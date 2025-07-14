News
EN-W vs IN-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 1st ODI – 16/07/2025

Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 14, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for England Women vs India Women 1st ODI in Southampton.

Cricket / International
16/07/2025 – 17:30
ENGLAND
VS
17:30
16/07/2025
INDIA
1 2
1.67
2.24
1.57
2.40
1.62
2.22
1.57
2.40
1.60
2.30
Odds updated on July 14, 2025 at 8:32 pm

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions: The Hosts Look to Hit Back After T20I Series Defeat 

Following the five-match T20I series, England Women (EN-W) and India Women (IN-W) will clash in a three-match ODI series. The first One-Day International will be hosted at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on July 16. The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the EN-W vs IN-W match with the top betting tips and predictions. 

Table of contents show

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions – 1st ODI – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match.

Smriti Mandhana to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 2.70, BET HERE

Smriti Mandhana is coming off some good form in the T20I series. She has been a prolific run-scorer in the fifty-over format. She has amassed 570 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 102. 

India Women to win – PARIMATCH @ 2.42, BET HERE

India Women have been excellent on this tour, and have a pretty strong chance for this series. They have defeated England in four of the last five games. Expect them to come out on top. 

Tammy Beaumont to score over 33.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Tammy Beaumont has been in decent form and will be a key batter for the hosts in this game. She has scored 445 runs in the previous nine ODIs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 92. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Rose Bowl, Southampton, has historically been a balanced venue with decent help for bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue in men’s ODIs reads 254. Only three women’s ODIs have been hosted here, with the average batting first score of 202. 

ALSO READ: 

EN-W vs IN-W Odds 1st ODI

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
ENGLAND win the match 1.67 1.57 1.62 1.57 1.60
INDIA win the match 2.24 2.40 2.22 2.40 2.30
ENGLAND win the match
1xBet 1.67
BC Game 1.57
Parimatch 1.62
Rajabets 1.57
Stake 1.60
INDIA win the match
1xBet 2.24
BC Game 2.40
Parimatch 2.22
Rajabets 2.40
Stake 2.30

Head-to-Head Record EN-W vs IN-W 

England and India women have faced each other in 76 One-Day internationals. England Women have won 40 games, whereas India have come out on top 36 times. India dominate the recent record, winning four of the last five games.

England Women

England will be desperate to bounce back after losing the T20I series against India. They managed to get a consolation victory in the fifth T20I, winning a last-ball thriller by five wickets. 

England’s last fifty-over assignment was against West Indies last month, away from home. They made light work of the hosts, winning the series by 3-0. 

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is included in the squad, but her participation remains uncertain. Sophie Ecclestone, who missed the previous ODI series, returns to the side. 

Possible XI: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

India Women  

The Women in Blue were outstanding in the shorter format, clinching the series by 3-2. They will hope to repeat the glory in the fifty-over format as well. The last time India toured England, they had hammered the hosts by 3-nil. 

India Women travelled to Sri Lanka last month, where they beat the home side by 2-1. They smashed Sri Lanka by 97 runs in the series decider. They have retained the squad from that series, with the playing XI looking settled. 

Possible XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani.

If you are looking to explore new betting sites that offer fresh bonuses and innovative features, we’ve compiled a list of expert-reviewed options.

Where to Watch EN-W vs IN-W 1st ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the England Women vs India Women match.

  • Sony Sports Network has the rights for the television broadcast of this series in India. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV or FanCode applications. 
  • England viewers can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on the online Sky platforms. 
  • For those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

The pitches at this venue tend to get slower as the match progresses, making batting first a better option. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first in this game.

EN-W vs IN-W 1st ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be partly cloudy in Southampton on Wednesday afternoon and evening. However, there should not be any threat of rain, with less than 5% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels could be around 56% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 37 kmph. The temperature should range between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England Women 

England Women lost the T20I series but will still be clear favourites to win the first ODI. The bookmakers have the hosts at a 64% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Smriti Mandhana has dominated Sophie Ecclestone in the shorter format, but it’s a more competitive rivalry in ODI cricket. Mandhana has scored 96 runs against the left-arm spinner at a strike rate of 73 and has been dismissed three times. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
