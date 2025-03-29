DC vs SRH Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 10 – 30/03/2025

Match prediction for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 10 in Visakhapatnam.

DC vs SRH Predictions: Delhi Capitals To Face Sunrisers Hyderabad Challenge At Visakhapatnam

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to square off in Match No.10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, March 30. The match will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. This day-night is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the DC vs SRH match with the top betting tips and predictions.

DC vs SRH Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match.

Abhishek Sharma to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.00, BET HERE

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed early in the first two games, but a player of his quality can’t be counted out. He had a superb season last year, with 484 runs at a strike rate of 204. Abhishek had smashed a century and a half century in the five-match T20 series against England earlier this year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad to hit most sixes – Batery Bet @ 1.70, BET HERE

SRH have an explosive batting unit comprising Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, and Aniket Verma. They have a highly attacking batting approach, and are likely to hit more sixes.

Heinrich Klaasen over 34.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Heinrich Klaasen is amongst the most destructive batters in the game. He has scored 36 and 24 in the first two games of the tournament. Klaasen was superb in the previous IPL edition, with 479 runs at an average of nearly 40 and a strike rate of 171.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Visakhapatnam are known to be terrific for batting, with barely any assistance for bowlers. The venue hosted two games in the previous season, with the team batting first smashing 191 and 272. Over 410 runs were scored in the first game hosted here this season. Expect a similarly high-scoring match on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ:

DC vs SRH Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Delhi win the match 2.20 2.20 2.10 2.05 2.10 2.13 Hyderabad win the match 1.69 1.77 1.73 1.65 1.73 1.70

Delhi win the match 1xBet 2.20 BC Game 2.20 Parimatch 2.10 Stake 2.05 Rajabets 2.10 Baterybet 2.13 Hyderabad win the match 1xBet 1.69 BC Game 1.77 Parimatch 1.73 Stake 1.65 Rajabets 1.73 Baterybet 1.70

Head-to-Head Record DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have competed against each other 24 times in the IPL. SRH have claimed 13 of those games while DC have been victorious 10 times. In the last five encounters, DC lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals pulled off an incredible win over Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket to kick off their campaign. Kuldeep Yadav bowled an exceptional spell of two for 20 in four overs while Axar Patel conceded 18 in three overs. But the rest of the attack was expensive. Chasing 210, DC’s top order collapsed and they were reduced to 65 for five. Tristan Stubbs made 34 off 22 while Vipraj Nigam provided a much-needed 39 off 15. Ashutosh Sharma went on to score an unbeaten 66 off 31 to snatch the victory.

KL Rahul missed the first game due to the birth of his first child, however, he should feature in the next match.

Possible XII: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played two matches in the IPL 2025, winning and losing one each. They defeated Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in the first game but lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. Having been sent in to bat first, SRH lost wickets at regular intervals and couldn’t make the best of their resources. Travis Head struck 47 off 28 deliveries while Aniket Verma smashed 36 in 13 to power the team to 190.

The total wasn’t enough, however, as Nicholas Pooran took the game away from them in no time.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi.

Where to Watch DC vs SRH IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Two out of three IPL games played here were won by the team batting first. Dew won’t be an issue in an afternoon fixture, so the teams could look to bat the opponents out of the game. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Visakhapatnam is expected to be sunny and warm on Sunday afternoon. Rain should not pose any threat to the proceedings. The humidity levels are likely to be at around 64%, while wind gusts travel at up to 35 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 28 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Sunrisers Hyderabad

As per the bookmakers, Sunrisers Hyderabad are the favourites to win this match. They are given a 57% chance of winning.

Key matchup

The last time Mitchell Starc and Travis Head came face to face, Starc cleaned up the batter for a duck. Starc has also dismissed Head a few times in domestic cricket. This battle with the new ball could be decisive.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.