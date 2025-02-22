DEL-W vs UP-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 8 – 22/02/2025

Match prediction for Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match 8 in Bengaluru.

DEL-W vs UP-W Predictions: Deepti’s Women look to settle scores against Delhi Capitals

The match no. 8 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will have UP Warriorz take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday, February 22. UP Warriorz, who lost the earlier clash, will be looking for a payback when the two teams face off at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The action is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the DEL-W vs UP-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

DEL-W vs UP-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL match.

Meg Lanning to be the top Delhi Capitals batter

Meg Lanning returned to form with a superb 69 off 49 in the previous game against this same opponent. She is the leading run-scorer in the WPL, with 777 runs at an average of 41, including seven half centuries.

Delhi Capitals to win

Delhi Capitals have had the upper hand over UP Warriorz in the league. Warriorz have failed to click as a unit and lack reliable batters. Delhi’s line-up comprises Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, and Marizanne Kapp.

Annabel Sutherland over 42.5 performance points

Annabel Sutherland is given the number four spot and is one of their key bowlers. She has picked up five wickets and scored 73 runs in three games so far.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Pitches in Bengaluru are known to be batting friendly with little to no assist for bowlers. Flat pitch and fast outfield gives full value for shots. The average first innings score in the previous WPL edition was 152 from 11 matches. Expect very good conditions for batting at the start of the Bengaluru phase.

DEL-W vs UP-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets DC Women win the match 1.54 1.50 1.49 1.5 1.5 UP Warriorz win the match 2.52 2.55 2.50 2.45 2.45

Head-to-Head Record DEL-W vs UP-W

Delhi Capitals Women dominate the head-to-head record between these two teams. They have claimed four encounters while UP Warriorz Women managed to win once.

Delhi Capitals Women

Delhi Capitals Women have won two out of three games in the season so far and they haven’t looked anywhere near their best. In the previous game, they defeated UP Warriorz by seven wickets. Chasing 167, Meg Lanning scored 69 off 49 at the top before they found themselves in a tricky situation. Annabel Sutherland made 41 not-out while Marizanne Kapp hit 29* off 17 to take them over the line.

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

UP Warriorz Women

UP Warriorz had a much better outing in the second game but could not get the points. Kiran Navgire put on a show at the top of the order, hitting 51 off 27. They lost their way after that but Chinelle Henry’s 15-ball 33 powered them to 166. Bowlers dragged the match deep but couldn’t make enough inroads. UP Warriorz brought in Chinelle Henry for Alana King in the last game. Tahlia McGrath could also get dropped for Chamari Athapaththu.

Possible XI: Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kranti Goud

Where to Watch DEL-W vs UP-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the WPL matches can be watched on Fox Sports.

SuperSports is the official broadcasting partner in South Africa.

Toss Prediction

Seven out of 11 games played in Bengaluru last WPL season were won by the chasing sides. With dew potentially playing a role in the second innings, expect the toss-winning captain to opt to field first.

DEL-W vs UP-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be mostly clear on Saturday evening. There could be around 5% cloud cover but rain should not be a threat with the radar showing just 1% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be around 42%, while the temperature ranges between 20°C to 25°C.

Favourites to win the match – Delhi Capitals Women

The bookmakers have placed Delhi Capitals Women as favourites ahead of this match, with a 59% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Grace Harris has smashed 101 runs in 66 deliveries against Annabel Sutherland in the shorter format while losing her wicket once. This matchup in death overs could be decisive.

