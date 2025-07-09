News
ENG vs IND Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 3rd Test – 10/07/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 9, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for England vs India 3rd Test in London.

Cricket / International
10/07/2025 – 15:30
England
VS
15:30
10/07/2025
India
1 2
1.73
2.15
1.70
2.10
1.71
2.14
1.7
2.15
1.7
2.15
Odds updated on July 9, 2025 at 5:49 pm

ENG vs IND Predictions: Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer to be Back in Action At Lord’s 

With the series poised well at 1-1 scoreline, England (ENG) and India (IND) will lock horns in the third Test for a crucial lead. The Lord’s Cricket Ground, London will host the match from July 10. The action will begin at 3:30 PM IST on matchdays.

Check out our analysis for the ENG vs IND match with the top betting tips and predictions. 

Table of contents show

ENG vs IND Predictions – 3rd Test – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England vs India 3rd Test match.

Shubman Gill over 86.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Shubman Gill has been magnificent in the series so far. He has piled on 584 runs in two matches, including three triple-digit scores. He was at his best in the previous game, scoring 269 and 161 in two innings. 

Jamie Smith to score over 25.5 runs 1st innings – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

Jamie Smith has scored 356 runs in the series from four innings. He made a couple of 40s in the first game and followed it up with 184 not out & 88 in the second. He has a solid technique and doesn’t have to face the new ball. 

Jasprit Bumrah to be the top bowler in the match – Stake @ 3.00, BET HERE

Jasprit Bumrah, who picked five wickets in the first innings at Headingley, will be back after resting. He has picked up 78 wickets in 15 Tests since last year at an incredible average of 15.80. He should pose a huge threat to England on the Lord’s pitch. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Lord’s is a venue where seamers thrive in the longer format. The pitch is expected to have more life in it compared to the pitches in the first two games of this series. The average first and second innings score at this ground in Tests stands at 309 and 298, respectively. 

ALSO READ: 

ENG vs IND Odds 3rd Test

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets
England win the match 1.73 1.70 1.71 1.7 1.7
India win the match 2.15 2.10 2.14 2.15 2.15
England win the match
1xBet 1.73
Stake 1.70
Parimatch 1.71
BC Game 1.7
Rajabets 1.7
India win the match
1xBet 2.15
Stake 2.10
Parimatch 2.14
BC Game 2.15
Rajabets 2.15

Head-to-Head Record ENG vs IND 

The two rivals have played 137 Tests against each other, with England holding an edge. They have been victorious on 52 occasions while India have claimed 36 games. Since 2018, England lead by 7-4 in matches played in their backyard.   

England

After winning the series opener, the Ben Stokes-led side was obliterated by India in the second Test at Edgbaston. England lost by 336 runs in what was a pretty disappointing effort with both bat and ball. 

England had reduced the visitors to 211/5 but ended up conceding a mammoth 587. In response, their top order collapsed, losing 5 for 84. Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) added a 303-run partnership, and it was the only period they dominated. Having been given a target of 608, England were bowled out for 271.

The home side has made just one change to the side with Jofra Archer replacing Josh Tongue. 

Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir. 

India  

Shubman Gill showed remarkable character to lead India to their first ever victory at Edgbaston. Batting first, he scored a flawless 269 to power the team to a strong total. After taking a 180-run lead, Gill hammered 161 in the second innings to set the hosts an insurmountable target. 

India’s Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were sensational with the ball on a flat pitch. Akash Deep claimed 10 wickets across two innings while Siraj bagged seven. 

India will have Jasprit Bumrah back in the side for this game, with Prasidh Krishna making a way. Karun Nair could also be dropped with Sai Sudharsan taking the number three spot.

Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Where to Watch ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Check out the details of where to watch the England vs India match.

  • Sony Sports Network owns the rights for live telecast of this series. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV or JioHotstar applications. 
  • Indian viewers can also watch the match on the free-to-air channel DD Sports. 
  • England residents can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on Sky platforms. 

Toss Prediction 

The pitch at Lord’s is expected to have a good covering of grass. Teams will want to make the most of it by giving their bowlers a chance to exploit the conditions. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it is likely to be mainly clear in London in the coming week. There could be some clouds but rain should not be a big factor throughout this match. The humidity levels could be around 38%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 24 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England 

England are coming off a defeat in the previous game but will still head into this game as the favourites. As per the betting market, the hosts have a 59% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Akash Deep troubled Ben Duckett in the second Test from round the wicket. He dismissed the left-hand batter in both innings for low scores. This will be a key matchup in this Test as well. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
