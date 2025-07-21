News
ENG vs IND Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 4th Test – 23/07/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 21, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for England vs India 4th Test in Manchester.

Cricket / International
23/07/2025 – 15:30
England
VS
15:30
23/07/2025
India
1 2
1.57
2.46
1.55
2.45
1.55
2.45
1.5
2.6
1.5
2.6
Odds updated on July 21, 2025 at 9:03 pm

ENG vs IND Predictions: Shubman Gill and Co. Face Uphill Task to Level The Series

England (ENG) took a crucial 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series against India (IND) with a 22-run victory at Lord’s. India will be desperate to level the scoreline when the two teams square off at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23. The action will kick start at 3:30 PM IST on matchdays.

Check out our analysis for the ENG vs IND match with the top betting tips and predictions. 

Table of contents

ENG vs IND Predictions – 4th Test – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England vs India 4th Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah over 120.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Jasprit Bumrah has played two games and has taken two five-wicket hauls. His record in England is pretty good, with 49 wickets at an average of 24.97. He has taken four five-wicket hauls on the English soil. 

Joe Root to score over 33.5 runs 1st innings – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

Joe Root returned to form with a terrific century in the first innings at Lord’s. He looked good in the second innings as well in his 40-run knock. Root has 3,099 runs against India in the longer format at an average of 57.38. 

KL Rahul to score over 69.5 runs in the match – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

KL Rahul has been solid at the top of the order in this series. He has amassed 375 runs in six innings with two centuries and a half-century. In the previous game, he made 100 and 39 on a tricky pitch. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Old Trafford in Manchester has historically been a good venue for batting with good pace and bounce on offer. Spinners should come into play more on the last two days of the match. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 331, and goes down to 275 for the second innings. 

ALSO READ: 

ENG vs IND Odds 4th Test
Head-to-Head Record ENG vs IND 

These two teams have faced each other 138 times in Test cricket. England are ahead with 53 victories whereas India have claimed 36 Tests. Looking at the recent record in England, the home side leads the scoreline by 8-4 since 2018.   

England

Following a heavy defeat at Edgbaston, England clinched a thrilling victory at Lord’s by a narrow margin of 22 runs. Batting first, England posted 387 on the back of a magnificent century by Joe Root, and fifties from Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse. 

After the scores were levelled in the first innings, the hosts were bowled out for just 192. Defending that total, their bowlers did an excellent job. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer bagged three wickets each while Brydon Carse picked up two scalps. 

Shoaib Bashir was ruled out of the series with a hand injury. Liam Dawson is set to make his return. England have decided to stick with the rest of the line-up.

Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer. 

India  

India will rue their batting performance in the fourth innings of the Lord’s Test, where they failed to chase 193. Jasprit Bumrah claimed a five-for in the first innings before KL Rahul registered his second century of the series. 

Washington Sundar bagged 4 for 22 in the second innings to skittle out England for a low score. However, the Indian top order crumbled while chasing the target. They were 112 for before Ravindra Jadeja showed resistance with the tail but they eventually suffered a heartbreaking defeat. 

The visitors are likely to make a few changes. Karun Nair could be dropped with Sai Sudharsan getting another opportunity. Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh reportedly have injury troubles. Anshul Kamboj might be a surprise pick. Nitish Kumar Reddy also has an injury and could be replaced by Dhruv Jurel.

Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

If you are looking to explore new betting sites that offer fresh bonuses and innovative features, we’ve compiled a list of expert-reviewed options.

Where to Watch ENG vs IND 4th Test

Check out the details of where to watch the England vs India match.

  • Sony Sports Network owns the rights for live telecast of this series. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV or JioHotstar applications. 
  • Indian viewers can also watch the match on the free-to-air channel DD Sports. 
  • England residents can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on Sky platforms. 

Toss Prediction 

The pitch in Manchester is likely to be on the flatter side and teams would like to amass a big score on a fresher surface. Batting could get tricky on the final two days. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose to bat first.

ENG vs IND 4th Test – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

Looking at the weather forecast, Manchester could witness some showers throughout this match. The first, fourth, and fifth day of the Test has over 55% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be around 68%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 37 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 18 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England 

England are leading the series and will be favourites heading into this match. The bookmakers have given England a 63% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Jasprit Bumrah vs Joe Root could be an important match-up at Old Trafford. Root has scored 312 runs against the Indian superstar in Test cricket at an average of 28.4. Bumrah has dismissed the England maestro 11 times. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

NZ vs SA Predictions for the T20 Tri-series, 5th Match in Harare.

NZ vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – T20 Tri-series, 5th Match – 22/07/2025

10:04 pm
Sandip Pawar
EN-W vs IN-W Predictions for the 3rd ODI in Chester-le-street.

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 3rd ODI – 22/07/2025

10:39 pm
Sandip Pawar

Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 4th T20I Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

March 22, 2025
Sandip Pawar
