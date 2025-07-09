ENG vs IND Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 3rd Test – 10/07/2025

Match prediction for England vs India 3rd Test in London.

ENG vs IND Predictions: Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer to be Back in Action At Lord’s

With the series poised well at 1-1 scoreline, England (ENG) and India (IND) will lock horns in the third Test for a crucial lead. The Lord’s Cricket Ground, London will host the match from July 10. The action will begin at 3:30 PM IST on matchdays.

Check out our analysis for the ENG vs IND match with the top betting tips and predictions.

ENG vs IND Predictions – 3rd Test – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England vs India 3rd Test match.

Shubman Gill over 86.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Shubman Gill has been magnificent in the series so far. He has piled on 584 runs in two matches, including three triple-digit scores. He was at his best in the previous game, scoring 269 and 161 in two innings.

Jamie Smith to score over 25.5 runs 1st innings – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

Jamie Smith has scored 356 runs in the series from four innings. He made a couple of 40s in the first game and followed it up with 184 not out & 88 in the second. He has a solid technique and doesn’t have to face the new ball.

Jasprit Bumrah to be the top bowler in the match – Stake @ 3.00, BET HERE

Jasprit Bumrah, who picked five wickets in the first innings at Headingley, will be back after resting. He has picked up 78 wickets in 15 Tests since last year at an incredible average of 15.80. He should pose a huge threat to England on the Lord’s pitch.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Lord’s is a venue where seamers thrive in the longer format. The pitch is expected to have more life in it compared to the pitches in the first two games of this series. The average first and second innings score at this ground in Tests stands at 309 and 298, respectively.

ALSO READ:

ENG vs IND Odds 3rd Test

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets England win the match 1.73 1.70 1.71 1.7 1.7 India win the match 2.15 2.10 2.14 2.15 2.15

England win the match 1xBet 1.73 Stake 1.70 Parimatch 1.71 BC Game 1.7 Rajabets 1.7 India win the match 1xBet 2.15 Stake 2.10 Parimatch 2.14 BC Game 2.15 Rajabets 2.15

Head-to-Head Record ENG vs IND

The two rivals have played 137 Tests against each other, with England holding an edge. They have been victorious on 52 occasions while India have claimed 36 games. Since 2018, England lead by 7-4 in matches played in their backyard.

England

After winning the series opener, the Ben Stokes-led side was obliterated by India in the second Test at Edgbaston. England lost by 336 runs in what was a pretty disappointing effort with both bat and ball.

England had reduced the visitors to 211/5 but ended up conceding a mammoth 587. In response, their top order collapsed, losing 5 for 84. Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) added a 303-run partnership, and it was the only period they dominated. Having been given a target of 608, England were bowled out for 271.

The home side has made just one change to the side with Jofra Archer replacing Josh Tongue.

Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.

India

Shubman Gill showed remarkable character to lead India to their first ever victory at Edgbaston. Batting first, he scored a flawless 269 to power the team to a strong total. After taking a 180-run lead, Gill hammered 161 in the second innings to set the hosts an insurmountable target.

India’s Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were sensational with the ball on a flat pitch. Akash Deep claimed 10 wickets across two innings while Siraj bagged seven.

India will have Jasprit Bumrah back in the side for this game, with Prasidh Krishna making a way. Karun Nair could also be dropped with Sai Sudharsan taking the number three spot.

Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 144/10 ASM-W 235/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 146/10 SK 185/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 52/10 INA 53/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – TRK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W 74/2 BUL-W 73/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W 129/9 GRC-W 119/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG 104/2 GENW 103/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST 97/4 GENW 96/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST 105/2 LEST 103/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL 153/9 HAST 156/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 78/5 BCC 75/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC 110/10 NAJC 112/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – DC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA 167/6 SCOT 155/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED 73/1 GUE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR 180/9 NK 166/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – MECS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 112/10 MB 114/5 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 190/4 YAR 188/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 0/0 KAK 166/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – KAK – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – ML – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – GER – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 215/3 SL-A 213/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W 174/5 LAN-W 26/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Birmingham Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 BRB-W 44/4 SUR-W – Fixtures Standings

Where to Watch ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Check out the details of where to watch the England vs India match.

Sony Sports Network owns the rights for live telecast of this series. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV or JioHotstar applications.

Indian viewers can also watch the match on the free-to-air channel DD Sports.

England residents can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on Sky platforms.

Toss Prediction

The pitch at Lord’s is expected to have a good covering of grass. Teams will want to make the most of it by giving their bowlers a chance to exploit the conditions. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it is likely to be mainly clear in London in the coming week. There could be some clouds but rain should not be a big factor throughout this match. The humidity levels could be around 38%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 24 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England

England are coming off a defeat in the previous game but will still head into this game as the favourites. As per the betting market, the hosts have a 59% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Akash Deep troubled Ben Duckett in the second Test from round the wicket. He dismissed the left-hand batter in both innings for low scores. This will be a key matchup in this Test as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.