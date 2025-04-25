CHE vs SRH Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 43 – 25/04/2025

Match prediction for CSK vs SRH Match 43 in Chennai.

CHE vs SRH Predictions: Both Teams In A Must-win Situation In A Bottom-of-the-table Clash

Match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on each other on April 25. The match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the CHE vs SRH match with the top betting tips and predictions.

CHE vs SRH Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match.

Ravindra Jadeja over 35.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Ravindra Jadeja has picked up three wickets in the last two games and scored a fifty in the last game. CSK have been trying to use his batting more, which improves his chances of accumulating more points.

Chennai Super Kings to win – Batery Bet @ 1.90, BET HERE

Chennai Super Kings are sitting at the bottom but they still possess a potent bowling unit for home conditions. The young batters coming in have shown good spark. SRH have looked pretty flat in the last few games.

Heinrich Klaasen over 40.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Heinrich Klaasen is coming off a fantastic knock against Mumbai Indians, hitting 71 off 44. He has scored 281 runs in eight innings at an average of 40 and strike rate of 159. He is an excellent player of spin and should do well here.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has produced slower and drier pitches in recent times. Spinners find good assistance here while batters find it hard to time the ball. The average first innings score at this venue since IPL 2024 stands at 160 from 13 games.

CHE vs SRH Odds IPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Chennai win the match 1.96 1.90 1.99 2.08 2 2 Hyderabad win the match 1.86 1.75 1.82 1.85 1.80 1.80

Head-to-Head Record CHE vs SRH

The head-to-head record between these two teams is heavily in favour of Chennai Super Kings. They have won 16 out of 22 encounters while SRH have been victorious only six times. In the last five encounters, CSK lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Chennai Super Kings

It has been a nightmare for the five-time former champions as they languish at the bottom of the IPL 2025 table. Chennai Super Kings have lost six matches in the season and have managed to win only twice. In their previous game, they took a nine-wicket beating at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

Batting first, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja scored fifties but the innings went nowhere for a period of time. They posted 176 on the board, which MI mowed down with 26 balls to spare.

With the season almost over, CSK have been trying out young players. Ayush Mhatre made debut in the previous game while Vansh Bedi could feature in this match. Rachin Ravindra could also be dropped for Dewald Brevis.

Possible XII: Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in a similar situation, with only two wins and six defeats. They occupy ninth spot with a slightly better net run-rate than that of CSK. The Pat Cummins-led side is coming off a seven-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians.

Having been sent into bat first, the SRH top order crumbled, losing half the side for 35. Heinrich Klaasen smashed a superb 71 off 44 to recover the team to 143. Abhinav Manohar played a support role with 43 off 37. The score wasn’t enough on an excellent surface to bat on.

Possible XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Varma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga.

Where to Watch CHE vs SRH IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming can be accessed on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The venue favours chasing, with the team batting second winning nine out of 13 games hosted here since IPL 2024. Dew can play a role in the second innings so expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

CHE vs SRH IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather is expected to be mainly clear in Chennai on Friday evening. As per the forecast, rain should not be a threat during this match. There will be high levels of humidity at around 78%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 39 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 28 to 32 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Sunrisers Hyderabad

The bookmakers believe Sunrisers Hyderabad are more likely to come out on top in this match. SRH head into this game with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Heinrich Klaasen vs Matheesha Pathirana could be a matchup to watch out for. Klaasen has scored only 23 runs off 14 deliveries against the pacer and has been dismissed three times.

