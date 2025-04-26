DC vs RCB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 46 – 27/04/2025

Match prediction for DC vs RCB match 46 in Delhi.

DC vs RCB Predictions: Two In-form Teams Meet In A Crucial Contest For The Top-two Finish

Match No.46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) facing off on April 27. The Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, will host the contest, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the DC vs RCB match with the top betting tips and predictions.

DC vs RCB Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match.

Virat Kohli is churning out runs for fun this season as well. He has amassed 392 runs from nine innings at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 144. Kohli has hit five half-centuries in the season, and you can back him to add another to his tally.

RCB have Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top of the order. Both batters have been in superb form and should enjoy batting at this venue. They also boast of a good new ball bowling attack.

KL Rahul has been in magnificent form this tournament. He has scored 323 runs across seven innings at a strike rate of 154 while averaging 64. Rahul has smashed three fifties in the competition.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Arun Jaitley Stadium has been a nightmare of a venue for bowlers in recent times. Batters dominate the proceedings here thanks to the flat pitches and tiny boundaries. The average first innings score here since IPL 2022 reads 200. Both games hosted here this season have witnessed over 370 runs.

DC vs RCB Odds IPL 2025

Head-to-Head Record DC vs RCB

RCB have the upper hand in the head-to-head rivalry against Delhi Capitals. They have faced each other 33 times, with RCB winning 19 games and DC coming out on top 11 times. As for the last five encounters, DC leads the scoreline 3-2.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are placed second on the points table with six wins in eight games and a net run-rate of 0.657. They are coming off a strong eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball, picking up four for 33 as they pulled things back to restrict the opponents to 159.

Chasing the target, Abishek Porel hit 51 off 36 while KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 57 in 42 balls. Axar Patel also made 34 not out in 20 balls to finish the game with 13 balls to spare.

Possible XII: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB are third on the standings with the same number of points as Delhi, but have lost one more game. They have a net run-rate of 0.482. The Rajat Patidar-led side registered their first home win of the season on Thursday, beating the Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs.

Having been asked to bat first, Virat Kohli made 70 off 42 while Devdutt Padikkal smashed a 27-ball fifty. A cameo from Jitesh Sharma helped them reach 205. Bowlers were ineffective in the first half of the innings, but Krunal Pandya bagged two crucial wickets. Josh Hazlewood then bowled a magnificent spell as they defended 18 off the last two overs. Hazlewood ended up with the figures of four for 33.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Where to Watch DC vs RCB IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming can be accessed on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Defending the target can be hard here due to short boundaries. Dew can also be a factor in the second innings. So the team winning the toss is likely to opt to field first.

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Delhi is expected to be hazy and warm on Sunday evening. Rain should not be an issue with only 9% cloud cover predicted. The humidity levels could be low at around 20%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 24 kmph. Expect warm temperatures, ranging between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Most of the bookmakers have placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru as slight favourites heading into this game. RCB have a 52% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

KL Rahul has the wood over Josh Hazlewood when it comes to the shorter format. He has smashed 76 runs in 43 deliveries against the Aussie pacer and has been dismissed only once.

