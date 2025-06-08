ENG vs WI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd T20I – 08/06/2025

Match prediction for England vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Bristol.

ENG vs WI Predictions: Harry Brook And Co. Look To Continue Their Rebuild

England (ENG) will look to seal the series when they take on West Indies (WI) in the second T20 international on Sunday, June 8. The action will unfold at County Ground, Bristol, with the match scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the ENG vs WI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

ENG vs WI Predictions – 2nd T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England vs West Indies 2nd T20I match.

Jos Buttler to score over 28.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.85, BET HERE

Jos Buttler is coming off an outstanding 96-run knock in the previous game. He has been in incredible form in T20 cricket, amassing 780 runs at an average of 52 and strike rate of 157. He has hit seven half centuries in this period.

ENG to hit most fours – PARIMATCH @ 1.65, BET HERE

England boast of a good batting line-up, comprising Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, and Jacob Bethell. West Indies bat deep but can be vulnerable against quality bowling.

Evin Lewis to score over 21.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Evin Lewis was the only visiting batter to put up a fight in the first game. He hit 39 runs in 23 deliveries. His last three T20 scores read 68, 29*, and 39. Back him to get a good start.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The County Ground in Bristol generally produces pretty good pitches with plenty of runs on offer. Seamers can find some assistance with the new ball. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket stands at 165, and the number goes up to 184 in international T20s.

ENG vs WI Odds 2nd T20I

1xBet Parimatch Stake Rajabets BC Game England win the match 1.44 1.48 1.42 1.42 1.42 WEST INDIES win the match 2.86 2.65 2.85 2.85 2.85

Head-to-Head Record ENG vs WI

England and West Indies have competed against each other in 36 T20 matches, with a competitive scoreline. West Indies have won 18 games whereas England have come out victorious on 17 occasions. As for the last five encounters, England lead the scoreline by 4-1.

England

Harry Brook’s men defeated the visitors by 21 runs at Chester-le-street to go 1-0 up in a three-match series. Opting to bat first, England lost an early wicket but Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler got them off to a great start. Smith hit 38 off 20 deliveries while Buttler went on to smash 96 in 59 balls. The hosts struggled after the powerplay but managed to post 188.

In the second innings, Liam Dawson starred with a magnificent 4 for 20 in four overs. Adil Rashid was also superb, picking up 1 for 22 in his four. England might rest Brydon Carse in this game, with Saqib Mahmood likely to come in.

Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (capt), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies

The Shai Hope-led side would have hoped for change of fortunes in the shorter format but suffered their fourth successive defeat on the tour. West Indies bowlers were taken to the cleaners in the powerplay. Gudakesh Motie conceded just 21 runs in four overs as they pulled things back.

Chasing 189, Evin Lewis struck 39 off 23 to help his side reach 91 in the first half. But they lost wickets at regular intervals, particularly struggling against the spinners.

Possible XI: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.

Where to Watch ENG vs WI 2nd T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the England vs West Indies match.

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of this series on Sony Sports Network. For live streaming, you can head over to Sony LIV and FanCode applications.

England residents can watch the match on Sky Cricket on television while streaming will also be available on Sky platforms.

Toss Prediction

Looking at the past record, the chasing side has enjoyed more success at the venue, winning 36 out of 59 matches. So expect the captain winning the toss to choose to field first.

ENG vs WI 2nd T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Bristol is expected to be partly cloudy on Sunday evening. There’s a 36% cloud cover predicted with around 8% chance of precipitation. Expect high levels of humidity at around 81%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 43 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 8 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England

England have beaten West Indies in all four games across the formats, and will head into this clash as clear favourites. The bookmakers have given them an 84% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Jos Buttler was tied down by Gudakesh Motie in the first T20I. Overall, Buttler has scored 73 runs in 53 deliveries against the left-arm spinner and has lost his wicket once.

