EN-W vs IN-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 3rd ODI – 22/07/2025

Match prediction for England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI in Chester-le-street.

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions: England and India Women Take On Each Other In The Decider

With the series levelled 1-1, England Women (EN-W) and India Women (IN-W) will square off in the third and final ODI of the series on July 22. The series decider will take place at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on July 19. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the EN-W vs IN-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions – 3rd ODI – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match.

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top England bowler – 1xBet @ 3.50, BET HERE

Sophie Ecclestone was outstanding in the second match, picking up 3 for 27 in six overs. Her record in fifty-over cricket is sublime, having taken 124 wickets from 74 games at an economy of 3.69.

Amy Jones to score over 26.5 runs – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

Amy Jones was solid in the previous game, scoring 46 not out in 57 balls. The England opener has amassed 463 runs in the last 10 ODI innings at an incredible average of 92 and strike rate of 96.

Smriti Mandhana to score over 32.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Smriti Mandhana has been in good form, scoring 28 and 42 in the first two games. The opening batter has piled on 587 runs in the last 11 ODIs at an average of 54 and strike rate of 109.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at this ground in Chester-le-street haven’t been great for batting. Bowlers should find good assistance in this game. The venue has been a host to four women’s ODIs, with the average first innings score of just 165.

EN-W vs IN-W Odds 3rd ODI

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets ENGLAND win the match 1.65 1.65 1.62 1.57 1.57 INDIA win the match 2.25 2.25 2.22 2.4 2.4

ENGLAND win the match 1xBet 1.65 Stake 1.65 Parimatch 1.62 BC Game 1.57 Rajabets 1.57 INDIA win the match 1xBet 2.25 Stake 2.25 Parimatch 2.22 BC Game 2.4 Rajabets 2.4

Head-to-Head Record EN-W vs IN-W

England and India women have met each other 78 times in ODI cricket. England Women have won 41 matches whereas India have been victorious on 36 instances. The Women in Blue lead the last five encounters by 4-1.

England Women

Following the defeat in the opening game, the home side bounced back to clinch the second match by eight wickets. In a rain-affected contest, Sophie Ecclestone starred for England with 3 for 27 in six overs as they restricted the opponents to 143 in 29 overs. Em Arlott and Linsey Smith also bagged two scalps each.

England were given a revised target of 115 in 24 overs after another rain interruption. They chased it down with three overs to spare on the back of Amy Jones’ unbeaten 46 off 57 deliveries.

The hosts made three changes in the previous game, bringing in Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith and Em Arlott. They are likely to remain unchanged.

Possible XI: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Em Arlott, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

India Women

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was outplayed in the second ODI and will look to put up a better show in this decider. Their innings just did not get going at Lord’s as they lost half the side for 72 runs. Smriti Mandhana made 42 runs while Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten on 30.

Defending the target, Indian bowlers could not get through the English top order. They had made one change for the previous game, bringing in Arundhati Reddy in place of Amanjot Kaur. Expect them to go with the same line-up.

Possible XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani.

Where to Watch EN-W vs IN-W 3rd ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the England Women vs India Women match.

Sony Sports Network has the rights for the television broadcast of this series in India. For live streaming, you can head over to Sony LIV or FanCode applications.

England viewers can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on the online Sky platforms.

For those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

With the overcast conditions and the possibility of rain, teams would like to bowl first. That was the case in the previous game, where England opted to chase. Expect the team winning the toss to choose to field first in this match.

EN-W vs IN-W 3rd ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Chester-le-street is likely to be cloudy on Tuesday. There could be some showers with the radar showing a 25% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. The humidity levels could be high at over 80% with the wind gusts at up to 24 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England Women

England Women will be favourites heading into the series decider after winning the second match. The bookmakers have a 60% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Harmanpreet Kaur hasn’t been in good form and she will have to deal with Sophie Ecclestone. She has scored 70 runs off 87 deliveries against the left-arm spinner and has lost her wicket thrice.

