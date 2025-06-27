News
ENG W vs IND W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 1st T20I – 28/06/2025

Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 27, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for England Women vs India Women 1st T20I in Nottingham.

Cricket / International
28/06/2025 – 19:00
ENGLAND
VS
19:00
28/06/2025
INDIA
ENG W vs IND W Predictions: England Women and India Women Look to Rebuild Towards The Next T20 World Cup

India Women (IND W) are on the tour of England, where they will play five T20 internationals followed by three ODIs. They will take on England Women (ENG W) in the first T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on June 28. The action is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the ENG-W vs IND-W match with the top betting tips and predictions. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup
Table of contents show

ENG W vs IND W Predictions – 1st T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England Women vs India Women 1st T20I match.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top England batter – 1xBet @ 3.00, BET HERE

The new England skipper has been in sensational form in T20 cricket. Nat Sciver-Brunt has amassed 689 runs in the format this year at an average of 49 while striking at 145. She has registered six half-centuries in this period. 

Smriti Mandhana to score over 26.5 runs – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

Smriti Mandhana has been in prolific form with the bat in recent months. She has piled on 383 runs in her last 10 T20 internationals at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 139. Manadhana looked in the warm-up fixture as well, scoring 47 off 28.

Richa Ghosh to score 31.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

The Indian wicketkeeper batter bats down the order but can change the game in a few deliveries. Richa Ghosh smashed 37 off 23 in the warm-up game. Given her batting and keeping value, you can back her to get enough points.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Trent Bridge, Nottingham, is an excellent venue for batting in white-ball cricket. High-scoring matches are a common theme here in T20 cricket. However, only one women’s T20I has been hosted here, which was back in 2009. If we look at the last six matches played here in the women’s Hundred competition, the first innings run-rate stands at around 7.90 runs per over. 

ALSO READ: 

ENG W vs IND W Odds 1st T20I

Head-to-Head Record ENG W vs IND W 

England Women have dominated the head-to-head record against India Women in the shorter format. They have won 22 out of 30 encounters, whereas India have managed only eight wins. England lead the scoreline in the last five encounters by 4-1.   

England Women

After Heather Knight stepped down from captaincy, Nat Sciver-Brunt took over the reins as England aim to rebuild their side. They played a white-ball series against the West Indies last month, sweeping the T20I leg by 3-0. 

Knight will not be available after suffering a hamstring injury during the previous series. Paige Scholfield is expected to take her spot. Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Filer return to the side, with Sarah Glenn missing out.

Possible XI: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Paige Scholfield, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Emily Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

India Women  

This series will be the first time India women will be playing in T20I cricket. Their last assignment was in December when they hosted the West Indies for a three-match series. India clinched the series by 2-1, winning the decider by 60 runs. 

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side in this series. They have made quite a few changes to the side, with Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, and Harleen Deol back in the fold. Arundhati Reddy and Shree Charani are likely to be the pace duo alongside all-rounder Amanjot Kaur. 

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani.

Where to Watch ENG W vs IND W 1st T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the England Women vs India Women match.

  • Sony Sports Network has the rights for the television broadcast of this series in India. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV or FanCode applications. 
  • England viewers can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on the online Sky platforms. 
  • For those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

In T20 cricket, teams predominantly look to chase as having a target in front helps. With the possibility of rain, chasing would be the better option. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose to field first.

ENG W vs IND W 1st T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather in Nottingham is expected to be cloudy with a possibility of showers in the afternoon. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in the afternoon, but it drops down to just 6% for the evening. The humidity levels are likely to be at 55%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 48 kmph. The temperature should range between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England Women 

The home side will head into the first T20 international as strong favourites. As per the betting market, England Women have a 74% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Smriti Mandhana doesn’t have a great record against Charlie Dean in the shorter format. She has scored only 22 runs from 23 deliveries against the off-spinner and has been dismissed once. This battle in the powerplay could be key. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

