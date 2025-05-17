DC vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 60 – 18/05/2025

Match prediction for DC vs GT Match 60 in Delhi.

DC vs GT Predictions: Delhi Capitals in a Must-win Situation While The Titans Aim Top two

Match No.60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) facing off on May 18. The action will unfold at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the DC vs GT match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Arun Jaitley Stadium has been an excellent venue for batting in recent years. Flat pitches and small boundaries make the job harder for bowlers. The average first innings score at this venue since IPL 2022 reads 200.

Head-to-Head Record DC vs GT

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have played each other six times in the IPL. Both teams have won three games each. The Titans won by seven wickets in the previous encounter this season.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are just about hanging in the playoffs race. They have 13 points to their credit from 11 games, having won six games and lost four. DC were in a losing position in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. Batting first, they could only score 133/7 in their 20 overs before rain saved the day for them.

Capitals have some availability issues for the resumption of the tournament. Mitchell Starc, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Donovan Ferreira have opted against returning.

Possible XII: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, T Natarajan.

Gujarat Titans

The Shubman Gill-led side is in a great position to secure a top-two spot. They have accumulated 16 points after 11 matches, winning eight and losing only three. In their previous game, Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets in a last-ball thriller.

GT bowlers did an outstanding job to restrict the opponents to 155/8 from 97/2 in 10.3 overs. Their top order struggled to score at a good rate in tricky conditions. Sherfane Rutherford hit a crucial 28 off 15 while Rahul Tewatia got them over the line.

Kagiso Rabada is set to make his return to the GT playing XI, though he won’t be available for the playoffs.

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Where to Watch DC vs GT IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming can be accessed on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Chasing the target is the preferred option at the venue. With tiny boundaries and dew factor, bowling in the second innings can be a challenge. The team winning the toss is likely to field first.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the forecast, the weather in Delhi is likely to be clear and warm on Sunday evening. Rain is unlikely to pose any issue to the proceedings. The humidity levels could be around 24%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 34 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 32 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans will head into this match as favourites with better form on their side. The bookmakers have given DC a 54% chance of winning this home fixture.

Key matchup

Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav could be a decisive matchup in the middle overs. Buttler has hit 86 runs off 61 deliveries against the left-arm wrist spinner, and has lost his wicket only twice.

