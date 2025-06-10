ENG vs WI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 3rd T20I – 10/06/2025

Match prediction for England vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Southampton.

ENG vs WI Predictions: West Indies Hope for A Consolation Win To End The Tour

The third and final T20 international between England (ENG) and West Indies (WI) will take place on Tuesday, June 8. West Indies are still looking for their first win on this tour. The Rose Bowl, Southampton will host the contest, with the match scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the ENG vs WI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

ENG vs WI Predictions – 3rd T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England vs West Indies 3rd T20I match.

Ben Duckett fell early in the opening match but smashed 30 off 18 in the second. He has scored over 650 runs in the format in the last year at an average of 38. Back him to get a good start in this match.

England have Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, and Jos Buttler in their top three. All three bat with high intent and have been in excellent form. England have scored 78 and 58 in the powerplay in the first two games compared to 44 and 55 by West Indies.

Buttler has been in exceptional form with the bat. He hit 96 in the opening game and followed it up with 47 in the second. He has amassed 827 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 52 and strike rate of 156.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Rose Bowl, Southampton is a pretty good venue for batting in the shorter format. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 internationals reads 173. Expect a high-scoring contest here on Tuesday.

ENG vs WI Odds 3rd T20I

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake England win the match 1.47 1.42 1.43 1.42 1.45 WEST INDIES win the match 2.75 2.85 2.83 2.85 2.85

Head-to-Head Record ENG vs WI

England and West Indies have played 37 T20 matches between them, with nothing to separate them. Both teams have won 18 games each with one ending in a no result. England lead the last five completed encounters by 4-1.

England

Following a 21-run in the opening game, England beat the visitors by four wickets to secure the series. The Harry Brook-led side will be hoping to complete another sweep. Luke Wood was the pick of the bowlers in Bristol with 2 for 25 but the rest of the attack wasn’t as effective.

Chasing 197, Ben Duckett hit 30 off 18 at the top while Jos Buttler struck 47 off 36. Captain Brook made 34 off 20 coming in at four before Jacob Bethell smashed 26 off 10. Tom Banton finished the game with a brutal 30 not-out off 11 balls.

England brought in Luke Wood for Matthew Potts in the previous game. Expect Saqib Mahmood to replace Brydon Carse in this contest.

Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (capt), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies

The visitors have had a disastrous tour of England, losing all games so far. They will be desperate to get one win to close out the tour on high. West Indies had a fighting score in the second game but couldn’t get the job done.

Johnson Charles made 47 off 39 while captain Shai Hope struck 49 in 38 balls. Both were quite slow but Rovman Powell (34 off 15) and Jason Holder (29* off 9) powered them to 196. Bowlers, however, failed to restrict the runflow yet again.

Possible XI: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

Where to Watch ENG vs WI 3rd T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the England vs West Indies match.

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of this series on Sony Sports Network. For live streaming, you can head over to SonyLIV and FanCode applications.

England residents can watch the match on Sky Cricket on television while streaming will also be available on Sky platforms.

Toss Prediction

Southampton has favoured the team batting first in the shorter format. 53 out of 86 matches hosted here were won by the team batting first. So expect the captain winning the toss to choose to bat first.

ENG vs WI 3rd T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be partly cloudy in Southampton on Tuesday evening. There could be 41% cloud cover with around 6% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be high at around 81%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 22 kmph. The temperature should range between 8 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England

The home side has beaten West Indies in both T20Is and will be heavy favourites to win the third game as well. As per the bookmakers, England have an 86% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Jason Holder vs Jos Buttler could be a key battle in this game. The West Indies pacer has dismissed Buttler twice in the shorter format while conceding 22 runs in 23 deliveries.

