of 65 while striking at 171.
Birmingham Phoenix have a much better batting line-up on paper, comprising Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke, Liam Livingstone, and Jacob Bethell. Back them to the most number of fours in this game.
Joe Root is coming off an excellent series against India, albeit a different format altogether. Earlier this year, Root scored 279 runs in the SA20 at an average of 55 and strike rate of 140. He also took five wickets in the tournament.
Edgbaston in Birmingham has traditionally been a batting-friendly venue. Batters have enjoyed good success here with not much assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket stands at 165.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|Stake
|Parimatch
|BC Game
|Rajabets
|Birmingham Phoenix win the match
|1.59
|1.57
|1.58
|1.6
|1.6
|Trent Rockets win the match
|2.41
|2.40
|2.30
|2.35
|2.35
|Birmingham Phoenix win the match
|1xBet
|1.59
|Stake
|1.57
|Parimatch
|1.58
|BC Game
|1.6
|Rajabets
|1.6
|Trent Rockets win the match
|1xBet
|2.41
|Stake
|2.40
|Parimatch
|2.30
|BC Game
|2.35
|Rajabets
|2.35
These two teams have competed against each other eight times in The Hundred. Phoenix have won five games while Trent Rockets have come out on top twice.
Birmingham Phoenix reached the playoffs in the previous edition of The Hundred men’s competition. They finished second in the league stage with 12 points but lost to Southern Brave in Eliminator.
Liam Livingstone is set to lead the side this season. They have some new additions to the squad in Trent Boult and Joe Clarke. Will Smeed, who missed the last season, will be back at the top of the order.
Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Chris Wood.
Former champions Trent Rockets finished fifth on the table in the previous edition. They could manage only eight points with four wins and four defeats. They will be hoping to get back in the top three.
Trent Rockets will be led by David Willey. They have brought in reinforcements in the form of Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, and Lockie Ferguson. Linde will not be available for a few games, with Akeal Hosein called in as replacement.
Possible XI: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Sam Hain, David Willey (c), Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, Akeal Hosein, Rehan Ahmed, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.
Check out the details of where to watch the Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets match.
Eight out of 13 matches hosted at this ground in The Hundred were won by the team batting first. But teams prefer chasing in the shorter format. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather in Birmingham could be partly cloudy on Friday evening but rain is unlikely to be an issue. The humidity is expected to be at around 64% with the wind gusts traveling at up to 26 kmph. As for the temperature, it should fluctuate between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.
The bookmakers believe Birmingham Phoenix are firm favourites to win this game. They head into this encounter with a 70% chance of winning.
Ben Duckett vs Lockie Ferguson could be an important matchup in this game. The England batter has scored only 14 runs from 17 deliveries against the speedster and has lost his wicket twice.
