ENG vs IND Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 5th Test – 31/07/2025

Match prediction for England vs India 5th Test at The Oval.

ENG vs IND Predictions: Coming Off Manchester Escape, India Must Win To Draw The Series

England (ENG) head into the fifth and final Test of the series against India (IND) with a 2-1 lead. The Shubman Gill-led side will look to draw the series when the two rivals square off at the Oval in London from July 31. The action is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on matchdays.

Check out our analysis for the ENG vs IND match with the top betting tips and predictions.

ENG vs IND Predictions – 5th Test – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England vs India 5th Test match.

Shubman Gill is having an incredible series with the bat. He has piled on 722 runs at an average of 90.25. Gill has hammered four centuries in eight innings, including one in the previous outing.

Joe Root had a slow start to the series but has registered 104, 40, and 150 in the last two games. He has amassed 3,249 runs against India in Test cricket at an average of 59.07 with 12 centuries.

KL Rahul has provided great stability at the top of the order. He has made 511 runs in the series at an average of 63.87 with two centuries and two half-centuries. Back him to hit at least eight fours in the match.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Oval in London has historically been a batting friendly venue with flat surfaces on offer. There’s not much help for bowlers while batters can pile on huge scores. The average first and second innings scores at this venue reads 338 and 300, respectively.

ALSO READ:

ENG vs IND Odds 5th Test

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake England win the match 1.69 1.70 1.73 1.70 1.65 India win the match 2.21 2.15 2.10 2.15 2.20

Head-to-Head Record ENG vs IND

England and India have faced off in 139 Tests over the years, with the former holding an edge. England have won 53 matches while India have come out on top 36 times. A total of 50 matches have resulted in draws. As for the recent record in England, the hosts are ahead by 8-4 since 2018.

England

England dominated the Manchester Test for the most part but could not get through the resilient Indian batting unit on the final two days. The hosts head into the final Test with an edge and just need a draw to seal the series win.

At Manchester, Ben Stokes picked five wickets in the first innings to dismiss the visitors for 358. Joe Root (150) and Stokes (141) then helped England pile on 669 runs. Their bowlers, however, failed to break through in the second innings.

The hosts will be without Ben Stokes, who was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Ollie Pope is set to lead the side in his absence. Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse have also been tested.

Confirmed XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.

India

Shubman Gill and co. showed tremendous fight in Manchester to draw the Test. After conceding a 311-run lead in the first innings, win was out of the equation. Moreover, they lost two wickets in the first over and a massive defeat was staring at them.

Gill and KL Rahul stood up for the team with an 188-run stand. Rahul made 90 while the captain scored 103. Following their dismissals, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar formed a wall of defence. They both registered unbeaten centuries to help India pull off an escape.

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the final Test after sustaining a toe fracture. Dhruv Jurel will replace him in the XI. Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are fit and are likely to get a game along with Kuldeep Yadav.

Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Where to Watch ENG vs IND 5th Test

Check out the details of where to watch the England vs India match.

Sony Sports Network owns the rights for live telecast of this series. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV or JioHotstar applications.

Indian viewers can also watch the match on the free-to-air channel DD Sports.

England residents can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on Sky platforms.

Toss Prediction

The pitches at the Oval are very flat and teams would like to put up a big score on a fresher surface. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first.

ENG vs IND 5th Test – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the forecast, London is likely to witness some rain on July 31 and August 3. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation on the first day of the match and around 60% on the fourth day. The humidity levels could be at 68%, with wind gusts blowing at up to 37 kmph. The temperature is expected to range between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England

England, who are leading the series, will remain the favourites heading into the final Test match. As per the bookmakers, they have a 63% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Joe Root and Ravindra Jadeja share a competitive rivalry in Test cricket. Root has scored nearly 600 runs against the left-arm spinner at an average of 45. Jadeja has dismissed the English maestro nine times.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.