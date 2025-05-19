CHE vs RR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 62 – 20/05/2025

Match prediction for CSK vs RR Match 62 in Delhi.

CHE vs RR Predictions: Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings Fight For Pride In A Bottom-of-the-Table Clash

Match No.62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on each other on May 20. The match will be played at a neutral venue – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the CHE vs RR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

CHE vs RR Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal over 30.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a terrific season individually. He has amassed 523 runs from 13 innings at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 158. Jaiswal has hit six half-centuries in the last 10 innings, including a 25-ball fifty in the previous game.

Rajasthan Royals to win the first 6 overs – Batery Bet @ 1.70, BET HERE

The Royals have an outstanding opening pair in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. They have been in incredible form while showing great intent. The pair has scored 385 runs in partnership at a rate of 12.41 runs per over.

Ravindra Jadeja over 38.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Ravindra Jadeja has been batting at number four in the second half of the season. He has made 279 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 140. The left-arm spinner has also taken eight wickets.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Arun Jaitley Stadium have generally been terrific for batting in recent years. There’s not much for bowlers as flat pitches and short boundaries help batters. The average batting first score at this venue since IPL 2022 stands at 200.

ALSO READ:

CHE vs RR Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Chennai win the match 1.79 1.79 1.76 1.75 1.75 Rajasthan win the match 2.04 2.18 2.07 2.05 2.10

Chennai win the match 1xBet 1.79 BC Game 1.79 Parimatch 1.76 Rajabets 1.75 Baterybet 1.75 Rajasthan win the match 1xBet 2.04 BC Game 2.18 Parimatch 2.07 Rajabets 2.05 Baterybet 2.10

Head-to-Head Record CHE vs RR

These two rivals have faced each other 31 times in league’s history. Chennai Super Kings have won 16 of those while Rajasthan Royals have come out victorious 15 times. RR have dominated recently, winning five out of the last six encounters.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings had a horrendous IPL 2025 season as they could not get going at any stage. They are reeling at the bottom with just six points, having won three games and lost nine.

CSK won the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. Noor Ahmad picked four for 31 in his four overs to restrict the opponents to 179. Urvil Patel smashed 31 off 11 balls on his debut while Dewald Brevis struck 52 off 25.

The Super Kings will not have the services of Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, and Jamie Overton for the resumption.

Possible XII: Devon Conway, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have had a season to forget. They have often had great starts, been in winning positions, and still fallen apart in crunch moments. They occupy ninth spot on the table with just three wins and 10 losses.

In the previous game, they lost to Punjab Kings by 10 runs. Chasing 220, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided them a great start. Suryavanshi hit 40 off 15 while Jaiswal struck 50 off 25. RR were 109-1 in 8.3 overs but lost their way.

Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger are not available for RR as they opted against returning to India, with their season already done.

Possible XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande.

Where to Watch CHE vs RR IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming can be accessed on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Looking at the recent record, teams have shown a strong preference to chase at this venue. Dew can play a role in the second innings, making batting second a much better option. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose to field first.

CHE vs RR IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Delhi is expected to be clear and warm on Tuesday evening. As per the forecast, there could be only around 8% cloud cover with no threat of rain. Expect humidity levels at 25%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 36 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 32 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Chennai Super Kings

The bookmakers believe Chennai Super Kings are more likely to come out on top in this match. CSK head into this game with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Khaleel Ahmed could be a key battle in this game. Jaiswal has hit 34 runs in 17 balls against the left-arm pacer but has lost his wicket twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.