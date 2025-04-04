CHE vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 17 – 05/04/2025

Match prediction for CSK vs DC Match 17 in Chennai.

CHE vs DC Predictions: The Super Kings Desperate To Bounce Back Following Consecutive Defeats

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match No.17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai, will host the match on April 5. The first ball of the match is set to be bowled at 3:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the CHE vs DC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

CHE vs DC Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad over 28.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Ruturaj Gaikwad has played two excellent knocks in three games. He made 53 off 26 in the season opener against Mumbai Indians, and 63 off 44 versus Rajasthan Royals more recently. Gaikwad has 753 runs at the Chepauk, averaging 53 at a strike rate of 139.

Chennai Super Kings to win – Batery Bet @ 1.75, BET HERE

CSK may have lost their previous game at the Chepauk, but still have a pretty good side for the conditions. The bowling unit of Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, R Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ravindra Jadeja should pose a big threat to the Capitals.

KL Rahul over 26.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

KL Rahul is one of the most consistent batters in the IPL. He has to bat in the middle order for DC due to the team combination. But he possesses a good game against spin to succeed in this role. Rahul has two fifties in six innings at the venue in the IPL.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk has historically been a spin-friendly venue. The pitches here are usually dry with assistance for spinners. The average first innings score at the ground since the last season reads 163 from 11 games.

CHE vs DC Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake Baterybet Chennai win the match 1.81 1.85 1.75 1.80 1.75 1.80 Delhi win the match 2.01 2.08 2.08 2.00 1.90 2.00

Head-to-Head Record CHE vs DC

These two teams have faced each other 30 times in the IPL, with Chennai Super Kings dominating the record. They have won 19 of these games while Delhi Capitals have been victorious on 11 occasions. CSK also lead the last five encounters by 4-1.

Chennai Super Kings

The Men in Yellow have had a poor start to their campaign, winning one and losing two games. In their previous game, they lost to Rajasthan Royals by six runs in Guwahati. Bowling first, CSK’s Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, and Ravindra Jadeja had combined figures of five for 66 in 10 overs. But others were expensive.

Chasing 183, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad kept them in the game with 63 off 44 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja later hit 32 off 22, but they had left too much to do for the final two overs.

Possible XII: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have had a contrasting start to this season, winning their first two matches. The Axar Patel-led side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game by seven wickets. Mitchell Starc ran through the opposing batting line-up with a five-wicket haul. Kuldeep Yadav also snared three for 22 in four overs to restrict SRH to 166.

The DC openers got them off to a good start with an 81-run partnership. Faf du Plessis scored a fifty off 27 deliveries and Abishek Porel added 34* off 18 as they chased down the target with four overs to spare.

Possible XII: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Where to Watch CHE vs DC IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming can be accessed on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing side has tasted success here, winning seven out of 11 games played here since the start of the IPL 2024. Dew won’t be a factor in this afternoon’s fixture, but teams would still like to have a target in front. So expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

CHE vs DC IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Chennai is likely to be mainly clear and humid on Saturday afternoon. There could be a 40% cloud cover but with only a 5% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels will be around 65%. Expect the temperature to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, with wind gusts traveling at up to 43 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Chennai Super Kings

The betting market has placed Chennai Super Kings as favourites to win this match. CSK, who have a great record at home, head into this game with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Faf du Plessis is coming off a fifty in the previous game, but could face a tough challenge in Noor Ahmad. He has faced only 10 balls against the left-arm wrist spinner but has lost wickets three times. This could be a key battle if du Plessis gets through the powerplay.

