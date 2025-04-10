CHE vs KKR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 25 – 11/04/2025

Match prediction for CSK vs KKR Match 25 in Chennai.

CHE vs KKR Predictions: Crumbling Super Kings Desperate For A Spark As They Host The Knight Riders

Match No.25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off on April 11. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the CHE vs KKR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

CHE vs KKR Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match.

Devon Conway to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.75, BET HERE

Devon Conway is coming off a 69-run knock in the previous game against Punjab Kings. He has been a prolific run-scorer in the IPL, with 1,006 runs at an average of nearly 48 and a strike rate of 140.

Kolkata Knight Riders to win – Batery Bet @ 1.75, BET HERE

The Knight Riders have a more in-form batting unit as opposed to CSK, who just do not have much firepower. Their bowling has also struggled on relatively helpful pitches. Expect KKR to win this match.

Sunil Narine over 34.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Sunil Narine has hit 44 off 26 and 30 off 13 in two of the four games he has played this season. He has taken only two wickets with the ball, but his all-round ability makes this an appealing bet.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, have usually been bowling-friendly. Spinners get good assistance here on slow and dry surfaces. The average first innings score at this venue since the last season stands at 164 from 12 games.

ALSO READ:

CHE vs KKR Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Chennai win the match 2.10 2.10 2.05 2.05 2.07 2.00 Kolkata win the match 1.75 1.83 1.77 1.75 1.75 1.70

Chennai win the match 1xBet 2.10 BC Game 2.10 Parimatch 2.05 Rajabets 2.05 Baterybet 2.07 Stake 2.00 Kolkata win the match 1xBet 1.75 BC Game 1.83 Parimatch 1.77 Rajabets 1.75 Baterybet 1.75 Stake 1.70

Head-to-Head Record CHE vs KKR

These two teams have faced each other 31 times over the years, with Chennai Super Kings comfortably ahead. CSK have won 20 clashes while KKR have been victorious 11 times. In the last five encounters, CSK lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Chennai Super Kings

The five-time former champions have had a disappointing start to the IPL 2025, losing four of the first five games. Most recently, they lost to Punjab Kings by 18 runs away from home. Bowling first, CSK’s bowlers had no answers to Priyansh Arya, who blasted a sublime century.

Chasing 220, they had a 61-run opening stand in 6.3 overs, but Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for just one. Devon Conway (69 off 49) and Shivam Dube (42 off 27) could not keep up with the required rate. CSK have suffered a huge blow, with Ruturaj Gaikwad getting ruled out of the season with an elbow injury. MS Dhoni will lead the side for the rest of the season.

Possible XII: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders are in a better position, having won three out of their five games in the season. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side lost the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants by just 4 runs. Bowling first, KKR bowlers were obliterated by Mitch Marsh and Nicholas Pooran.

Chasing a mammoth target of 239, Sunil Narine and Rahane powered the team to 91 runs in six overs. Rahane scored 61 off 25 while Venkatesh Iyer made 45 off 29. Rinku Singh smashed 38 not out in 15, but it wasn’t enough. KKR might bring Anrich Nortje for Spencer Johnson, who has been pretty disappointing.

Possible XII: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Where to Watch CHE vs KKR IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming can be accessed on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing team has won eight out of 12 games hosted here since the start of the IPL 2024. Dew hasn’t been a big concern at most venues this season, but teams would still prefer chasing. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

CHE vs KKR IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it could be mostly cloudy and breezy in Chennai on Friday evening. Over 70% cloud cover is expected, but there’s only a 9% chance of precipitation. Expect high levels of humidity at around 76%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 39 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 27 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Kolkata Knight Riders

The betting market has placed Kolkata Knight Riders as favourites in this match, with a 54% chance of winning. This will be an away game for KKR, but they are in better form than CSK.

Key matchup

Shivam Dube has struggled to score freely against Sunil Narine. He hasn’t been dismissed but has managed only 28 runs off 28 deliveries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.