EN-W vs IN-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd ODI – 19/07/2025

Match prediction for England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI in London.

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions: Another Thriller On The Cards At Lord’s As England Women Look to Level The Scoreline

After losing the opening match, England Women (EN-W) will be desperate to get back at India Women (IN-W) when they meet in the second ODI of the series. The action will unfold at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 19. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the EN-W vs IN-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions – 2nd ODI – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match.

The England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt looked in good touch in the first game, scoring 41 off 52. She has an excellent record in the fifty-over format, nearing 4000 runs at an average of 46 with nine centuries and 24 half-centuries.

The visitors have had an upper hand over England throughout this tour. They defeated England in the first ODI and Lord’s conditions should suit them as well.

Smriti Mandhana had a good start in the opening game, scoring 28 runs in 24 balls. She has amassed 545 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 54.5 while striking at 109.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Lord’s, London is a venue where bowlers usually thrive. The pitches here can be pretty difficult for batters to time the ball. It has hosted 15 women’s ODIs with the average first innings score reading 200.

ALSO READ:

EN-W vs IN-W Odds 2nd ODI

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets ENGLAND win the match 1.76 1.75 1.77 1.8 1.8 INDIA win the match 2.11 2.10 1.98 2 2

Head-to-Head Record EN-W vs IN-W

England and India women have competed against each other in 77 ODIs over the years. England Women have been victorious in 40 games while India have won 36 matches. In the last five encounters, India lead the scoreline by 4-1.

England Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt and co. were outplayed in the series opener as they ended up losing by four wickets. Batting first, Emma Lamb and Sciver-Brunt had good starts but couldn’t score big. Sophia Dunkley stepped up with a superb 83 off 92 while Alice Davidson-Richards made a fifty.

Defending 258, England had reduced the visitors to 124/4 but could not strike quickly enough afterwards. Charlie Dean picked 2 for 52 while Sophie Ecclestone bagged 1 for 34 in her full quota.

The hosts opted to go with a bowling heavy line-up in the first game, picking Charlie Dean over Alice Capsey.

Possible XI: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

India Women

India Women continued their dominance over England with a comfortable victory in Southampton. Kranti Goud removed both England openers early before Sneh Rana produced an excellent spell of 2 for 31 in 10 overs.

Chasing the target, India’s top three had good starts but none of them managed to go on to score big. Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma then added a 90-run partnership to put India in a strong position. Rodrigues made 48 runs while Deepti steered them over the line with an unbeaten 62 off 64.

Expect the visitors to go into this second game unchanged.

Possible XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani.

Where to Watch EN-W vs IN-W 2nd ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the England Women vs India Women match.

Sony Sports Network has the rights for the television broadcast of this series in India. For live streaming, you can head over to Sony LIV or FanCode applications.

England viewers can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on the online Sky platforms.

For those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

The pitches at this venue can get difficult to bat on as the match progresses. This makes batting first a much better option. Expect the team winning the toss to choose to bat first in this match.

EN-W vs IN-W 2nd ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast doesn’t look great for this game with a possibility of rain on Saturday. There’s a 42% chance of precipitation in the afternoon so expect the match to be impacted by rain. The humidity levels could be high at around 70% with the wind gusts at up to 27 kmph. The temperature is likely to range between 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England Women

Despite losing the first game, England Women are favourites to win the second ODI. As per the bookmakers, the hosts have a 60% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Nat Sciver-Brunt doesn’t have a great record against Deepti Sharma in the fifty-over format. She has scored 83 runs in 106 deliveries against the off-spinner and has lost her wicket three times.

