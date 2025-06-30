ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd T20I – 01/07/2025

Match prediction for England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I in Bristol.

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions: England Women Look to Bounce Back After Suffering Their Heaviest Defeat

India Women (IND-W) will hope to go 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series against England Women (ENG-W) when the two teams lock horns on July 1. The second T20I will take place at the County Ground in Bristol, with the action scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

Check out our analysis for the ENG-W vs IND-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions – 2nd T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I match.

Smriti Mandhana to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.40, BET HERE

Smriti Mandhana is coming off her maiden T20I century, smashing 112 off 65 deliveries in the series opener. She has a magnificent record against England, scoring 836 runs at an average of 42 while striking at 141. Mandhana has seven fifties versus England, along with a hundred.

Charlie Dean to score over 24.5 performance points – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

Charlie Dean has picked 14 wickets in the last nine games at an economy of 6.73. The off-spinner has struck every 15 deliveries in this period. If Dean plays this game, you can back her to get at least one wicket.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top England batter – Stake @ 3.60, BET HERE

Nat Sciver-Brunt struck 66 off 42 in the first game, where no other English batter could cross the 12-run mark. She has been in terrific form, amassing 755 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 146. Sciver-Brunt has struck seven half-centuries this year.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The County Ground in Bristol is known for terrific surfaces for batting in white-ball cricket. The average batting first score of 186 in men’s T20 cricket highlights the good batting conditions. There have been five women’s T20Is hosted here, with the average first innings score reading 145.

ALSO READ:

ENG-W vs IND-W Odds 2nd T20I

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake ENGLAND win the match 1.58 1.55 1.55 1.55 1.57 INDIA win the match 2.41 2.35 2.36 2.35 2.40

Head-to-Head Record ENG-W vs IND-W

These two rivals have faced each other 31 times in the shorter format, with England Women dominating the scoreline. They have won 22 T20Is while India Women have claimed nine victories. England lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

England Women

The home side lost the season opener by 97 runs in Nottingham. This was England’s heaviest defeat in T20Is by runs. Lauren Bell picked 3 for 27 in four overs, but the rest of the attack was all over the place as they conceded 210.

Chasing the target, England lost both the openers in the first two overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the lone warrior, hitting 66 off 42 before they were bowled out for 113.

As for the team selection, Tammy Beaumont took the number four spot in the previous game. Not playing Charlie Dean was a mistake, and you can expect them to correct it.

Possible XI: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Emily Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

India Women

The Women in Blue were clinical in the first game to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Smriti Mandhana led the team in Harmanpreet Kaur’s absence and dazzled with the bat. She blasted 112 runs in 65 deliveries with 15 fours and three sixes. Harleen Deol also struck 43 off 23 as they recorded their second-highest T20I total.

Defending the target, the debutant Shree Charani claimed 4 for 12 in 3.5 overs while Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma bagged two scalps each. Harmanpreet was rested for precautionary reasons after being hit on the helmet in the warm-up fixture. She should be back for this game with Harleen making the way.

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani.

Where to Watch ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the England Women vs India Women match.

Sony Sports Network has the rights for the television broadcast of this series in India. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV or FanCode applications.

England viewers can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on the online Sky platforms.

Toss Prediction

The teams prefer chasing in the shorter format as batters can pace their innings better. The chasing team has won three out of five games played at the venue. So expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests Bristol should witness mainly clear weather on Tuesday evening. Rain should not be a concern with only around a 3% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels could be high at 74%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 28 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England Women

Despite losing the first game by a heavy margin, England Women will be favourites to win this encounter. The bookmakers have given them a 64% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Smriti Mandhana has outstanding numbers against Sophie Ecclestone in the shorter format. She has smashed 142 runs from 84 deliveries against the left-arm spinner and has lost her wicket only three times.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.