ENG vs IND Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd Test – 02/07/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 1, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for England vs India 2nd Test in Birmingham.

Cricket / International
02/07/2025 – 15:30
England
VS
15:30
02/07/2025
India
1 2
1.36
2.85
1.40
2.95
1.39
3.02
1.40
2.95
1.40
2.95
Odds updated on June 30, 2025 at 10:12 pm

ENG vs IND Predictions: Uncertainty Around Jasprit Bumrah As India Aim To Level The Series 

Following the defeat in the series opener, India (IND) will be desperate to level the scoreline in this five-match Test series against England (ENG). The two rivals will lock horns in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2. The action will get underway at 3:30 PM IST on matchdays.

Check out our analysis for the ENG vs IND match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Check out our analysis for the ENG vs IND match with the top betting tips and predictions. 

Table of contents show

ENG vs IND Predictions – 2nd Test – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England vs India 2nd Test match.

Ben Duckett to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 2.62, BET HERE

Ben Duckett was the player of the match at Headingley, scoring 62 and 149 in two innings. The destructive opening batter has over 2,600 runs in Test cricket at an average of 43.68 and a strike rate of 86.18. He has six centuries and 14 half-centuries in the format. 

Rishabh Pant to score a fifty 1st innings – PARIMATCH @ 3.00, BET HERE

Rishabh Pant was sensational in the first Test, hitting a century in each innings. He has 781 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 74. Back Pant to continue his good form. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal to score over 82.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Yashasvi Jaiswal was excellent in the first innings at Headingley, scoring 101 off 159. The Indian opener has amassed 809 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 42.59. Jaiswal has five hundreds and 10 fifties in the format.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Edgbaston, Birmingham, is known for decent batting conditions in the longer format. That will continue to be the case in this Bazball era as the home side prefers flatter surfaces. The average first and second innings score at the venue in Tests reads 302 and 315, respectively. 

ALSO READ: 

ENG vs IND Odds 2nd Test

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
England win the match 1.36 1.40 1.39 1.40 1.40
India win the match 2.85 2.95 3.02 2.95 2.95
England win the match
1xBet 1.36
BC Game 1.40
Parimatch 1.39
Rajabets 1.40
Stake 1.40
India win the match
1xBet 2.85
BC Game 2.95
Parimatch 3.02
Rajabets 2.95
Stake 2.95

Head-to-Head Record ENG vs IND 

These two teams have met 136 times in the longer format. England have won 52 games while India have come out victorious 35 times. Since 2018, England have won seven encounters and lost three at home.   

England

The home side won the first Test at Headingley by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Ben Duckett was the star of the show as the hosts registered their second successful fourth innings chase. 

Ollie Pope scored a century in the first innings while Harry Brook struck 99 as they piled on 465. Chasing 371 in the fourth innings, Duckett smashed a magnificent 149 off 170 deliveries. Zak Crawley and Joe Root also made half-centuries.

England added Jofra Archer to the squad for this game, but have decided to go with an unchanged playing XI.

England added Jofra Archer to the squad for this game, but have decided to go with an unchanged playing XI. 

Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir. 

India  

Shubman Gill and co. will rue their performance in the Headingley Test as they squandered multiple chances to take firm control. They also dropped several catches, which cost them dearly. 

Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant hit centuries in the first innings but lost the last seven wickets for just 41 runs. Jasprit Bumrah bagged the five-for but didn't have much support. KL Rahul and Pant scored hundreds in the second innings, but the bowlers could not defend the target. 

The visitors could make a few changes for this game. If Bumrah is rested, Arshdeep Singh could come in his place. Kuldeep Yadav is likely to replace Shardul Thakur. 

Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Where to Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Check out the details of where to watch the England vs India match.

  • Sony Sports Network owns the rights for the live telecast of this series. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV or JioHotstar applications. 
  • Indian viewers can also watch the match on the free-to-air channel DD Sports. 
  • England residents can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on Sky platforms. 

Toss Prediction 

The weather conditions are expected to be overcast on the first day, which could prompt the teams to bowl. Moreover, England prefers to chase, and India might look to do the same. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose to field first.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather forecast in Birmingham for Wednesday doesn't look good with an 84% chance of precipitation. The second and third day should get plenty of overs, but the last two days have around 55% chance of rain. Expect the humidity levels to be at 50%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 35 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England 

England will be favourites to win this encounter after clinching the first game comfortably. The bookmakers have given the hosts a 66% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ben Duckett holds an edge over Mohammed Siraj in Test cricket. He has scored 108 runs off 149 deliveries and has not lost his wicket once. Siraj will be key for India if Jasprit Bumrah doesn't play, and they will hope Siraj can get through Duckett. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
