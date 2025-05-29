ENG vs WI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 1st ODI – 29/05/2025

Match prediction for England vs West Indies 1st ODI in Birmingham.

ENG vs WI Predictions: England Enter a New Era With Harry Brook At The Helm

West Indies (WI) are set to take on England (ENG) in a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, starting from May 29. The first ODI will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with the match scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the ENG vs WI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

ENG vs WI Predictions – 1st ODI – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England vs West Indies 1st ODI match.

Ben Duckett is coming off a superb 140 in the recent Test match against Zimbabwe. He has been solid in the fifty-over format as well. The left-hand batter has scored 465 runs in the last seven ODIs at an average of 66 while striking at 114.

Keacy Carty has been the best batter for the West Indies in the last few months. He has elevated his game to a new level. Carry has scored 657 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 101. Back him to come good in this game.

On paper, England boasts of superior batting resources. They have the likes of Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell. Betting on them to hit the most number of sixes would be a good option.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Edgbaston in Birmingham is known for pitches with something in it for both batters and bowlers. In 56 ODIs played at the venue, the average first innings score stands at 235. The team batting first has posted more than 300 runs on eight occasions.

ENG vs WI Odds 1st ODI

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet England win the match 1.22 1.22 1.25 1.22 1.20 WEST INDIES win the match 4.27 4.30 3.98 4.30 4.40

Head-to-Head Record ENG vs WI

These two teams have faced each other in 108 ODIs over the years. England have claimed 54 games whereas West Indies have managed to win 48 times. West Indies have done well recently, winning four out of the last six games.

England

England will begin their white-ball reboot with this series, following Jos Buttler’s resignation as the skipper. Harry Brook was handed over the reins. England had a dismal Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year, failing to reach the semifinals after losing all three group games.

They have announced their playing XI for this game, with Jamie Smith to open alongside Ben Duckett and Will Jacks slated down the order. Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson were ruled out of the series due to injuries.

Possible XII: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies

While England had embarrassing outings in the last two ICC fifty-over tournaments, the West Indies had failed to qualify for those. They, too, are in a rebuilding phase as they look to qualify for the next edition of the World Cup in 2027.

West Indies recently faced Ireland, drawing the series 1-1. They lost the opening game by 124 runs but bounced back to beat the hosts by 197 runs in the third ODI. Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd will not be available for this series due to IPL commitments.

Possible XII: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Where to Watch ENG vs WI 1st ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the England vs West Indies match.

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of this series on Sony Sports Network. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV and FanCode applications.

England residents can watch the match on Sky Cricket on television, while streaming will also be available on Sky platforms.

Toss Prediction

The chasing side has won eight out of the last 12 completed ODIs in Birmingham. Setting a target is often tricky here due to the nature of the pitch. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to field first.

ENG vs WI 1st ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Birmingham is expected to be mostly cloudy throughout Thursday. There could be over 90% cloud cover expected, with around a 6% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels could be at 75%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 47 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 14 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England

England are playing at home and will head into this game as heavy favourites. The bookmakers have given them an 81% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Keacy Carty has been in terrific form with the bat, and England will need to get rid of him quickly. Adil Rashid could be key in this regard. Carty has scored 43 runs in 64 deliveries against the leg-spinner while getting dismissed once.

