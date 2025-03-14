DEL-W vs MUM-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Final – 15/03/2025

Match prediction for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Final in Mumbai.

DEL-W vs MUM-W Predictions: Delhi Capitals hope the third time’s the charm as they take on Mumbai Indians

The two of the best teams in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the final of WPL 2025 on March 15. This will be the second time they meet in the final, with the match set to take place at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the DEL-W vs MUM-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

DEL-W vs MUM-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match.

Shafali Verma over 23.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Shafali Verma loves playing against Mumbai Indians, having struck 161 runs at a strike rate of 177. She has been in good form, with 300 runs in the season at an average of 43 while striking at 157.

Delhi Capitals to win – Parimatch @ 1.99, BET HERE

DC Women have had the upper hand over Mumbai Indians, winning the last three games. They have an outstanding bowling attack. Hayley Matthews has a terrible record against DC, leaving Mumbai Indians highly dependent on Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Total fours over 42.5 – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Brabourne Stadium has been a magnificent venue for batting. In three games played here this season, teams have smashed over 47 fours per match.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has continued to produce outstanding pitches for batting. The fans are treated with high-scoring matches with no total being safe. The average first innings score from 14 matches hosted here in the WPL reads 171. The number goes up to 197 in three games this season.

DEL-W vs MUM-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets DC Women win the match 1.99 2.00 2.04 1.95 2.00 MI Women win the match 1.84 1.75 1.75 1.80 1.75

Head-to-Head Record DEL-W vs MUM-W

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals share a competitive rivalry in the WPL. They have faced each other seven times, with DC winning four times and MI claiming three games.

Delhi Capitals Women

Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals advanced straight to the WPL final for the third successive season by topping the table. They won five games in the league stage, lost three, and had a better net run-rate than MI. They lost their final group fixture against Gujarat Giants by five wickets. Lanning scored 92 off 57 and Shafali Verma added 40 off 27 but the middle order couldn’t give the support. Defending 177, their bowlers could not stop Harleen Deol.

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu.

Mumbai Indians Women

After missing the direct berth in the final by a narrow margin, Mumbai Indians hammered Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator. Having been sent in to bat first, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt put on a show. Matthews made 77 off 50 while Sciver-Brunt struck 77 off just 41 deliveries. Harmanpreet Kaur provided a great finish with a 12-ball 36 to power the team to 213. Matthews starred with the ball as well, picking three wickets while Amelia Kerr bagged 2 for 28.

Possible XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

Where to Watch DEL-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

All three games played at Brabourne Stadium this season were won by the team batting first. But teams should still look to chase as defending gets hard on good pitches. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

DEL-W vs MUM-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it should be clear and warm in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Rain is unlikely to be a threat for this match. The humidity levels are expected to be around 55%, while wind gusts travel at up to 28 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover between 22 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians Women

As per the betting markets, Mumbai Indians are favourites to win this match, with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Hayley Matthews has scored 107 runs in 85 deliveries against Shikha Pandey while getting dismissed four times. This battle in the powerplay will be crucial.

