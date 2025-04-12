DC vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 29 – 13/04/2025

Match prediction for DC vs MI Match 29 in Delhi.

DC vs MI Predictions: Unbeaten Delhi Capitals Host First Home Game of the Season Against Mumbai Indians

Match No.29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 13. The action will unfold at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, with the first ball of the match to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the DC vs MI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

DC vs MI Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL match.

KL Rahul to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.00, BET HERE

KL Rahul is coming off two magnificent knocks, hitting 77 off 51 against CSK and 93* off 53 versus RCB. He loves playing against Mumbai Indians, amassing 950 runs at an incredible average of 79. Rahul has hit three centuries and six half-centuries against MI.

Total sixes over 16.5 – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

This is one of the safest betting options for this game considering the venue. Delhi has witnessed 19 sixes per match on average since 2022. The pitches were even better last year, and should remain good for this season as well. Both teams have some terrific hitters in their ranks.

Hardik Pandya over 38.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Hardik Pandya has claimed 10 wickets in the season so far. He was phenomenal with the bat in the previous game, smashing 42 off just 15. His all-round skill set makes this a good option to put your money on.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium have been good for batting in recent times. It has proven to be a nightmare for bowlers due to flat decks and short boundaries. The average first innings score at this venue since 2022 stands at 200 from 12 games. Last season, this number was 235 from five games.

DC vs MI Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Delhi win the match 2.01 2.08 1.96 1.90 2.00 2.00 Mumbai win the match 1.81 1.85 1.84 1.75 1.80 1.80

Head-to-Head Record DC vs MI

These two teams have faced each other 35 times in the IPL. Mumbai Indians have won 19 of these games while Delhi Capitals have been victorious 15 times. In the last five encounters, MI lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have had a dream start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning four out of four games. Their fourth win came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. Vipraj Nigam took two for 17 in four overs while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two for 18 to restrict the home side to 163.

DC were in a spot of bother, losing four wickets for 58 inside nine overs. KL Rahul stepped up again with a statement knock of 93 not out in 53 deliveries on his home ground. Tristan Stubbs supported well with an unbeaten 38 off 23.

Possible XII: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are in a critical situation this season after losing four of their first five games. The Hardik Pandya-led side lost the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 12 runs at home.

Chasing 222, MI had fallen too far behind the required rate. Tilak Varma struck 56 off 29 and Hardik smashed 42 off 15 to get them closer to the target. But both batters fell in quick succession.

Jasprit Bumrah returned to the MI playing XI last game after an injury layoff. For this game, they could drop Will Jacks for Bevon Jacobs.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Where to Watch DC vs MI IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming can be accessed on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first had won all five games hosted at this venue in the IPL 2024. Dew hasn’t been a huge issue at most venues, but teams could still prefer chasing. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast looks clear for this Sunday evening fixture. Delhi is expected to be mostly clear and warm, with rain unlikely to pose any threat. The humidity levels will be around 35%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 24 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

Despite the contrasting form of these two teams, the betting market has placed the Mumbai Indians as favourites in this match. MI have a 54% chance of winning this fixture.

Key matchup

Suryakumar Yadav has had his issues against left-arm orthodox spin. His record against Axar Patel doesn’t look great, with only 53 runs off 61 balls while getting dismissed once.

