CHE vs RCB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 8 – 28/03/2025

Match prediction for CSK vs RCB Match 8 in Chennai.

CHE vs RCB Predictions: Can Virat Kohli & Co Conquer The Super Kings At Chepauk

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match No.8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two rivals will face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on March 28. The first ball of the match is set to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the CHE vs RCB match with the top betting tips and predictions.

CHE vs RCB Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match.

Noor Ahmad to be the top CSK bowler – 1xBet @ 3.40, BET HERE

The Afghanistan spin sensation was the best bowler on show in the match against the Mumbai Indians. He claimed four for 18 in four overs. Noor Ahmad is in great form, and the Chepauk is the perfect venue for him.

Chennai Super Kings to win – Batery Bet @ 1.75, BET HERE

CSK have a dominant record at Chepauk and also against RCB. They have a potent spin attack for these conditions, with the likes of Noor Ahmad, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja. RCB can be vulnerable against spin on this pitch.

Ruturaj Gaikwad over 33.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a terrific 53 runs in 26 deliveries in the season opener against the Mumbai Indians. He has a superb record at the Chepauk, with 753 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 140. Gaikwad has been a reliable batter for CSK and you can back him.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, is traditionally known as a spin-friendly venue. The pitches here are pretty dry with good assistance for spinners. Pacers can also be effective with their variations. In the previous IPL edition, the average first innings score here was 160 from nine games.

ALSO READ:

CHE vs RCB Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Chennai win the match 1.79 1.78 1.76 1.65 1.76 1.75 Bangalore win the match 2.06 2.18 2.06 2.00 2.06 2.10

Chennai win the match 1xBet 1.79 BC Game 1.78 Parimatch 1.76 Stake 1.65 Rajabets 1.76 Baterybet 1.75 Bangalore win the match 1xBet 2.06 BC Game 2.18 Parimatch 2.06 Stake 2.00 Rajabets 2.06 Baterybet 2.10

Head-to-Head Record CHE vs RCB

This has been a very competitive and intense rivalry in recent times. Overall, they have faced each other 34 times. CSK have dominated the scoreline with 22 wins while RCB have managed to win 11 games. CSK lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Noor Ahmad was the star of the show. He broke the Mumbai middle order with four for 18 in four overs. Khaleel Ahmed also picked three for 29 as they restricted MI to 155.

Chasing the target, Ruturaj Gaikwad made 53 off 26 deliveries and put the team in a strong position. Rachin Ravindra had a slow start, but he remained patient and scored an unbeaten 65 off 45 to take the team over the line.

Possible XII: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB also started on a winning note, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at Eden Gardens. Krunal Pandya was brilliant with the ball, claiming three for 29 in four overs on a flat pitch. Josh Hazlewood was also superb, picking two for 22 in his four.

Chasing 175, Phil Salt gave RCB a flying start with 56 off 31 deliveries. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 while Rajat Patidar struck a 14-ball 36 as they mowed down the target in 16.2 overs. RCB had left out Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first game, but he should play here.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Where to Watch CHE vs RCB IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming can be accessed on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Chasing has been a better option here. The team batting second has won seven out of 10 games played here since the start of the last season. Dew is a big factor here and affects the team bowling second. Expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

CHE vs RCB IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Chennai should be mainly clear and humid on Friday evening. Rain should not be an issue with no cloud cover expected. There will be high humidity levels at around 78%. Expect the temperature to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, with wind gusts traveling at up to 33 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Chennai Super Kings

The betting market has Chennai Super Kings as favourites to win this match, with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Virat Kohli has a pretty good record against left-arm wrist spin in T20 cricket, averaging 60 at a strike rate of over 130. His battle against Noor Ahmad will be key after the powerplay.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.