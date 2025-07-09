ENG vs IND Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 3rd Test – 10/07/2025

Match prediction for England vs India 3rd Test in London.
With the series poised well at 1-1 scoreline, England (ENG) and India (IND) will lock horns in the third Test for a crucial lead. The Lord’s Cricket Ground, London will host the match from July 10. The action will begin at 3:30 PM IST on matchdays.
Check out our analysis for the ENG vs IND match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this England vs India 3rd Test match.
Shubman Gill has been magnificent in the series so far. He has piled on 584 runs in two matches, including three triple-digit scores. He was at his best in the previous game, scoring 269 and 161 in two innings.
Jamie Smith has scored 356 runs in the series from four innings. He made a couple of 40s in the first game and followed it up with 184 not out & 88 in the second. He has a solid technique and doesn’t have to face the new ball.
Jasprit Bumrah, who picked five wickets in the first innings at Headingley, will be back after resting. He has picked up 78 wickets in 15 Tests since last year at an incredible average of 15.80. He should pose a huge threat to England on the Lord’s pitch.
Lord’s is a venue where seamers thrive in the longer format. The pitch is expected to have more life in it compared to the pitches in the first two games of this series. The average first and second innings score at this ground in Tests stands at 309 and 298, respectively.
|1xBet
|Stake
|Parimatch
|BC Game
|Rajabets
|England win the match
|1.73
|1.70
|1.71
|1.7
|1.7
|India win the match
|2.15
|2.10
|2.14
|2.15
|2.15
The two rivals have played 137 Tests against each other, with England holding an edge. They have been victorious on 52 occasions while India have claimed 36 games. Since 2018, England lead by 7-4 in matches played in their backyard.
After winning the series opener, the Ben Stokes-led side was obliterated by India in the second Test at Edgbaston. England lost by 336 runs in what was a pretty disappointing effort with both bat and ball.
England had reduced the visitors to 211/5 but ended up conceding a mammoth 587. In response, their top order collapsed, losing 5 for 84. Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) added a 303-run partnership, and it was the only period they dominated. Having been given a target of 608, England were bowled out for 271.
The home side has made just one change to the side with Jofra Archer replacing Josh Tongue.
Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.
Shubman Gill showed remarkable character to lead India to their first ever victory at Edgbaston. Batting first, he scored a flawless 269 to power the team to a strong total. After taking a 180-run lead, Gill hammered 161 in the second innings to set the hosts an insurmountable target.
India’s Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were sensational with the ball on a flat pitch. Akash Deep claimed 10 wickets across two innings while Siraj bagged seven.
India will have Jasprit Bumrah back in the side for this game, with Prasidh Krishna making a way. Karun Nair could also be dropped with Sai Sudharsan taking the number three spot.
Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Check out the details of where to watch the England vs India match.
The pitch at Lord’s is expected to have a good covering of grass. Teams will want to make the most of it by giving their bowlers a chance to exploit the conditions. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather forecast suggests it is likely to be mainly clear in London in the coming week. There could be some clouds but rain should not be a big factor throughout this match. The humidity levels could be around 38%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 24 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.
England are coming off a defeat in the previous game but will still head into this game as the favourites. As per the betting market, the hosts have a 59% chance of winning.
Akash Deep troubled Ben Duckett in the second Test from round the wicket. He dismissed the left-hand batter in both innings for low scores. This will be a key matchup in this Test as well.
Assam Women won by 91 runs