ENG vs WI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 1st T20I – 06/06/2025

Match prediction for England vs West Indies 1st T20I in Chester-le-Street.

ENG vs WI Predictions: West Indies hope for a better show in T20Is after losing the ODI series

Following the ODI series, England (ENG) and the West Indies (WI) will shift their focus to the shorter format. The first of the three T20 internationals will take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on June 3. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

ENG vs WI Predictions – 1st T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England vs West Indies 1st T20I match.

Jos Buttler to be the top England batter

Jos Buttler has been in pretty good form, hitting 41* off 20 in the final ODI against West Indies. He had an excellent IPL season, where he amassed 538 runs at an average of nearly 60 while striking at 163. He hit five half-centuries in the tournament.

ENG to hit most sixes

England have a destructive batting line-up with the likes of Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, and Jacob Bethell. Most of them have been in excellent form. You can back the home side to hit the most sixes in this game.

Shai Hope to score over 23.5 performance points

Shai Hope has amassed over 1500 runs in the shorter format in the last 12 months. He has averaged 36 at a strike rate of nearly 130. Hope has registered one century and nine half-centuries in this period.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street offers balanced pitches with decent help for bowlers. The batters have to deal with the early movement seamers generally find. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket stands at 159.

ENG vs WI Odds 1st T20I

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake England win the match 1.45 1.42 1.47 1.42 1.45 WEST INDIES win the match 2.75 2.85 2.69 2.85 2.75

England win the match 1xBet 1.45 BC Game 1.42 Parimatch 1.47 Rajabets 1.42 Stake 1.45 WEST INDIES win the match 1xBet 2.75 BC Game 2.85 Parimatch 2.69 Rajabets 2.85 Stake 2.75

Head-to-Head Record ENG vs WI

England and the West Indies have faced each other 35 times in the T20 format, with the latter holding an edge. The West Indies have won 18 of those games while England have come out on top 16 times. England lead the scoreline in the last five encounters by 4-1.

England

The hosts made light work of the West Indies to clinch the fifty-over series 3-0. The Harry Brook-led side will look to repeat that scoreline in the shorter format as well. England last played T20Is on the tour of India in February, where they lost the five-match series by 4-1.

Phil Salt has taken paternity leave and will miss the series. Liam Dawson has been called back and should play at seven. The pace attack should comprise Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, and Saqib Mahmood.

Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (capt), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies

West Indies will be hoping to bounce back in the T20 series after getting outplayed in the fifty-over format. They haven’t played T20Is since December last year, when they lost to Bangladesh by 3-0.

They have picked a strong squad for this series, with the inclusion of Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, and Jason Holder. Their playing XI seems to be unpredictable as they could go with any combination. The pace attack is likely to include Holder, Alzarri Joseph, and Matthew Forde.

Possible XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph.

Where to Watch ENG vs WI 1st T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the England vs West Indies match.

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of this series on Sony Sports Network. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV and FanCode applications.

England residents can watch the match on Sky Cricket on television, while streaming will also be available on Sky platforms.

Toss Prediction

The overall record at the venue suggests there’s not much bias for teams batting first or second. As per the general T20 trend, the teams prefer chasing the target. So expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

ENG vs WI 1st T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests Chester-le-Street could witness mostly cloudy weather on Friday evening. There’s an 89% cloud cover expected with around a 20% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be high at 72%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 35 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 8 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England

England hammered West Indies in the ODI series and will be strong favourites heading into the first T20I. The bookmakers have given them an 84% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Jos Buttler has scored 94 runs in 71 deliveries against Akeal Hosein in the shorter format. The left-arm spinner has dismissed him three times. This could be a key battle in the middle overs.

