BPH vs TRT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 4 – 08/08/2025

Match prediction for Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets in Birmingham.

BPH vs TRT Predictions: Liam Livingstone in spotlight as Phoenix take on Rockets

The fourth match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will have Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) and Trent Rockets (TRT) squaring off on August 8. The action will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the first ball to be bowled at 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the BPH vs TRT match with the top betting tips and predictions.

BPH vs TRT Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets match.

Ben Duckett to be the top Birmingham Phoenix batter – 1xBet @ 4.00, BET HERE

Ben Duckett has been in incredible form in the last couple of years across formats. In the previous season of The Hundred, he struck 269 runs from seven innings at an average of 65 while striking at 171.

Birmingham Phoenix to hit most fours – BC Game @ 1.72, BET HERE

Birmingham Phoenix have a much better batting line-up on paper, comprising Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke, Liam Livingstone, and Jacob Bethell. Back them to the most number of fours in this game.

Joe Root to score over 29.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Joe Root is coming off an excellent series against India, albeit a different format altogether. Earlier this year, Root scored 279 runs in the SA20 at an average of 55 and strike rate of 140. He also took five wickets in the tournament.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Edgbaston in Birmingham has traditionally been a batting-friendly venue. Batters have enjoyed good success here with not much assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket stands at 165.

BPH vs TRT Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Birmingham Phoenix win the match 1.59 1.57 1.58 1.6 1.6 Trent Rockets win the match 2.41 2.40 2.30 2.35 2.35

Birmingham Phoenix win the match 1xBet 1.59 Stake 1.57 Parimatch 1.58 BC Game 1.6 Rajabets 1.6 Trent Rockets win the match 1xBet 2.41 Stake 2.40 Parimatch 2.30 BC Game 2.35 Rajabets 2.35

Head-to-Head Record BPH vs TRT

These two teams have competed against each other eight times in The Hundred. Phoenix have won five games while Trent Rockets have come out on top twice.

Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix reached the playoffs in the previous edition of The Hundred men’s competition. They finished second in the league stage with 12 points but lost to Southern Brave in Eliminator.

Liam Livingstone is set to lead the side this season. They have some new additions to the squad in Trent Boult and Joe Clarke. Will Smeed, who missed the last season, will be back at the top of the order.

Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Chris Wood.

Trent Rockets

Former champions Trent Rockets finished fifth on the table in the previous edition. They could manage only eight points with four wins and four defeats. They will be hoping to get back in the top three.

Trent Rockets will be led by David Willey. They have brought in reinforcements in the form of Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, and Lockie Ferguson. Linde will not be available for a few games, with Akeal Hosein called in as replacement.

Possible XI: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Sam Hain, David Willey (c), Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, Akeal Hosein, Rehan Ahmed, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.

Where to Watch BPH vs TRT The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets match.

The Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Those living in other regions kindly check with the local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

Eight out of 13 matches hosted at this ground in The Hundred were won by the team batting first. But teams prefer chasing in the shorter format. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

BPH vs TRT The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Birmingham could be partly cloudy on Friday evening but rain is unlikely to be an issue. The humidity is expected to be at around 64% with the wind gusts traveling at up to 26 kmph. As for the temperature, it should fluctuate between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Birmingham Phoenix

The bookmakers believe Birmingham Phoenix are firm favourites to win this game. They head into this encounter with a 70% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ben Duckett vs Lockie Ferguson could be an important matchup in this game. The England batter has scored only 14 runs from 17 deliveries against the speedster and has lost his wicket twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.