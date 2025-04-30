CHE vs PBKS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 49 – 30/04/2025

Match prediction for CSK vs PBKS Match 49 in Chennai.

CHE vs PBKS Predictions: Crucial Game For Punjab Kings While Chennai Super Kings Play For Pride

Match No.49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on each other on April 30. The MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai, will host the contest, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the CHE vs PBKS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

CHE vs PBKS Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL match.

– Rajabets @ 1.80, BET HERE Punjab Kings will hit fours, fetching more than 14.5 performance points

The visitors boast a strong opening pair in Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, followed by Shreyas Iyer. They’re expected to continue their on-song performances.

– Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE Highest Opening Partnership by Punjab Kings

After Ruturaj Gaikwad’s exit from the tournament, Chennai has been in a pickle. On the other hand, recently, the PBKS opening pair registered 120 runs for the first-wicket partnership. Look out for this duo to come out on top.

– Stake @ 3.60, BET HERE Noor Ahmad to be top bowler for Chennai

The Afghan spinner has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament so far. Expect him to perform better at the franchise’ home den.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is known for slower and drier pitches. Batters usually find it harder to time the ball, whereas spinners can get good assistance. The average first innings score at this ground since IPL 2024 stands at 160 from 14 games.

CHE vs PBKS Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake Baterybet Chennai win the match 2.22 2.30 2.05 2.25 2.10 2.20 Punjab win the match 1.67 1.71 1.77 1.65 1.60 1.68

Head-to-Head Record CHE vs PBKS

These two teams have gone head-to-head 31 times in IPL history so far. The competition is neck-and-neck, with Chennai coming out on top 16 times while Punjab winning the remaining 15.

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni and Co. suffered another awful defeat at home in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Batting first, they were bundled out for 154 on the penultimate delivery. Newcomer Dewald Brevis was the top scorer with a 25-ball 42.

In the second innings, Noor Ahmad snared two wickets. However, he gave away 42 runs. Sam Curran was wicketless in his two overs and returned with 12.50 economy.

Despite SRH’s initial struggles, they won the match by five wickets and eight balls remaining.

CSK are virtually out of the playoffs race for IPL 2025.

Possible XII: Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings’ last fixture ended in a no-result after unexpected rain in Kolkata. However, the batting firepower raised standards once again.

Priyansh Arya smacked 69 off 35 while Prabhsimran Singh slammed 83 off 49. Shreyas Iyer was unbeaten at 25 off 16 balls. Vaibhav Arora was the only economical bowler with two wickets while giving away 34 runs.

The match was stopped after the first over of the second innings. Both teams shared a point each.

Punjab Kings need to win consistently and have a decent NRR. They can aim for the IPL 2025 eliminator.

Possible XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Where to Watch CHE vs PBKS IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming can be accessed on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Chasing has been the better option at the Chepauk, with the team batting second winning 10 out of the last 14 games. Dew makes it tougher to bowl in the second innings. So expect the captain winning the toss to choose to field first.

CHE vs PBKS IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Chennai could be partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday evening. As per the forecast, there could be around 60% cloud cover, but rain should not be a threat. Expect high levels of humidity at around 86%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 43 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Punjab Kings

The bookmakers believe Punjab Kings are more likely to come out victorious in this match. PBKS head into this game with a 57% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken MS Dhoni’s wicket thrice so far. While the batter has smacked the spinner for seven sixes and three boundaries, amassing 102 runs in 79 balls.

