ENG vs WI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 3rd ODI – 03/06/2025

The third and final One-Day International between England (ENG) and the West Indies (WI) will take place on June 3. The Oval in London will host the match, with the action to kick off at 5:30 PM IST. The hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and will be looking to complete a sweep.

ENG vs WI Predictions – 3rd ODI – Best Bets

Joe Root is coming off a sensational knock of 166 not out in 139 deliveries. He has scored 560 runs in the last eight innings at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 98. Given his form, you can bank on him to register another fifty-plus score.

England have been the better side in the first two games. They have a formidable batting unit, comprising Root, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, and Jacob Bethell. Back them to hit the most number of fours in the game.

Keacy Carty has transformed himself into a reliable performer for the West Indies. He has amassed 782 runs in the last 11 ODIs at an average of 87 and a strike rate of 100. He has four hundreds in this period, including one in the previous game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Oval in London has been a pretty good venue for batting in recent years, with some assistance for seamers. In the last 10 fifty-over matches hosted at this ground across international and domestic cricket, the average first innings score stands at 296. So expect plenty of runs in this game.

ENG vs WI Odds 3rd ODI

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake England win the match 1.22 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.22 WEST INDIES win the match 4.33 4.50 4.62 4.50 4.40

Head-to-Head Record ENG vs WI

England and the West Indies have played each other in 110 matches in the fifty-over format. England have claimed 56 of those, whereas the West Indies have been victorious 48 times. The scoreline is tied 4-4 in the last eight encounters.

England

The home side didn’t have as easy a victory in the second game as they did in the series opener. They managed to come out on top by three wickets to seal the series with one game to go.

Bowling first, Adil Rashid bagged four for 61 in his full quota while Saqib Mahmood picked up three for 37 in 9.4 overs. Chasing 309, England had a horrible start, losing both openers for ducks. While wickets kept falling at regular intervals, Joe Root delivered one of the best ODI knocks. He remained unbeaten on 166 off 139 deliveries to take the side over the line.

Expect England to stick with the same playing XI for this game.

Possible XII: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies

West Indies showed a much better fight in the second ODI at Cardiff but could not get the win. Batting first, Keacy Carty continued his great form with a fine century while Brandon King and Shai Hope hit half-centuries to power the team past 300.

The visitors had a dream start to their defence with two wickets in the first two overs. They had reduced the hosts to 133-5 but could not get through Joe Root.

WI made a few changes to their line-up for the previous game, bringing in Shimron Hetmyer and Jewel Andrew. Expect them to go unchanged in this fixture.

Possible XII: Brandon King, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Where to Watch ENG vs WI 3rd ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the England vs West Indies match.

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of this series on Sony Sports Network. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV and FanCode applications.

England residents can watch the match on Sky Cricket on television, while streaming will also be available on Sky platforms.

Toss Prediction

Eight out of the previous 10 fifty-over matches hosted here were won by the chasing team. Setting a target can be tricky in this game due to the weather. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

ENG vs WI 3rd ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests London should witness mainly sunny and breezy weather on Tuesday afternoon. There is a possibility of rain with a 70% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be at 64%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 50 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 14 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England

Coming off back-to-back victories, England will head into the final ODI as strong favourites. The hosts have an 84% chance of winning as per the betting market.

Key matchup

Joe Root has scored 36 runs off 32 deliveries against Jayden Seales in ODI cricket. The West Indies pacer has dismissed the England veteran only once. This could be a key battle if the home side loses an early wicket.

