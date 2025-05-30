ENG vs WI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd ODI – 01/06/2025

Match prediction for England vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Cardiff.

ENG vs WI Predictions: West Indies Look to Bounce Back After A Thrashing Loss in the Series Opener

West Indies (WI) will look to keep the series alive when they take on the hosts, England (ENG), in the second ODI on June 1. Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host the contest, with the match scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the ENG vs WI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

ENG vs WI Predictions – 2nd ODI – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match.

Ben Duckett to be the top England batter – 1xBet @ 3.40, BET HERE

Ben Duckett has been in magnificent form, scoring 140 in the Zimbabwe Test with a 60 in the last ODI. Duckett has scored 525 runs in the last eight ODIs at an average of 65 while striking at 114. He has three hundreds and seven fifties in ODIs.

ENG to hit most sixes – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

The home side has a much more destructive batting unit on paper. In Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell, they have good six-hitters. England smashed 11 sixes in the previous game compared to five by the visitors.

Keacy Carty to score over 27.5 performance points – BC Game @ 1.85, BET HERE

Keacy Carty has been in superb form for the West Indies in recent times. He has scored 679 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 89 while striking at 100. He was dismissed early in the previous game, but can bank on his overall form.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, usually produced balanced pitches with some assistance for bowlers. The overall average first innings score at the ground reads 241. In the last 10 games, the team batting first has scored over 300 only twice.

ALSO READ:

ENG vs WI Odds 2nd ODI

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet England win the match 1.15 1.14 1.20 1.14 1.16 WEST INDIES win the match 5.50 5.70 4.62 5.70 5.30

England win the match 1xBet 1.15 BC Game 1.14 Parimatch 1.20 Rajabets 1.14 Baterybet 1.16 WEST INDIES win the match 1xBet 5.50 BC Game 5.70 Parimatch 4.62 Rajabets 5.70 Baterybet 5.30

Head-to-Head Record ENG vs WI

England and the West Indies have competed against each other in 109 ODIs to date. England have been victorious in 55 of those, while the West Indies have won 48 games. West Indies lead the scoreline in the last seven encounters by 4-3.

England

England kicked off the Harry Brook era in the same manner as that of Eoin Morgan. With a 400 at Edgbaston. They hammered the visitors in the series opener by 238 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

This was a collective batting effort from England, with all the top seven batters scoring over 30 for the first time in ODI history. Jacob Bethell starred with a superb 82 off 53 while three other batters also hit fifties. Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton bagged three wickets each to complete a comprehensive victory.

Possible XII: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies

The visitors were completely outplayed in the opening game and need to put up a better show in this game to keep the series alive. Opting to bowl first in Birmingham, things didn’t go well for them as the bowlers could not keep the scoring rate in check. Barring Gudakesh Motie (39 in 7 overs), no other bowler had an economy of less than 6.80.

Chasing 401, the West Indies crumbled under pressure, and none of their batters could touch the 30-run mark. Despite the hammering, they are likely to go into this game unchanged.

Possible XII: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Where to Watch ENG vs WI 2nd ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the England vs West Indies match.

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of this series on Sony Sports Network. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV and FanCode applications.

England residents can watch the match on Sky Cricket on television, while streaming will also be available on Sky platforms.

Toss Prediction

The chasing team has won 18 out of 27 men’s ODIs hosted in Cardiff, which shows a strong bias for the team batting second. With that record in mind, you can expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

ENG vs WI 2nd ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Cardiff is likely to be mostly sunny and windy on Sunday afternoon. There could be around 20% cloud cover expected, with a 4% chance of precipitation. The humidity is expected to be at 68%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 57 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 14 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England

England clinched a dominant win in the first game and will head into the second ODI as heavy favourites as well. The bookmakers have given them an 84% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Joe Root has scored 47 runs off 54 deliveries against Alzarri Joseph in the fifty-over format. The West Indies pacer has dismissed the England batter twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.